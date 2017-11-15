Arena Q3: Loss But Progress On Pipeline

Last week Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) reported its Q3 2017 earnings, and investors can clearly see why the company is a speculative play. Revenue from the Belviq franchise and the toll manufacturing are underwhelming when stacked up against operating costs, research and development costs, and the costs associated with settling a class action suit. That being said, the company has a robust pipeline and is advancing it in some key areas.

One "crown jewel" in the Arena pipeline is Ralinepag, and some of the statements from CEO Amit Munshi on the Q3 conference call give reason for investors to be hopeful. According to Munshi, the company will soon be meeting with the FDA regarding phase 3 plans for Ralinepag in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension or (PAH). This follows encouraging top line results from a phase 2 trial that were announced in July of this year. Moving from phase 2 to phase 3, and meeting with the FDA is standard operating procedure. What I like about what Munshi stated in the call was that the company plans to initiate a phase 3 platform rather than a program.

"As a key milestone for us, we have requested a meeting with the FDA to discuss elements of planning for the phase 3 program. Given Ralinepag as the first oral drug with IV-like therapeutic exposure and in order to unlock its full value potential, we are developing a comprehensive plan that contemplates phase 3 as a program not just a single phase 3 platform. As such we have four priorities where we are focused on Ralinepag as we move forward and these are; 1) time to market, 2) breadth and scope of the event for the label, 3) broad physician experience with the product, and finally, 4) direct comparison to current products in the category. We intend to deliver on our primary objective on balancing time to market for the program design that allows it to fully illuminated the benefits of Ralinepag and of course that which is acceptable for various regulatory agencies around the world."

The importance of this approach cannot be understated. In particular I am keen on point number 4, which was direct comparison to current products in the category. In my opinion Arena seems to have a degree of confidence that its candidate will perform very well against its peers. This is the type of information that doctors look at, insurers, and perhaps most importantly potential partners. If Arena can get this trial initiated, and if Ralinepag performs well, the company could have a lot of leverage in negotiations with potential partners. Perhaps it could even gain enough leverage to advance other pipeline candidates.

One such candidate is Estrasimod. This compound is an S1P modulator that has potential in many autoimmune diseases. The company is already in phase 2 in with the following:

Ulcerative colitis (UC): Expect to complete enrollment of Phase 2 immediately Data expected Q1 2018

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC): Phase 2 study initiated

Pyoderma gangrenosum (PG): Phase 2 trial currently enrolling patients

Dermatological extraintestinal manifestations (EIM): Phase 2 study enrolled; intend to evaluate in combination with UC study



MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has an additional pipeline candidate in APD371 that could deliver topline data in Q1 of 2017. Essentially, Arena possesses a mature pipeline that appears to be promising on many levels. What is attractive about this from an investment standpoint is that any one of these candidates could deliver and there is no need to rely on simply one.

From a financial perspective the Q3 numbers had a bit of ugly in them. The company is settling a class action lawsuit for $12 million, reported a loss of $32.4 million and reported modest revenues from the Belviq franchise. The lawsuit settlement hit the numbers hard, and despite putting the past behind them, the matter did hit the metric on the chin. Something that is not ugly is the ugly is that the company has $287 million in cash. That level of cash provides the company with the ability to advance its pipeline while it seeks out the best possible deals. I will state the obvious. Arena negotiating a partnership with $287 million in the bank can deliver much better results than Arena negotiating with $50 million in the bank. Simply stated, Arena does not need to negotiate out of desperation.

For the number crunchers, revenues totaled $7.9 million dollars which included $3.1 million dollars in net product royalty sales of BELVIQ, $1.7 million in manufacturing support payments from Eisai, $1.9 million of revenue from Boehringer Ingelheim and Axovant collaborations, and a nominal amount from toll manufacturing. Research and development expenses totaled $17.3 million dollars, while general and administrative expenses were $7.8 million dollars.

To boil this all down to its simple form, Arena finds itself in a promising position because it has a mature pipeline with promising drug candidates and cash. If you remove the cash from the equation, the level of speculation (and thus risk) increases. I will stop well short of saying that something like a "perfect storm" is forming with this stock, but will say that Arena the ingredients to make some waves if the data proves to be good. In my opinion the numbers reported brought a bit of a sell-off that was perhaps a bit overdone. This could provide a decent entry point for those looking for that speculative play that does not need to jump through 100 hurdles to deliver positive results. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.