Analyzing Dayrate And Utilization Trends In The Offshore Drilling Industry - October 2017 Edition

It has become something of a tradition for me to post and discuss regular updates on both the worldwide utilization and leading new contract dayrates for the worldwide offshore drilling fleet. It is my belief that by posting these updates, investors can be better informed of the state of the drilling market and thus be better able to make suitable investment decisions for their respective portfolios. Fortunately, one of the leading oil and gas consultancy firms, IHS Markit, publishes a monthly report on the offshore drilling industry that is known as the Day Rate Trends Report.

As I have mentioned in my former articles on this topic, IHS Markit constructs its day rate index by looking at four subsegments of the offshore industry that the firm believes serve as a proxy for the industry as a whole. For the most part, these selected subsegments work quite well as proxies, as will be explained in the following sections.

Ultra-Deepwater Semisubmersible Rigs

The first subsegment of the offshore drilling industry that is discussed in the IHS Markit report is the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible segment. For the purposes of this report, this is defined as all semisubmersibles currently located anywhere in the world that are capable of operating in more than 7,500 ft. of water. Thus, these are among the most modern and technically sophisticated semisubmersible rigs currently in operation in the world. A semisubmersible rig is one of two types of ultra-deepwater rig currently in operation (the other being drillships, discussed later). The primary defining feature of a semisubmersible rig is that it cannot be moved under its own power. Instead, these rigs must be towed to the drilling site by another vessel, commonly referred to as a tugboat, where the rig is then held in place by a combination of a heavy ballast and small thrusters. Here are how the leading market day rates and utilization rates for this type of rig have varied over approximately the past three years:

Source: IHS Markit

As this chart shows, the utilization rate for the world's semisubmersible fleet has been steadily declining since late 2014, although there were a few months in which slight increases were seen, the latest two months for which data is available (August and September 2017) being among them. As I stated in a recent article, the industry has been steadily seeing an increase in new contracts being awarded over the course of the past year so this latest increase in the utilization rate may be a sign that the increased tendering rate may be beginning to affect the semisubmersible fleet. Overall though, the trend that we see over the course of this chart is one of growing oversupply, in which the percentage of semisubmersible drilling rigs worldwide that are currently unemployed has been growing.

The chart shows a similar trend in the new contract dayrate for semisubmersible rigs, but there is perhaps less reason for optimism here than there is in utilization. As shown, the dayrates being awarded to newly contracted rigs has also been decidedly declining over the past few years, although it has been quite volatile, with several periods showing month-over-month increases. However, as shown, the leading new contract dayrate has now decreased to the lowest level that it has held over the past three years. This is largely due to oil and gas producers being unwilling to pay as much as they were in the past due to constrained cash flows being caused by the continued low price of oil. As I explain here, this situation is unlikely to change until oil prices begin to recover.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

The second category of rig that is discussed in the IHS Markit report is ultra-deepwater drillships. As was the case with the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible category, these are defined as those drillships that are capable of operating in at least 7,500 ft. of water and are currently located anywhere in the world. However, unlike semisubmersibles, a drillship is essentially a modified oil tanker and so is capable of maneuvering itself to the drilling location under its own power. In addition, the majority of ultra-deepwater rigs constructed since 2011 were drillships and therefore these rigs are typically newer than ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. As I have discussed numerous times in some of my older articles, this fact will generally make these rigs more desirable to oil and gas companies than the older ultra-deepwater semisubmersibles. Here are the leading new contract dayrate and utilization trends for these rigs:

Source: IHS Markit

As this chart shows, while worldwide utilization of ultra-deepwater drillships has also declined over the past three years, it has been much less steep than the decline of semisubmersible utilization and, in fact, currently well over half of the ultra-deepwater drillships in the world are still active compared to barely above 40% of the world's ultra-deepwater semisubmersible fleet. In addition, we see undeniable evidence here that new rig tendering has indeed increased over the past year. We seen this with the way in which the chart appears to bottom out between the latter stages of last year and the middle stages of this year. Lately, the utilization rate has even begun to trend slightly upward, providing further evidence of what companies such as Seadrill (SDRL) and Ensco (ESV) have been telling us.

As with the ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rigs, it is a different story with the leading new contract dayrate trend among ultra-deepwater drillships. As is the case with every type of drilling rig, the leading new contract dayrate has been steadily declining over the past few years, although it has been volatile. The cause of this volatility month-to-month is likely that there is a relatively low number of rigs put under contract in any given month. Interestingly, dayrates have rebounded slightly off of their July 2017 lows, although they still remain lower than at any other time over the past three years. While this may be slightly positive, the leading new contract dayrate still remains too low for an offshore contract to earn any significant profit from operating one of these rigs.

