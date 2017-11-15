FANG: The Best Shale Oil Company Delivers A Fantastic Q3

Diamondback out-performed when WTI was $40/bbl, and will certainly outperform with WTI=$55/bbl, which is where it currently trades.

However, the shares are destined to continue out-performing its peer-group and the broad energy sector.

It's been one month since my first article on Diamondback Energy (FANG) suggested the stock was a BUY and could return 15% over the 6-months. A week ago the company released its Q3 EPS report and the stock is already up ~8% and appeared ready to strike my 6-month price target $115 before an energy sector wide sell-off hit the shares. That said, I reiterate my BUY rating and increase my 6-month PT to $125 based on the bullish Q3 report and the continued strength in WTI - which is still trading over $55/bbl.



Source: Google Finance

Q3 Earnings

Source: Q3 EPS Report

As shown in the graphic above, Q3 continued the powerful financial performance Diamondback has been demonstrating throughout 2017. YTD revenue has more than doubled while expenses - disregarding the $245.5 million (non-cash) impairment charge taken last year - have grown only 64%. The end result is YTD net income of $3.80 per diluted share. If we add the $0.19/share the company earned in Q4 of 2016, that equates to LTM earnings of almost $4/share.

Q3 Production Metrics

FANG continues to deliver strong yoy production growth (+10% over Q2) as well as a very low-cost F&D costs - average costs/boe in Q3 were only $7.67/bbl while the average realized (hedged) price was $39.28. The company's high realized netbacks are one reason Diamondback has outperformed peers like Pioneer Resources (PXD) and EOG Resources (EOG). I suspect this will continue throughout 2018 as well.

Operations Are Accelerating

Driven by higher WTI, FANG expects to bring 35-40 gross operated Hz wells into production during Q4 2017 and 120-125 wells for full-year 2017. The company has been running 9 Hz rigs with 4 dedicated frac crews and plans to add a 10th Hz rig soon.



The latest wells continue to impress across the company's acreage with excellent productivity and a high oil split:

Wolfcamp A well in Reeves County with peak 90-day flowing initial production ("IP") rate of 184 boe/d per-1,000 feet (79% oil).

Two-well Upper/Lower Wolfcamp A pad in Pecos County with average peak 10-day IP rate of 152 boe/d per 1,000-feet (80% oil).

First Lower Second Bone Spring well in Pecos County with peak 90-day IP rate of 149 boe/d per 1,000 feet (91% oil). It's a positive catalyst to see the second Bone Spring interval performing in line with Wolfcamp A results in the area.

In the Midland Basin (Andrews County) Diamondback recently completed a two-well pad targeting the Lower Spraberry with an average lateral of 12,940 feet. The UL Mason West Unit wells had an average 30-day IP rate of 114 boe/d per 1,000 feet (91% oil) and 90-day IP rate of 97 boe/d per 1,000 feet (91% oil).

Hedges

Source: Q3 EPS Report

Meantime, note that the oil hedge book for Q4 is at substantially higher prices than the average (hedged) realized price for Q3 ($46.90) and of course the current WTI price is north of $55/bbl.



Summary & Conclusion

Diamondback Energy continues to display why it is the top shale oil company - and yes, that means better than Pioneer or EOG Resources. The company is on fire, both operationally and financially. With higher prices expected in Q4, and a 10th rig added to the fleet, production will continue its impressive grow and that combination will add up to excellent growth in earnings. Expect FANG to deliver another great quarter to end this year. As a result, I am increasing my 6-month target to $125 a share. Investors who have missed FANG should consider taking advantage of any continued sell-off in the energy sector to initiate a position in FANG.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.