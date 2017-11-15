Why Contango Oil And Gas Totally Disappointed Wall Street

Contango Oil and Gas (MCF) has bet its future on the drilling results in the Wolfcamp formation located in the Permian Basin. At this time it does not appear that bet is paying off based on the production results and well costs of the Wolfcamp wells.

First let's look at the production results for the first five months for Contango's first three Wolfcamp wells - Lonestar Gunfighter 1813, Ripper State 1924, and Rude Ram 2120. According to the Texas Railroad Commission, the Lonestar Gunfighter 1813 well has produced 68,365 BOE (77% oil) in its first five months of production. The Ripper State 1924 Wolfcamp well has produced 75,843 BOE (80% oil) in its first five months of production. Finally, the best performing well of the three the Rude Ram 2120 well has produced 101,132 BOE (72% oil) in its first five months of production.

The problem for Contango is not that the Wolfcamp wells are not producing oil and gas, it is that the wells are not commercial based on the drilling costs in the current price environment. Contango's CEO Allan Keel in response to a question about well costs on the company's conference call answered "Well, I think the primary factors influencing that are how much proppant, how much fluid we’re using in our completions, also lateral length. I mean, we have stuck with the 10,000-foot lateral lengths to date. We’re continuing to evaluate that. But I would say the primary factor would be proppant, fluid content, and then also we’ve used now fluids in our completions, which adds quite a bit of cost to our wells on the completion side. So those things would be the primary drivers. We’ve noticed other operators have reduced the amount of proppant that they’re using in some of their completions relative to what we’ve used. And so you always have a concern about, OK how is that going to impact performance? So those are the factors and I think in terms of costs, markets there were changing clearly but it’s our objective to drill our wells and complete those wells for around $9 million is what our objective is."

For wells that cost $9 million even the best performing well, the Rude Ram 2120 that produced 101,132 BOE in the first five months, has not returned one-third of the capital costs used to drill the well. The wells slow down after the first couple of months of production, and the next five months will see a significantly reduced amount of production from all three wells compared to the first five months. It may take years of production for Contango to recover its direct drilling costs in the current price environment. Some wells may never fully recover the direct costs. And no one is talking about the all-in costs that include financing and overhead costs.

For the third quarter Contango reported EBITDAX (a measure of cash flow) of $7.5 million, which included gains on hedges. They also reported a 2017 capex budget revision to $45 million to $50 million. The drilling budget is an average of almost $12 million per quarter. Contango is borrowing $4 million to $5 million per quarter to drill wells that may never reach payback. That is why Wall Street was very disappointed and will stay disappointed until Contango changes its strategy, drilling results improve significantly, or oil prices go way up.

Contango doesn't have to be in this position. Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is having a lot of success drilling Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk wells in Dimmit county. Chesapeake is running multiple rigs in Dimmit county. Contango has held by production acreage near some of Chesapeake's successful wells. Below is a look at the latest reported results from Chesapeake from its Eagle Ford program:

Chesapeake keeps getting better and better results and Contango seems to be ignoring those results. Contango has a couple of leaseholds in Dimmit and Zavala that it operates and has a 50% working interest in. Below is a look at the location of the Booth-Tortuga lease located on the Zavala/Dimmit County line:

When asked on the conference call what drilling opportunities it has besides those in the Permian Basin CEO Allan Keel mentioned the Eagle Ford. When asked to clarify he only mentioned the 1,100 net acres they have in Karnes county. He did not mention the 7,900 acres they have in Dimmit and Zavala, nor the drilling results being achieved by Chesapeake. Most of the analysts covering Contango do not cover Chesapeake and are probably unaware of those drilling results. He also did not mention the Georgetown formation below the Eagle Ford.

Private operator CML Exploration is successfully drilling in the Georgetown formation right next door to Contango's Booth-Tortuga lease in the Eagle Ford. According to the Texas Railroad Commission, the Gail well completed in the Georgetown has produced 73,652 BOE (84% oil) in its first five months of production. While those production results are similar to the results achieved in Contango's first two Wolfcamp wells there is one very, very important difference. The Georgetown formation along the Zavala and Dimmit border is naturally fractured due to a major ancient fault line called the Zavala Syncline. These wells do not need to be artificially fractured and therefore cost much less to drill and complete. In fact, the costs to drill a well and bring it into production is only $3.4 million. The Gail well drilled by CML Exploration already has returned two-thirds of its direct drilling costs in the first five months of production, and even though production is slowing down it is expected to return all of the drilling and operating costs within the first year of production. The Georgetown appears to present a much better drilling opportunity for Contango than the Wolfcamp in the current price environment.

Contango's 30% working interest partner in the Booth-Tortuga lease, U.S. Energy (USEG), already has announced it will be participating in six Georgetown wells with CML Exploration. This is on acreage that Contango also has a working interest in and that is contiguous to the Booth-Tortuga lease. The first well was expected to be spud before the end of October 2017. It is presumed Contango also is participating in the six wells, but until Contango confirms their participation it cannot be assumed they are definitely drilling Georgetown wells. They may be seeking to acquire more acreage, they may be seeking to divest the acreage, or they may simply want to keep Wall Street in the dark until they have proven drilling results.

The bottom line is Contango needs to rethink whether it makes sense in the current price environment to stay on their current strategy of drilling Wolfcamp wells. The Georgetown and Eagle Ford/Austin Chalk appear to offer a better opportunity and shareholders need to hope Contango alters its course, otherwise the company will continue to not impress Wall Street.