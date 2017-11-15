Top Image Systems' (TISA) CEO Brendan Reidy on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Top Image Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:TISA)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017, 10:00 ET

Executives

James Carbonara - IR, Hayden IR

Brendan Reidy - CEO

Patti Barton - Acting CFO

Analysts

Mark Schappel - The Benchmark Company

Michael Potter - Monarch Capital Group

Operator

James Carbonara

James Carbonara

James Carbonara

Thank you, operator, and thank you all very much for joining us today. Our earnings release was issued before market opened this morning and it has been posted on our website in the Newsroom and in the Investors Financial Release section at www.topimagesystems.com.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today's conference call may contain projections or forward-looking statements and the Safe Harbor provision in the press release issued today also applies to contents of the call with the prepared remarks and the question-and-answer section. Top Image expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements whether due to future events, new information or change in our views, expectations or otherwise. The prepared remarks and the question-and-answer section that follows may also include non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share. These measures are presented in addition to our quarterly results determined in accordance with GAAP, and management believes that these details may provide additional useful information and to help understand our results. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP measures in the tables contained in the earnings release that we released this morning.

A replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the Investor section of the website, again, from the same place where you downloaded the press release or the webcast. So go there to download a zip file containing the audio recording of today's call. Alternatively, you can also click on the webcast link to review a recorded version of this webcast. These will be available on the site for 90 days.

Brendan Reidy

Brendan Reidy

Thank you, James. I'd like to start by thanking everyone on the call for joining us today. I will begin with a review of our Q3 results and highlights, then I'll turn it over to Ms. Patti Barton, our acting CFO, to review the financials in greater detail, and then we'll open it up for questions and answers.

First, let me emphasize our commitment to institute measures that achieve a balance between sustained profitability from our core capture business, while we transition to the higher velocity cloud applications software market. We measure and recorded our progress by focusing on three key overarching priorities. They are, number one, achieve continuous efficiency improvements from our operations; two, protect our core receivables automation and forms processing business; and three, accelerate investments in the higher velocity cloud-based process automation solutions, with particular initial emphasis on accounts payable and financial process automation.

I will now turn to a summary of our Q3 operating results and then highlight our key third quarter activities. Revenues for the quarter were $7.1 million compared to $7.7 million in the same period in 2016, and $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Based on our policy of conservative revenue recognition, we deferred two significant transactions in the quarter, which would have contributed to sequential quarter-over-quarter growth. We expect to recognize these transactions in the near future.

Quarterly net loss was $1.5 million compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2017 and $300,000 in the same period in 2016, largely due to the decision to defer recognition of the two referenced transactions, which would have reduced quarter-over-quarter net loss. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $700,000 compared to a loss of $500,000 in the second quarter of 2017, and positive EBITDA of $234,000 during the same period in 2016.

Quarterly recurring revenues were $4.9 million, representing 70% of total revenue compared to $4.75 million representing 64% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2017, and $4.9 million representing 64% of total revenues in the same quarter of 2016.

Quarterly GAAP total expenses were $8.5 million compared to $8.8 million the previous quarter of 2017, and $8.2 million in the same period last year. While top line revenue continues to be inconsistent quarter-over-quarter, we have laid the foundation for accelerated growth in 2018 by focusing on renewals of more predictable and high-valued recurring cloud revenues from our receivables automation business line, increasing more predictable overall percentage contribution from our cloud operations by prudently managing expenses, realizing efficiency gains in product delivery and focusing investments on our cloud services that deliver more predictable and higher growth recurring revenue streams.

Let me now share with you the steps we have taken to realize efficiency gains in product delivery. In Q2, we announced the consolidation of the executive management team, including the appointment of Ms. Patti Barton as our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. John McCaffrey as our Vice President and General Manager of TIS Americas, and Mr. Arvind Sharma as our Senior Vice President of Engineering.

Since joining us in the second quarter, Arvind instituted measures that build upon and further strengthened our product delivery efficiencies. These measures include better alignment between geographically distributed development silos, increased focus on automated quality assurance testing and using disciplined Agile Scrum methodology to accelerate future development of our cloud FPA product.

