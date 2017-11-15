Cliffs - Make Or Break

However, on the short and mid-term, we are at a make or break point.

Global growth and the long term impact from China on the US market will keep Cliffs interesting.

24%, that is how much Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has lost since the second week of October when earnings disappointed. The average basic material stock (XLB) is down 1.4% while the biggest iron ore competitor Vale (VALE) has lost roughly 8%.

In this article, I want to discuss the most recent events and explain why Cliffs is at a very dangerous point on the mid-term.

Source: Wikipedia

Make Or Break

Before I move to the fundamental case, it is quite disappointing to see that this stock has fallen back below $6 after soaring above $12 in the first quarter of this year. This is second time that the stock is around this level after the election rally. The only good news is that we are still seeing slightly higher lows (at least while I am writing this). The weekly RSI(14) is at 40 within an uptrend which could mean that we are looking at a bounce. However, it remains make or break at these levels.

Source: Tradingview

China Is Fulfilling Its Promises

I've often discusses China's measures to fight pollution in its industrial hotspots were something as basic as breathing is as dangerous as smoking a few packs of cigarettes a day.

In order to fight pollution, China is closing thousands of steel plants and iron ore factories which is reducing the overall need for iron ore while the demand for high quality 67% Fe iron ore is rapidly rising which is negative at this point because Cliffs is simply not in the position to deliver this iron ore yet as I discussed in my Q3/2017 results breakdown.

So far, the results are clearly visible.

Imports of high-quality iron ore fines and lump ore from Australia, Brazil and South Africa topped 100m tonnes for the first time in September, but plunged by 23% last month to 79.5m tonnes as steelmakers work through inventory amid lower production. Total shipments for the first ten months of the year is up 6.3% to 896m tonnes. - Mining.com

This is what you get when mandated cuts of 50% came into effect last month.

Steel Related Commodities Are Tanking

When it comes to commodity performances, I like to focus on Chinese steel related commodities from its Dalian exchange. I focus both on iron ore and coking coal which is a key element of the steel supply chain.

Source: Dalian Commodity Exchange

Both have suffered since August of this year. Iron ore dropped 26% while coking coal managed to recover a bit which pushes the return up to minus 21%.

Moreover, the most positive thing is that coking coal is rallying back which makes sense since the global economy is still in a growth acceleration trend. Especially China's leading manufacturing PMI is still in green territory so to speak.

I've said it before and I say it again: there is simply no way that commodities are rallying when China is contracting. That being said, China is growing and its environmental measures will in the end be positive for Cliffs since Chinese companies are going to buy US scrap which will massively benefit Cliffs' main market and need for special pallets as I discussed in this article.

That said, I expect iron ore prices to rally back because the graph I just showed you displays 62% Fe iron ore. Normally, this should rally given the higher quality compared to the Chinese production which only contains 58% Fe.

Takeaway

It's always key to reflect on the bullish aspects to see whether they are still valid and to look for new factors that could drive the stock. In China, I think that we are seeing that investors are pricing in the lower need for iron ore given the number of factory closings. Especially because China produces toughly 50% of the world's steel supply.

Cliffs has mentioned in their third quarter call that they were not able to exploit the shift to higher quality iron ore. Vale on the other hand is much better positioned thanks to their high quality iron ore and new S11D mine which has the capacity to produce up to 90 million tonnes of iron ore once the project is completely finished.

Economic growth is still strong in China, the US, and Europe and the main reason why hot rolled coil prices are not dropping like iron ore.

Personally, I have shifted money from Cliffs to Vale simply because the short term positioning of this Brazilian company is much better.

But overall, I am holding CLF for the long run. However, I am going to start selling if this trend breaks and when we are getting signs of serious growth slowing.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis in the comment section below. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, VALE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.