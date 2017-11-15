Brooks Automation: Buy The Falling Knife, Reap The Rewards

Ultimately, there is undeniable growth potential for Brooks; taking a risk while other investors are bearish should be rewarded with results in the next 12-24 months.

Risk-averse investors interested should wait for the stock to come out of the falling knife pattern before deciding to invest.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) provides automation, cryogenic and vacuum, and instrumentation equipment primarily for device manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication and life sciences application. Its specialties require high levels of expertise, placing this firm solidly in its own niche. The portfolio of products shows strong diversity and exposure to different markets, and growth has been driven by sales across its different segments. Hence, specializing within the market has appeared to given Brooks a rather wide economic moat for a company of its size. However, despite beating Q4 targets, the stock shed nearly 50% of its value YTD. I believe that Brooks Automation is a great growth investment, especially because its current low price.

This year was poised to be a huge breakout run, but after Q4 earnings, the stock took a major drop. However, I would like to demonstrate that this stock is positioned for more growth in the future and a great long-term investment.

(Source: Q4 2017 Report)

As seen from year to year comparisons, Brooks has been able to continue to grow revenues dynamically while expanding their margins and increasing their operating income. While the semiconductor segment has grown steadily, their life segments branch has grown significantly since 2015, nearly doubling revenue in a 2 year span.

However, for a smaller company, one red flag is if the growth potential might stagnate, as promoting sustained growth becomes more difficult with scale. One encouraging note against this is that Brooks has been actively acquiring new companies and using their technologies to develop new products to expand their portfolios. From their 2017 Stifel Healthcare Conference presentation, the company has made some significant investments in acquisitions over the last 6 years. I believe that this is a good sign for the health of the company, and will allow it to continue to grow its position and establish its niche.

(Source: Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference Presentation)

The flexibility that a smaller company has to adjust accordingly to market conditions cannot be overstated, and I think that the current leadership is taking the company is a good direction. Good fundamentals cannot be ignored; savvy investors take note. New acquisitions continue to increase the value of the company and continue to grow the product portfolio.

While the fundamentals are present, it is hard to justify buying into a stock that just shed 50% of its value. However, I think that the technical indicators also show that this is a great time to enter a long position in the stock. Considering the stock price YTD along with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) and OBV (on-balance volume), both indicators show that this is a great time to enter in a long position.

(Full size available here)

Despite shedding 40% in the span of a few days after Q4 reports, the stock is still rebounding off of a previous support line (orange solid line). While I thought this stock was a better hold earlier in the year, I think that at the current price, it will be a great performer for investors who think that the benefits outweigh the risks. The RSI indicated that the stock was becoming overvalued as the indicator approached the 0.7 mark, but the indicator has since dropped down to indicating a strong buy around 0.3. Furthermore, the OBV showed a small dip in the volume, but OBV growth is still strong.

I think that given the stock’s previous performance also gives me confidence in recommending this stock, since at +60% YTD, the growth has been substantial despite a significant drop. Adding to this, strong fundamentals and the continual acquisition of new technologies through acquisition paints a more complete picture of the growth potential for BRKS.

While there are always reasons to be bearish on a stock, I think that the upside for BRKS much outweighs the potential risks. However, I strongly recommend watching the stock over the next few days to gauge whether the falling knife pattern will continue and break the current support line, or whether the stock will be able to regain some momentum.

(Full size available here)

When compared to other technology and semiconductor stocks, it seems that Brooks was performing as well as investment darlings Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Micron (NASDAQ: MU), both of which have had excellent years. If Brooks is able to keep up its growth, I think that it will be a very competitive stock in this especially competitive sector. Investors bearish on NVDA and MU as overvalued might be better served in buying this stock while it is still “on sale”.

In conclusion, I think that considering the strong fundamentals combined with good value based on product offerings and strong leadership makes Brooks a good long term buy. I am bullish on BRKS long term, and I think that the recent drop is a great time to invest. I would cautious potential investors to wait for the stock to regain some momentum before investing; however, once clearly out of the falling knife pattern, I think that the stock is going to be one to watch for its large growth potential into 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.