National General Holdings Corp.: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - Update

Regardless, I am confident that I chose the Note as the best buy at the time for reasons I intend to explain.

However, after getting smacked by three Hurricane claims, it's share price puzzlingly trended higher.

NGHC's performance was not quite as good as it was last year, in fact, slipped a bit.

This review updates my initial look at National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) as I reported it in my December 30, 2016, article, National General Holdings Corp.: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor"

When I summarized:

This company appears to be built to last, having done remarkably well these past almost three years. It offer three preferreds and a Note besides its commons as a credible investment. However, the preferreds are non-cumulative, which gives me pause. Therefore, I'm going for the Note as the best buy, although investors in its commons will in all probability earn a better ROI.

Let's see how the commons of NGHC have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

Over the past year, NGHC's share price has fallen from $24.99/share on 12/30/16 to its current $21.74. It pays a rather crappy dividend of 0.04/ quarter or 0.16/year. However, it increased it from 0.13 last year. I'm underwhelmed. Yet, if you study the chart closely, you'd notice that recently, 9/7/17, it had fallen to its lowest share price and has trended solidly higher since then, which is encouraging and puzzling.

According to the Finviz summary of NGHC's financial highlights...

... this company is valued at $2.20 billion. It earned $79.90 million on $4.13 billion of sales. It has a book/share value of 14.26. YTD t is down -14.26%. Its current D/E is reported at 0.00, which I like a lot.

The following National General Holdings' (NASDAQ:NGHC) CEO Barry Karfunkel on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript prompted this update.

After the CEO, Barry Karfunkel's, happy talk I dropped down to CFO, Mike Weiner's part of the report:

Our third quarter results were impacted by some items, which I'd like to walk you through. First, hurricane losses recognized in the quarter; we recorded $52 million of pretax losses related to Harvey, Irma, and Maria. We continue to achieve very strong organic growth within both our Auto and Home lines which has resulted in a loss ratio being elevated by roughly 1 point.

What I find most interesting and puzzling is that NGHC's share price recovered nicely during the time Harvey, Irma, and Maria were busy racking up major insurance claims this company will be responsible for. Don't expect me to explain because understanding this industry is way above my pay grade. However, I'm smart enough to know that this company remains built to last just as it was when I first reported about it last year.

Furthermore, I pleased that I only considered its Note because I usually don't like to invest in non-cumulative preferreds. Consequently, if NGHC suffers a money crunch because of the enormous insurance claims it might have to pay, it won't be my Note's interest payments that I'll be concerned about. With that in mind, let's see where it is priced currently as compared with how it was priced last December.

NGHC Note and Preferreds 12-29-16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best NGHCN 7/15/21 1.875 24.90 1.875/24.90 7.53% NGHCO 4/15/20 1.875 24.75 1.875/24.75 7.58% NGHCP 7/15/19 1.875 25.02 1.875/25.02 7.49% NGHCZ 9/15/20 1.90625 24.99 1.90625/24.99 7.63% Best

NGHCZ is by far the best buy, by yield and certainly by safety. Although from a tax standpoint it is not because its dividends are not tax-advantaged, it remains my best buy because all the preferreds are non-cumulative.

NGHC Note 11/9/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best NGHCZ 9/15/20 1.90625 25.79 1.90625/25.79 7.39% Best

Because I was only concerned with the Note and because I would not recommend one of the non-cumulative preferreds of this company, it's the Note I reviewed. Although it's callable in 2020, it will not mature until 2055, which means that you might be able to earn that relatively safe 7.39% for quite some time.

However, if called when callable, at this price above par, your YTC will be reduced to 6.41%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.