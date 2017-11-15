$23 Isn't Going To Get It Done For GGP

I'd expect a deal to get done, though there are no guarantees, and I'd expect the deal to be in the high $20s - at least.

The market is right; there's no way GGP accepts the current offer, and even reasonable multiples suggest a higher price.

GGP stock now trades just south of $24 - implying the market believes a better deal is on the way.

The long-suffering mall REIT space got a boost last week amid speculation that operator GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) was in buyout talks with Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY), which already owns 34% of the company. Combined with the disclosure the following day that activist Dan Loeb's Third Point had taken a stake in Macerich (NYSE:MAC), the four major Class A operators got a much-needed pop:

I'm not surprised that it's GGP that appears to be first to at least consider a major move. I wrote about the gap between public and private valuations in the space back in May, and said at the time that "GGP seems a better bet on financial engineering than Macerich." I believe the same is true for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), who tried to acquire Macerich in early 2015, and Taubman Centers (TCO).

As far as GGP goes, a deal does seem to make some sense. Even with P-E buyout funds having literally too much cash, the ~$36 billion it would take to acquire GGP at the current price would be a major bet for even the largest funds. Brookfield's existing ownership makes such a deal more tolerable (particularly in combination with a proposed 50/50 cash/stock split).

Meanwhile, GGP CEO Sandeep Mathrani repeatedly has argued that the public markets are undervaluing his stock, and going private would allow the company to operate without the constant chatter about what Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is or isn't going to do to brick-and-mortar retailers.

But I don't think Brookfield's offer price of $23 is going to get the deal done - and, in fact, I'd argue that a dollar or two more won't be enough, either. At the moment, GGP is trading just south of $24, which implies that the market overall sees a higher price coming. That price, however, isn't high enough to account for both the high likelihood of a higher bid - and the high likelihood that the next bid will be significantly higher.

Why GGP Can't Sell At $23

There is a wide discount between public and private markets. The sum of the parts is far greater than GGP's current stock price. We are reviewing all strategic alternatives to bridge this gap.

That quote comes from Mathrani on GGP's Q1 conference call. Note that GGP stock closed the following day at $22.27 - roughly 3% below Brookfield's offer price.

In and of itself, that statement is a powerful argument that Mathrani isn't taking $23 six and a half months later. At the very least, one imagines that dissatisfied shareholders and, no doubt, class-action lawyers would metaphorically beat the company about the head with that statement should GGP take the current price.

But that's not all Mathrani said on that call [emphasis mine]:

I could take a very extreme situation and say, 'Let me sell 80 malls and dividend out $25 in dividends' - or some math better than that. And then I have 50 assets [with] $0.5 billion in cash flow with a zero stock price, or say, a $0.25 stock price.

Mathrani's math is a bit rough: the company had 123 properties at the end of Q3, according to its most recent investor presentation. But the broad point holds: six and a half months ago, Mathrani very publicly argued that his stock was undervalued, implying it was worth at least $30 per share, and even highlighted a clear path toward proving that worth to the market.

Now, to be fair, that was six-plus months ago. Macerich itself tried a similar tack in late 2015 on a much smaller scale, entering a number of joint ventures and using the proceeds to pay special dividends, in an effort to highlight what it argued was an NAV over $100 per share. That plan didn't work: MAC kept falling, along with the rest of the sector. Meanwhile, GGP stock has fallen 15% since that Q1 report, so perhaps Mathrani's stance toward the business' position has changed.

That's a tough argument to make, however. Mathrani did say on the Q2 call that a look at strategic options left the company believing its best option was to stay on its current path. But he again cited the "gap between public and private market values", and added that "should a bigger opportunity arise, we're here to maximize value for the shareholders". The day of that call, GGP closed just shy of $22 - apparently a price near which the company wasn't willing to sell, or even consider trying to sell itself.

On the Q3 call, management didn't mention the private/public gap. But GGP highlighted record leasing activity, and CFO Michael Berman justified a share buyback by saying "we're not shy about buying our stock back when we think it's a strong bargain." GGP never dipped below $20.50 in the quarter.

Obviously, it's possible that GGP simply could decide that $23 is good enough - or at the least, as good as it's going to do. And the current price admittedly is a 21% premium to where GGP traded coming out of Q3.

But there are two more points to make on that front. First, look at the chart:

$23 is a premium to the early November price. But that price was GGP's lowest level in almost four years - and $23 sits still below a three-year low reached in March and near the price on offer as recently as early August.

Secondly, the argument from GGP, and Macerich, and Simon during the past two years has been that the stock price is wrong. Management in the Class A space is not, like management at struggling retailers, talking up unspecified "challenges" or promising a turnaround or looking for aggressive cost-cutting. It's not saying, essentially, that things will get better or that the situation will change. Rather, the argument from GGP and its peers is that things are good. The numbers still are holding up.

And the case from the Class A operators has been that they are holding up because they will hold up - for good. All of the operators have made a version of the argument Mathrani made on the Q3 call: "if you own the top billion square feet of the 8 billion square feet of retail in America, long-term you're going to win." GGP could take $23 and back off that argument - but it would be a huge, huge reversal.

Why Brookfield Will Pay More Than $23

So, one risk to GGP at $23.95 is that management will settle for $23. I think that's unlikely. The second risk is that Brookfield won't offer more than $23 - that it sees an opportunity to swoop in on the cheap, and isn't interested in paying full price, or close.

That appears a greater risk - but one still worth taking. For one, the current offer still implies a P/FFO (based on the midpoint of Q4 guidance) under 15x. Given the bear case for malls - essentially a 'vicious cycle' in which increasing bankruptcies and footprint reductions lead to lower occupancy, and lower rents in a best-case scenario - even that multiple requires that Brookfield has a modestly optimistic outlook toward that Class A space. And it's a very narrow attitude - given that the bull/bear argument is somewhere in the vicinity of binary - to argue that 15x is good but 17-18x isn't.

From a more practical standpoint, too, the argument that Brookfield might offer $23, but not $27, doesn't make a lot of sense given Brookfield's ownership. Brookfield owned 29% of GGP before exercising warrants in Q3 that boosted the stake by five points. It no doubt was consulted during the strategic alternatives review earlier this year. GGP is an important asset for BPY: Brookfield's stake was worth about $6 billion even before the deal talks leaked.

Simply from a PR standpoint, the idea that Brookfield would make official a bid of $23, one that GGP is highly unlikely to accept, and then walk away instead of raising that bid, just doesn't make much sense. As an opening salvo, and a way to make a high-20s bid look more attractive than it might coming out of the blue, it does.

The Bid Is Going Up

I'd argue that the most likely outcome here is a takeout in the high 20s. GGP is frustrated with its public market performance, Brookfield still gets a deal at $28 (~17x FFO), and the deal is enough of a premium to satisfy existing shareholders. For what it's worth, the sell-side agrees: as this site reported on Monday, Boenning & Scattergood predicted $30+ in a takeout, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) $25-$26, and Sandler O'Neill $28+.

Meanwhile, a break case probably suggests a $20+ valuation for GGP, given the broad strength in the sector driven by good news elsewhere (in particular, Loeb's stake, plus an activist effort from Elliott Management at TCO). Essentially, GGP is a good trade if an investor sees the odds of a takeout at 50%+, assuming $28+ in a buyout and $20 if a deal falls through.

I think that's an attractive trade, and I'm long April 25 calls (still available under $1) as a result. The relationship between BPY and GGP makes it tough to walk a deal back at this point. GGP's own statements make it tough for the company to take $25 or less. Pretty much everyone here is incentivized to do a deal in the $28-30 range. And I think it's highly likely that's where the deal will get done.

