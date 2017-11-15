A Fix For Interest Rate Swaps

But this market is the most dangerous of the three markets priced using LIBOR.

So tired. Tired of waiting. Tired of waiting for you.

-- The Kinks

This article begins a description of the third of three fixes for the markets driven by OTC LIBOR pricing, then considers what needs fixing and the properties of a fix.

The third head of the LIBOR Cerberus is the interest rate swaps (IRS) market. IRS is the cash cow that the megabanks most want to leave unchanged. Why? It’s a permanent source of reported profits that come in the guise of an interest rate risk hedge. This market is a source of no-brainer megabank trading profit that circumvents the Volcker rule due to the appearance that an IRS is a hedge.

The shortcomings of the IRS market from the point of view of market efficiency (characteristics of an efficient market: maximum transparency, minimum transactions costs, minimum systemic risk, maximum market access) are similar to those from the earlier discussion of the LIBOR cash market itself: Non-negotiability and the resulting absence of a market price; Megabank control of one side of every IRS transaction; No standardization of the terms of the IRS; Inability to cancel an open buy order with an identical sell order; and excessive credit risk, resulting in systemic risk.

Why is the IRS market so difficult to change?

The fictions the megabanks use to sooth appropriate concerns for the systemic risks associated with interest rate swaps include the claim that systemic risks have been eliminated by a putative clearing system, called a clearing counterparty (CCP). These days, dealer-to-dealer IRS are almost entirely housed at LCH-Clearnet – a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The CCP system is dysfunctional. Why? The CCP assigns a value to every swap transaction, but that value is irrelevant, since the counterparties to each swap assign different values to each swap. Thus, although the CCP has no apparent net exposure, that is an illusion.

Example

Consider a typical swap, between Citigroup (C) and Goldman Sachs (GS). Since a swap is simply a series of payments and receipts of equal and offsetting amounts, the actual combined value of the buyer and seller of the swap must be zero. But like most transactions the two parties differ in their opinion of valuation. The buyer thinks the swap was cheap; the seller, expensive. The CCP will report the combined values of the two sides at zero. So the same transaction is booked by three entities at three different values.

Absent default, the interesting thing is this. Since none of these three values is market-determined, all three values are sustainable. That is, until someone defaults. The lesson of the Lehman disaster is that within the CCP, the surviving counterparty’s value will prevail, at the expense of the defaulting counterparty’s estate.

Properties of the fix

To be safe, the CCP should have the properties of futures clearing houses:

A market-determined closing price for listed IRS.

Automatic offset of a buy with a sell.

At least daily mark-to-market of margined positions in cash.

The exchange is the counterparty to every trader.

LCH-Clearnet has none of the above. But the megabanks will hold tight to the current system of IRS trading and valuation. The reason: the IRS is a wellspring of completely imaginary profits. The way IRS generate imaginary profits is explained in “Magic Money.” Because two megabanks can trade swaps with each other and both may book each trade with a permanently positive valuation, unaffected by the discipline of a market price, any attempt to price IRS transactions at a common market price will be fought to the death.

What needs fixing?

Converting IRS from an OTC market to an exchange-traded market is the most challenging of the three market fixes. It is also the fix that would provide the greatest reduction in systemic risk. There are these potential concerns in the interest rate swap market at the outset of a liquidity crisis.

The enormous outstanding volume of LIBOR-based IRS transactions, with notional amount substantially exceeding $500 trillion.

The questionable status of IRS in bankruptcy. The bankruptcy code, after Dodd Frank adjustments, treats IRS as a privileged security (along with other transactions) called a “qualified financial contract.” This qualified financial contract asset class jumps the line at bankruptcy court. An IRS counterparty that is in possession of counterparty collateral, in a trade with a bankrupt party, may simply walk with any collateral and cancel any obligation to the estate, if that suits her needs. The brakes may have been put on this process for Fed-regulated banks by a new Fed regulation that asserts the Fed’s right to stall the estate’s bloodletting, described here. But the courts have not yet tested the new Fed regulation.

The vicious assault on a failing counterparty at derivatives exchanges. The example of Lehman’s gutting at their primary futures exchange, CME Group (CME), and their primary IRS clearing counterparty, LCH:Clearnet, is described here.

But the changes in the IRS necessary to make this market liquid and negotiable, leading to the much-to-be-desired properties of financial futures, require substantial alteration of both the IRS instrument itself and the method of trading it. And as with the other two fixes, this must be accomplished independently of megabank cooperation. It’s a tall order.

The elements of a fixed IRS

To be exchange-traded, a compromise must be struck between the needs of the IRS user base, large corporations and second-tier commercial banks, and the needs of a clearing house. The nub of the problem is an accounting issue that IRS were designed to resolve. The bizarre reality of the near-quadrillion dollar interest rate swaps market is that its sole raison d’etre is to solve this simple accounting problem.

Customer-users of interest rate swaps typically apply them to asset/liability maturity mismatches. Perhaps the largest commercial hedger using IRS is Wells Fargo Corp. (WFC). An analysis of Wells’ IRS usage for hedges of its own portfolio, here, reveals some of the accounting issues confronted by a corporation using IRS to hedge loan-deposit mismatches.

Deferral accounting is the accounting method most consistent with the accounting for loans and deposits IRS were designed to hedge. But to get deferral accounting treatment, a bank must tie each derivatives trade to its associated specific loans and deposits. Doing so is expensive and requires cooperation between the credit department, the funding desk, and the derivatives trading desk. As a result, the majority of Wells’ swaps hedges are reported at market value, since they hedge a generalized asset/liability mismatch. This suggests that for substantial hedgers like Wells, a marked-to-market-in-cash instrument, ala futures, is not beyond the pale if the instrument’s payments could be divided into quarterly receipts and payments.

Thus, the ultimate exchange-traded instrument is feasible if:

It can be standardized.

It can be aligned to the properties of the ultimate replacement for LIBOR.

Valuation can be divided into expected payments, ala IRS now, plus the market’s opinion of the changing value of future payments.

Conclusion

Before a fix for IRS can be implemented, LIBOR and LIBOR futures fixes must be in place. Given the clouded vision of the market regarding these two repairs, the specifics of a new IRS must wait.

