General Electric In Capitulation: Time To Buy

Monday's 50% dividend cut by General Electric (NYSE:GE) was like a one two knock out punch for beaten down investors long the stock. The much awaited investor conference left some with more questions than answers about the company and the path forward.

As one long the stock, I am just plain disgusted with outgoing CEO Jeffrey Immelt's leadership at the helm of this 125 year old conglomerate. The fact that he misguided the street in regards to earnings by the inflating future EPS by 100% is just plain ridiculous; frankly I don't blame investors for fleeing the stock.

Clawbacks?

How does a CEO that destroyed so much shareholder value get a golden parachute retirement package? Immelt in my opinion should give back the last two years salary and bonuses for what he did to investors and possibly face charges.

Fraudulent guidance on that magnitude should be punished. Jim Cramer had it dead on this morning when the questioned Flannery on "BEING HAD". you can view some of the interview with David Faber this morning on CNBC by clicking here.

Trust and honor are two important ingredients in this business and without them you get what we witnessed the last two days in GE.

Forward guidance

2018 is going to suck, plain and simple. The company now forecast earnings of $1.06 a share depending on how you want to report.

GE is like the US government in regards to black box projects in that investors have no idea where the money goes. There is far too much bureaucracy in the company, Flannery should have no problem cutting a large amount of fat of this bone with many billions coming out in cost cuts. In the end I believe GE will beat lowered guidance going forward in part to major cost cutting.

Dividend cut means $4B more cash

So here we stand two trading sessions after the cut, the stock has lost 15% of its value intraday and now stands at $17.90 at the close. To put this in perspective the company is saving $4B in payouts, yet the market has already punished shareholders by dropping 6 years worth of dividend cuts. Here is the math: $.48x6 = $2.88. Since Monday the stock traded down as much as $3.02 at the intraday low.

No dividend from GE Capital raises more questions

The board says there will be no dividend this quarter from GE Capital. It makes one wonder what the heck are all those smart board members doing that are supposed to be guiding this great visionary company. Management says they will have more guidance in December on the company's financial arm.

Is there any good news?

I guess the only good news I am seeing is that Jeff Immelt has departed the company and not a moment to soon. Flannery is definelty in a show me moment that is going to last for a long time to come. He needs to do a better job in communicating a vision that instills confidence in investors.

Here is a way to instill confidence, Mr. Flannery

As CEO I will be looking for opportune moments to strategically buy back what we feel is significantly undervalued stock. We are actively in the market at this level under $18 buying back $10B of company stock, we have not seen our share price this low since 2011 and feel this is extremely undervalued. In my view that would instill confidence and pop the share price $25B in market cap over night.

Lower guidance for 2018 and a weak 2019 a cause for panic?

No one ever made any money by panicking out of a stock but listening to your new CEO talk about going back in a time machine and buying Alstom for a far cheaper price is not something investors want to hear. Throw in a comment about a challenged 2019 and its all bets off. Hence the biggest two day drop since 2009 on the stock.

Capitulation?

Monday was the biggest one day drop since 2009, Tuesday the stock traded to $17.49 a number not seen since the week of December 12, 2011.

Here is a look at a monthly chart that goes to August 2009.

Source: Author

One look at this chart and investors are reminded of the 2008 meltdown. It is frightening and there are many retail investors wondering what to do.

One thing I can share with investors to assure them is this is not 2011 or 2009. The company is not on the verge of insolvency. There is no financial crisis at present, pro growth policies are under way.

The government is on the verge of a corporate tax break that will be a huge benefit to corporate America. Despite the gloom and doom you hear on the news things in the corporate world are going quite well.

Did the stock bottom yesterday?

Should you buy the shakeout?

I will get to that in a sec but first a 3 year daily chart.

Source: Author

Behavioral Finance at its Best!

The psychology in the markets is amazing to watch. You know when watching FOX Business News and the ticker symbol is up for GE for two days that there is something going on and it is not good.

I wrote an article over the weekend asking the question did GE Just Bottom?"

In that piece I stated that I did not know. The bottoming process takes time, it can take weeks or months; testing you like a teenager over time until you wear down and finally capitulate or stay in for the end game.

GE is down 43.3% Y.T.D. at a time when the markets are up double digits. I recently got into this and now am asking myself why? There are far better company's to invest in but alas I am a contrarian and a part of me cannot resist these multi year opportunities that sometimes present themselves.

I have learned from experience not to judge myself or performance over the ultra short term but rather to take a more balanced an longer term approach in special situation stocks.

Trading Capitulation

One must have nerves of steel and an ability to handle loss or stay out. It is nearly impossible to time an exact bottom, it is ever shifting because of the multitude of players. Some hands are weak, others are deep pocket buy and hold types, ad in computer algorithms taking out stop losses and players on margin and you create good old fashion volatility.

Today felt a bit like capitulation, although I am not convinced; a few more test are likely.

Pick your spots and stay convicted,it is entirely possible that the stock might hold the $17.50 bottom, and then again maybe not. I think you can manage risk on the downside and upside by averaging in here. It is possible the $17.47 level hit today could hold for many months, or sell off another 10% just for good measure.

I was a buyer yesterday at several different levels, with $17.53 being my final buy in. I am still disgusted with Immelt and will now have to sit and trade my way around this one.

Downside Risk

One must always look at the worst case possible scenario for downside risk and place your bets according to your conviction. From the monthly chart above one can see that the stock hit a low $15.75 in December 2011, that is your ultimate downside bogey. I see it like this: GE is finding a bottom to bounce from and today's run from $17.47 to 18.13 was a little test to make the options move.

GE trading like a small cap in volatility is flashing a buy signal

When I see large cap stocks trading down 8% to 15% in one or two sessions I really start to take notice, especially when it is at a 6 year low. GE is not going out of business, they have very strong units and one that is not doing well. Management paid too much for some of their assets, they sold others at a low point in the cycle. All that said they will earn a profit next year of $1.06 give or take. They are now paying dividend around 2.7% with the dividend cut.

Conclusion

Investors are freaking out with more questions than answers after the investor conference. I for one am angry with Jeff Immelt for misleading shareholders, I think it is a disgrace. I wonder what they were doing in the boardroom to have these grave errors in inventory management and flawed forward guidance. I expect much more form such a distinguished board.

More people need to be held accountable in high levels of the company. Culture? I don't even know what that means anymore. Corporate shadow jets, forward guidance being cut in half; GE Capital dividends suspended for the quarter, it all stinks to high heaven. The ones that suffer? Shareholders.

On a positive note: If you wanted to buy GE under $18 you got your chance today. How many more days you will get that chance are unknown, no risk no reward is a cliche that comes to mind. The great Dali Lama says "with great risks come great rewards.

I see max downside now at $15.75, though I can hope yesterday was capitulation day I am not sure it was. As always do your own research and make your own decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE,LYG,CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.