This new process will also give clear deliverable timelines to our professional services and support teams who, in turn, will be able to engage our customers in a more proactive manner. These measures have already resulted in a reduction in the number of support tickets, which brings up our professional services organization to focus on new projects in the backlog.

In terms of our second key growth objective, we continue to maximize revenue from our core forms processing business. In Q3, we announced that one of the largest financial services groups in Southeast Asia, with over 500 branches, has selected Top Image Systems to implement an automated trade finance document processing solution. The trade finance operations department receives approximately 10,000 documents daily from various channels.

The trade finance document solution automates the capture, recognition and classification of incoming documents using our advanced machine learning technology, thereby improving customer service levels and reducing transaction costs. During the quarter, we also signed a multiyear seven-figure contract renewal of our receivables automation solution with a large financial services provider, which represents a high-margin recurring cloud services revenue stream.

We continue to focus our sales and marketing efforts on digital mailroom and forms processing solutions, which are demonstrating continued adoption. Recently, we participated in an ADC -- IDC-sponsored research, the Next-Generation Digital Mailroom. The study has found that, and I quote, "Though the digital mailroom has been with us for some time, new technologies are enabling greater automation, integration with business processes and greater business value for organizations".

TIS was referenced in the report as one of the leading vendors offering a complete end-to-end digital mailroom offering that combines multiple OCR, ICR and LMR engines and utilizes machine learning technology to classify documents and ensure the accuracy of extracted data with an integrated workflow engine that powers the automatic distribution of documents and information to upstream processes.

eFLOW remains one of a few pure-play forms processing platforms in the market that provides scalability, performance and extensibility. We continue to focus on digital mailroom and forms processing opportunities as part of our core business that enables us to fund investments in the higher velocity cloud applications market segment.

During fiscal 2017, we have announced an extended support program, which has proven successful in all of our regions with 80% of our existing customers having upgraded to the most current version of eFLOW. This translates to continued high-margin maintenance renewal revenue streams, lower support costs and increased opportunities for additional deployment revenues within our installed base of customers.

In the quarter, we also launched a new version of our mobile capture platform, mobiFLOW SDK, which includes enhancements to the user experience and new document-type profile for capturing credit cards as well as a number of new features to assist developers when integrating the SDK into their applications.

Our third key growth objective is to accelerate investments in our financial process automation applications. These applications target the underserved mid-market for accounts payable automation. They are also foundational to our aim to transform our company into a higher growth cloud applications and services business. I am pleased to share with you that, during the quarter, we announced the launch of our cloud-based eFLOW accounts payable solution, integrated with SAP Business One. Our solution was showcased at the SAP Biz.ONE Conference.

In partnership with the U.S. SAP Business One sales and marketing organizations, we have initiated an aggressive and proactive marketing initiative to build a pipeline and accelerate sales of our solutions in fiscal 2018. During the conference, we received positive feedback as to the added value that our cloud AP solution delivers for SAP Business One users. Both end-users and channel partners were impressed with the ease-of-use and functionality of our solutions, such as "Our customers will buy this. There's not much on the market for them today."

In particular, attendees commented on the following capabilities as providing differentiation in the market, maximum straight through processing or our intuitive business rules that automatically validate invoice data against SAP Business One, auto-fill missing data and post invoices with no outstanding business issues to Business One. Machine learning algorithms that mimic actions of accounts payable staff, and over time, learn to do them better. Improved financial performance, the elimination of manual data entry using 24-hour processing runtimes and invoices paid on time or even earlier to cash in on an early payment discounts. Transparent accounts payable processes, full visibility into invoices and related data and constant realtime performance data for deep insights that help finance leaders make better decisions and fine-tune internal processes. Painless compliance, easy to establish approval hierarchies, rule-based decisions that don't have to be preprogrammed, workflow logs and the secured cloud archive for invoice images. Flexible exception handling, the most user-friendly interface available throughout approvals, prioritizing assigned duties, resolve discrepancies and automate supplier communication. Ease-of-use, SAP Business One, organizations access eFLOW AP through an easy-to-use web browser, thereby avoiding additional infrastructure investments. Quick implementation and flexible user onboarding, meaning the solution offers immediate value as does the data already stored in the cloud. For example, when the same suppliers serve several businesses in the same network.

