Balanced Taxable Strategy To Outpace The Market

Investment thesis: NHF is a great pick to provide diversified growth and income for moderate investors seeking an alternative strategy

NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund (NHF) Overview

$563 million in net assets

11% Leverage

Operating since 2006

(Source: NHF 2016 Annual Report)

Analysis of monthly distribution

NHF is an interesting case study in closed end funds. The monthly distribution was steadily increasing until management cut the distribution in 2017 from $.24 to $.20/share/month. It was seemingly cut in 2015 until an astronomical return of capital distribution was declared in April clocking in at 87% yield. Granted that RoC distribution caused a corresponding drop in NAV, investors that owned the fund at the time would have realized capital gains if they hadn't sold over the next two years. Aside from that, the distribution has been relatively consistent and still offers a great 10.25% projected yield taxed as ordinary income. While the remaining distributions haven’t been categorized as RoC, we will discuss in the next section whether that large single distribution was a sign of financial distress.

(Source: Original Image – Data from Yahoo Finance)

Clean Financials to support the high monthly distribution

I have assessed quite a few closed end funds for distribution sustainability and am impressed by management’s ability to generate enough investment interest to completely cover the distribution year after year. Granted they were in the red in 2015 via a combination of realized and unrealized gains, but the overall picture is very positive. The fund has been profitable and had a net positive balance of $29.7 million in undistributed net investment income at close of fiscal year 2016 according to NHF’s 2016 Annual Report. It seems that the fund has been able to achieve a high level of sustained NII due to focusing on lower quality debt issues. Although it appears that they haven’t had a big problem with defaults, a slowdown in the economy can change that.

History of Outperformance?

Total Return Since 2010

NHF – 279%

S and P 500 – 259%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer.com)

I back-tested how NHF would have performed over the past 7 years in a diversified portfolio and to my surprise, significantly outperformed the S and P on a total return basis. Granted, shares were available to be bought cheaply in the wake of the financial crisis, the question is whether the same capital appreciation potential exists.

Looking at the price chart over the past 5 years yields several interesting observations. While the fund’s price performance is cyclical like bonds and REITS, their movements are different enough to be diversified. However, the underlying equities cause the fund to be significantly more volatile than a traditional bond fund and is most appropriate for moderate to aggressive investors seeking equity income.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

All things considered, I like the value proposition offered by the fund. The strong monthly distribution is supported by the financials and the price performance offers aggressive capital appreciation when diversified properly. I would think the success of the this fund hinges on the performance of the economy due to the lower credit quality of the underlying securities. Investors seeking equity income can buy into the fund but should monitor the macroeconomy as high-yield funds have come under selling pressure as of late.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.