Buy Any Of These 3 ETFs For Good Returns In 2018

Investing in the US is a wise move, especially when earnings projections and sector outlooks are robust. Numerous top U.S. companies have beat earnings estimates substantially over the past six months, and so far, the U.S. economy has shown no warnings signs of any recessions, as U.S. GDP continues to advance.

Picking individual companies to invest in can be exciting during this period, especially when markets are trading at all-time highs. However, many investors and financial institutions are speculating when a down period could hit the markets.

The markets are too complacent right now, and we could be in store for a painful correction. - Daniel Pinto, Head of JPMorgan Invesment Bank

Any weak period in the markets will obviously damage individual stocks the most, as they are more volatile than core ETFs. The likes of QQQ, IWM and SPY, are low in volatility when compared to the individual stocks they contain. Despite the low volatility, these ETFs frequently outperform many of the top hedge funds.

All of the ETFs are up over 20% over the past 12 months. This is a good, safe return for the year.

For Tech Exposure, Buy QQQ

Top 25 Holdings by weight.

Investing in the QQQs would be an easy and safer way to get exposure to some of the biggest names in tech. The QQQ ETF has returned around 30% over the past 12 months. Strong earnings in tech from the top stocks helped drive QQQ higher.

You can see the top 25 holdings above.

Why Will QQQ be a good investment in 2018?

The tech bubble of 2000 is still fresh, and some investors have a lingering feeling that a dot-com crash will happen again. Noting the higher multiples tech is trading at. However, this time around, the tech sector is efficacious.

Tech investors currently appear more focused on topline growth rather than bottom line growth.

How risky is QQQ?

If you do not mind the occasional decline or sideways action for a few months, I would say go for the QQQs.

Heading into 2018, the probability that the QQQ ETF will underperform the likes of the SPY is slim, from a historical perspective.

The average weekly gain/drawdown with the QQQ ETF is roughly 1.2%, nothing too risky considering the sector, current valuation, and its history.

What could 2018 returns look like for the QQQ ETF?

On the share price appreciation side, you should expect around 20% upside. This should track earnings.

It also is worth noting that the QQQ ETF currently offers a dividend of 0.32 cents per share. Most of the top tech stocks do not pay a dividend at all, and the majority are still rapidly growing businesses that need to reinvest that cash to continue to grow. Dividend investors, maybe this is not the ETF for you.

For Small-Cap Exposure, Buy IWM

Top 25 Holdings by weight.

IWM offers excellent exposure to those up and coming smaller companies. Admittedly, there is only a handful of names that I recognized from the top 25 holdings.

Earnings are not as predictable. The stocks in this ETF often trade at huge multiples, showing investors desire for expected growth in this market. Large multiples are seen as a flag to keep away. But in my experience, companies trading over 50X EPS often outperform the market.

Why Will IWM be a good investment in 2018?

Small-cap earnings are expected to grow. Also, the ETF has a larger pool of companies than SPY.

Investors seeking to get broad exposure to smaller biotech stocks should feel comfortable buying IWM.

How risky is IWM?

Out of the three, IWM is the riskiest. With risk also comes reward, and IWM would offer the highest returns, according to our VaR. You can expect to see weekly price fluctuations of around 3%.

What could returns look like in 2018 for IWM?

The small-cap sector is presumed to benefit from the government tax cut. The companies in the small-cap index rallied on hopes of a cut. However, if the tax cut is not as aggressive as investors hoped, you should expect the ETF to perform badly near term. Investors will be withdrawing funds until earnings justify a re-investment.

Investors should expect to gain around 15% in 2018.

For General Market Exposure, Buy SPY

Top 25 Holdings by weight.

A broad market rally is set to continue in 2018 along with earnings, according to Piper Jaffray.

The SPY ETF has been one of my safest and most reliable investments over the years.

Not only does the low fund cost attract investors, but the opportunity to buy into such a diverse set of leading U.S. companies is appealing.

This ETF is not for trading - it is for investing. The low volatility in this ETF would not be suited for short-term traders. The returns just would not add up to much, 0.25% here and there.

If investors bought and held this ETF, they would have outperformed the majority of traders, and with a lot less work, buy and hold is not dead.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen earnings from some of the major companies in SPY. Earnings from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) all beat Wall Street estimates and are on track for continued EPS growth.

Why Will SPY be a good investment in 2018?

Hedge funds cannot beat it. It is the benchmark index many investors compare themselves too.

As the old saying goes, "if you can't beat them, join them," and that's what I would advise most people to do. Just join the market, buy the SPY.

When buying SPY, investors should note that they are getting a large pool of stocks with a yield of 1.85%. The fund currently owns $247.4 billion in assets.

How risky is SPY?

SPY has a high concentration of weekly returns in the 1% area. The average loss per week should be no higher than 2%. On rare occasions, a 5% drop should be expected during a bad week.

The reason for using VaR on ETFs is so an investor can get an apatite for risk. Personally, I use VaR with ETFs to judge how much leverage I can get away with using. Although using leverage for longer-term investment is not traditional, for me, it has worked well, boosting normal, average returns of 12-15%, to 20-25% YoY.

The possibility that the SPY will drop 50% again is slim. It will one day happen no doubt. However, when this does go down, everyone will go down. No stock will be safe.

What could returns look like in 2018 for SPY?

We see a favorable backdrop for U.S. equities as market fundamentals suggest the path of least resistance remains higher. We believe the growth story will continue to drive price action and cut through the day-to-day noise. - Craig Johnson, Piper Jaffray

Headlines will spook the markets as they always do, but on average the SPY ETF has returned around 12% per year to investors who are willing to hold through the noise. I suspect this trend will continue, if not higher.

Tax cuts plus considerable investments in the U.S. should drive higher job growth. That in turn will drive consumption, and consumption is good for the markets.

Final note

Buying ETFs is always a safer and more cost-effective way to invest your money.

You can hold a basket of ETFs and get massive exposure at a fraction of the cost, and as stated above, most managers cannot outperform the main index (after fees).