The solution provides visibility to the entire context of each invoice within the familiar user experience. Our SAP S/4HANA certification is further evidence of our continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers, with value added solutions that deliver lower total cost of ownership. We are growing our pipeline for on-premise and cloud, and we are building the foundation for accelerated growth in 2018.

Our initial plan was to release the Cloud AP solution in the second quarter of 2017. The decision to defer the launch to the third quarter was due to a combination of factors including, further internal testing of the solution, Top Image Systems as an SAP Business One customer, and we wanted to thoroughly test the integration of our Cloud AP solution with our own instance of SAP Business One application, which we deploy globally. Development of our partnership with the SAP Business One organization, our teams are working proactively with the SAP Business One organization to develop co-marketing programs with the SAP Business One channel organization to target their installed base of SAP Business One implementations as part of our go-to-market strategy.

We are making progress in this and endeavor, which we anticipate will create the foundation for accelerated traction for our cloud solution focusing on the SAP Business One ecosystem as our differentiator in the Cloud AP market. SAP Business One is an integrated enterprise resource planning solution, designed for the rapidly growing midsized market segment. Our tight integration with SAP Business One as well as with the SAP ECC on-premise solution provides us with a unique value proposition to target SAP customers with flexible deployment options, on-premise and in the cloud. Our strategy is to work closely with SAP, leverage their ecosystem and establish traction for our solution through that channel.

In conclusion, we are relentlessly focused on are three main fiscal 2017 objectives of continuous efficiency improvements, investing in our core capture platforms to maintain our technological edge and focusing our R&D efforts primarily on the high-growth cloud application software business. We are committed to this journey to transform our company to the higher growth cloud applications market while, at the same time, continue to realize efficiency improvements, thereby returning the company to profitable growth.

We are making progress in this journey quarter by quarter. We've also taken steps to ensure that we have additional financial resources to continue to fund our investments. We have negotiated a revolving line of credit with the U.S. Bank on substantially better terms than we had previously with another bank. This will give us access to financial resources to manage working capital and to fund our growth.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Patti Barton, our acting CFO, who will provide more details about our quarterly financial results

Patti Barton

Thank you, Brendan, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Let's look first at our Q3 financial results. Quarterly revenues were $7.1 million compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, and compared to $7.7 million in the same period in 2016. Quarterly recurring revenues were $4.9 million representing 70% of total revenue, compared to $4.8 million representing 64% of total revenue in the second quarter of 2017, and as compared to $4.9 million representing 64% of total revenue in the same quarter of 2016.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2017 was $2.9 million compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, and compared to $3.6 million in the same period in 2016. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2017 was 41% compared to 43% in the second quarter of 2017, and 47% in the same period in 2016. Third quarter operating loss was $1.5 million compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2017, and $600,000 in the same period in 2016. Third quarter 2017 GAAP loss per share was $0.08 compared to a loss per share of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, GAAP loss per share was $0.28 a share compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.14 a share in the same period last year. Third quarter 2017 non-GAAP loss per share was $0.05 compared to a non-GAAP loss per share of $0.06 in the same quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, non-GAAP loss per share was $0.18 compared to non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.02 in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $700,000 compared to a loss of $500,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

This concludes my remarks, and I'd like to turn the call back to our CEO, Brendan Reidy. Brendan?

Brendan Reidy

Thank you, Patti. I'll just add that we are making progress against our key objectives, however, they are not yet fully met. We realized it takes them to transform a company. However, we are focused on doing so with a sense of urgency to transform our company into a nimble, high-growth cloud applications and services business to maximize shareholder value.

Thank you all very much for your time and attention so far. Now I would like to open the call for questions and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Mark Schappel with The Benchmark Company.

Mark Schappel

Brendan, could you just discussed in further detail the two deferred transactions? Just a little bit more color around those such as why they were deferred?

