AT&T: Hold Your Nose And Buy

I've been pretty critical of AT&T (NYSE:T), and have urged income investors to stay away ever since the company announced its acquisition of Time Warner Inc.; an ambitious, horizontal acquisition made all the more acute by the previously-announced acquisition of DirecTV. To me, this represented too much to digest, and potentially was the sign of an "identity crisis" within the company.

I continue not to be a big fan of either acquisition. In DirecTV, AT&T paid up for what is essentially a business in the declining industry of packaged, subscription TV, even though AT&T is developing the products and technology to keep DirecTV relevant in a digitized, mobilized era of entertainment consumption.

Generally speaking, T-Mobile USA (TMUS) has been outpacing both Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) in postpaid subscriber growth. However, since AT&T began offering unlimited service, its postpaid, smartphone net adds have improved, and cash flow remains strong. For this reason, not long ago I wrote that AT&T could be bought if it were discounted enough to make up for the uncertainty of these acquisitions.

As of today, AT&T is more or less at that point. Shares have been cruising downward for the last couple months.

Source: Google Finance

October has been a tough month for shares of AT&T, and shares are now at a reasonable discount at just over $34. A week ago, when I was far away from my desktop computer, shares of AT&T had dropped below $33. Shares are a bit higher now, but I'd still like to recommend AT&T here. This article looks at why, from the lens of both valuation and last quarter's performance.

Valuation first

Let me start on the back end with valuation. Shares are now at around 11.8 times trailing earnings, which is quite cheap. Over the last ten years, AT&T has averaged 13.8 times earnings, which means a discount of 14.4% according to data from FAST Graphs. In my previous article, which I cited in the paragraphs above, I said I was looking for a discount of between 15% and 20%. This is close enough.

What about yield? As you can see above, AT&T now yields a solid 5.75%, and that dividend is a very safe bet. Last year's dividend was only 68% of earnings, and the cash flow numbers look strong as well. Trailing twelve month free cash flow was just under $17 billion, with a dividend at only $11.8 billion. In other words, the dividend is only 69% of free cash flow. As long as AT&T can keep its revenue and cash flow stable, and I believe it can, then income investors are going to make out well here.

Mediocre results

AT&T's performance over the last few quarters has been mediocre, but mediocre is all we need at this valuation. Last quarter, total revenue dipped from $40.9 billion to $39.7 billion, a drop of about 3%, with cash flow from operations essentially flat and EPS up 4.1% year-on-year.

Declines in revenue were unfortunately lead by the wireless division, where revenues dropped from $18.2 billion to $17.4 billion. These results aren't great, but there are some important bright spots in them that makes me willing to own AT&T at this level. Specifically, there were 100,000 post paid smartphones added last quarter. That's not great, and it certainly doesn't match T-Mobile's growth, but it is enough. As long as AT&T isn't experiencing net loss in postpaid smartphones, things will be alright.

Meanwhile, cord-cutting continues at DirecTV, but AT&T is managing to transition DirecTV to DirecTV Now, the mobile, a-la-carte DirecTV service which has added 800,000 subscribers in less than a year. One interesting point of light I noticed was AdWorks revenue, the targeted ad platform used in DirecTV Now. Revenue was up by 11%, and it looks like the company is succeeding in building an advertising platform for DirecTV now that will be meaningful and relevant for mobile use.

Despite all this, we are unquestionably entering a streaming, on-demand era of TV, and it is going to be a lower-margin business than traditional television has been. Can AT&T at least keep its streaming entertainment platform relevant and profitable? I believe so.

Hold your nose and buy

The conclusion I make from AT&T is that there remains considerable uncertainty and little to be excited about. Last quarter's results highlight just that. However, with valuations as they are, one doesn't need to be excited. Despite this uncertainty, AT&T has a strong underlying business with great cash flow supporting a generous dividend. That counts for a lot.

There's not much reason to have conviction in AT&T, but at some point, income investors need to consider the valuation and hop in. I believe that time is now. If shares jump 15 percent and come back up to their average ten-year valuation, I may well write another article explaining why I got out of AT&T, but for now, this stock is a buy, and I believe that long-term holders will be rewarded at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.