Brendan Reidy

Okay. Sure, Mark. Thank you. So you may recall that, in the two prior years, we had fairly large account receivable write-offs at the end of the year and we have implemented here a very good bit of revenue recognition procedures and policies. So the two contracts in question are, one, in which we had actually achieved acceptance of the license agreement by the customer prior to quarter end, but when we received final paperwork, the actual purchase order itself was dated after the period ended. So although all other revenue recognition requirements had been met, we felt -- in communication with our auditors, that it was best to defer that transaction into the fourth quarter since there was some question with the PO itself having a different date on it than the rest of the instruments. It appeared to be a processing error on the customer's part. But to comply with these conservative principles, we've decided to defer recognition of it.

So that was a license agreement that would have been highly profitable for us influencing not just the top line, but having a big impact on our EBITDA line. The second transaction was primarily a professional services engagement, which included a license component, but it was professional services work that was completed during the quarter. And we had a verbal acceptance of the work by the customer but we did not receive a written acceptance from the customers, so we decided to postpone that recognition until we actually have written acceptance on the key milestone. So those are the two transactions, Mark.

Mark Schappel

Great. That's very helpful. And then given your current cash constraints and cash position, what are your plans for your sale side headcount in the coming, say, 6 to 12 months as you ramp-up your AP automation business?

Brendan Reidy

Okay. So as you're aware, as part of our reconstruction of the firm, we initially reduced headcount on the sales force and we have now begun adding additional sales people in the U.S. During the quarter, we added a presales person, we reorganized our sales force, our former Head of Channel Programs is now Director of Sales, and John McCaffrey, who joined us during second quarter, has taken over direct sales responsibilities for all of the Americas as well. So our plan is we're actively recruiting for additional sales people in the U.S. and we'll be emphasizing partner relationships on the Business One product. SAP has a direct salesforce on their ECC product, but the sales of Business One are almost entirely delivered through channel partners. So our focus with Business One is to really increase our partnership with the Business One channel partners.

Mark Schappel

Great. And then, Brendan, with respect to your new revolver, could you just remind us what that size of that line of credit is?

Brendan Reidy

So it is $2.5 million. Our previous line was $1.5 million at prime plus six. The new line is at, on a sliding scale, of prime plus one to prime plus two, depending on certain financial circumstances.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Potter with Monarch Capital Group.

Michael Potter

Brendan, congratulations on getting the eFLOW app launched. A couple questions on it. Is it currently out in beta with customers?

Brendan Reidy

No, it's not, Michael. We decided to wait until we're fully engaged internally on the product. So we delayed, really, delivering the product until this quarter. We're actively soliciting the initial customers, while we're continuing to convert to it in-house. We have been on a prototype version in-house and we're now doing a full conversion to the new systems. So essentially, we're treating that as if we are our own first customers. So Patti Barton, who's our acting CFO, is literally engaged with the team as if she were a third-party buyer purchasing the system from us.

Michael Potter

Okay. How do you anticipate bringing this to market? Will we bring this in conjunction, perhaps, with a financials institution partner, a bank or some other sort of financial institution? Or are we going to try and sell this is a standalone application?

Brendan Reidy

So very good question on our go-to-market strategy, which is really a three-pronged approach. The first will be some direct sales on our own. The primary sales will be through SAP channel partners and we're actively engaged with the largest channel partners that the Biz One organization uses. And then the third go-to-market strategy, as you're aware, we partnered with three of the largest bank processors in the country, and 4 of the 5 largest banks, who all use our remittance processing system. Many of those banks have indicated an interest in taking this product to market on, basically, a white label basis where they would offer it to their customers, and we're actively involved in some of those discussions as well.

Michael Potter

Terrific. And do you think you'll have something to announce in regards to some of the bank or financial institution partners in the next few months?

Brendan Reidy

It's difficult to predict if it would occur that soon. These decisions at the large banks tend to take longer to evolve than one would hope. So I think it will be not in the next couple of months that we'll be announcing, but something towards the end of first quarter of 2018.

Operator

Mr. Reidy, there are no further questions. I'd like to turn the floor back to you for any final remarks.

Brendan Reidy

Okay. Thank you. Once again, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today and thank you for your ongoing support of Top Image Systems.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