Harsh-Environment Jackups

The third type of offshore drilling rig that is tracked by the IHS Markit report is harsh environment-capable jackup rigs. These are, as the name implies, shallow-water drilling units that have been specially equipped to operate in some of the harshest regions in the world such as the waters of the North Sea and the Arctic Ocean. In this case, IHS Markit uses a proxy to represent the trends in the entire industry. Specifically, the report only shows those trends affecting standard jackups. These are therefore older, less capable rigs and not the modern high-specification units operated by North Atlantic Drilling (NADL). However, considering that the overwhelming majority of those harsh-environment jackups in use today are indeed standard units, this does seem to be an appropriate proxy for the overall fleet. In addition, the report only includes data for those harsh-environment jackups operating in Northwest Europe and excludes those rigs operating in other areas such as Canada and the Arctic. Once again, this would appear to be an appropriate proxy as very few harsh-environment rigs operate in these other regions - the majority are indeed in Northwest Europe.

Therefore, here is the utilization and new contract dayrate data for harsh-environment jackup rigs:

Source: IHS Markit

As shown here, the utilization rate for the world's harsh environment fleet looks quite similar to the ultra-deepwater fleet, although the decline begins later. However, once it began to decline, it declined quite steeply until the end of last year. Since that time though, it has begun to show signs of recovering. With that said, the utilization rate did decline in September 2017 and remains very close to its low point over the past few years. It thus remains quite difficult to determine the overall trend.

Interestingly though, the leading new contract dayrate for these rigs does seem to be strengthening. According to the IHS Markit report, the new contract dayrate for harsh-environment rigs bottomed out in the first quarter of this year and has since been increasing, although it has been flat since July. It is admittedly somewhat difficult to understand, as the common wisdom is that oil and gas companies have been reducing their respective investments in harsh-environment regions due to the comparably high costs of operating in these areas relative to others. However, this is not entirely true as some interest has indeed returned to the region industry-wide (as shown above) and the increased scrapping activity of older rigs has gradually reduced the supply overhang. Thus, we may be looking at a recovery, although it is likely to be a choppy one.

Benign-Environment Jackups

The final type of rig whose dayrate and utilization trends are tracked by the IHS Markit Report is benign-environment jackups. For the purposes of this report, this is defined as an independent leg cantilever jackup rig that is capable of operating in between 361 and 400 feet of water, a category that encompasses most rigs that have been constructed over the past decade, although it notably excludes jackup rigs that are even more capable than this such as Rowan's (RDC) Gorilla series. It also notably excludes older and less capable rigs; however, an increasing number of these are being removed from service and scrapped so this proxy appears to provide a reasonable overview of the trends data. In addition, much like the data for the harsh-environment market environment, IHS Markit focuses on a single market - in this case Southeast Asia. Although shallow-water drilling rigs have been used in various places such as the Persian Gulf and U.S. Gulf of Mexico in recent years, the original market for them was Southeast Asia. It still remains the largest market for these rigs to date. Therefore, this does serve as an adequate proxy.

Here is the leading market dayrate and utilization rate data for the world's shallow water drilling fleet:

Source: IHS Markit

Here we see a very different trend in the utilization data. As was largely the case with the other types of rig, the utilization rate for shallow-water rigs has sharply rebounded over the course of this year. There are two reasons for this. The first is that oil and gas companies have in aggregate increased their willingness to explore for resources offshore. As the shallow-water environment tends to be both cheaper and less time-intensive to operate in than other offshore environments, the industry is more actively focused on this region than others. The second reason that the rate of rig scrapping of older jackup rigs has been growing at a fevered pitch over the past few years and thus newer rigs must take the place of those decommissioned rigs. Therefore, the oversupply of rigs in this subsegment is rapidly decreasing.

Despite the sharp increase in utilization that we have seen over the past year, the leading market dayrate has not recovered to the same degree. As shown here, dayrates for shallow-water rigs have, in fact, declined over the past year. The reason for this is that, as tendering rates have increased, offshore contractors have grown ever more competitive in pursuing new contracts for their idle rigs and so are willing to accept almost any dayrate in order to generate some revenue. In some cases, offshore contractors have even been willing to accept a dayrate that is below cash flow breakeven and are thus actually losing money on their newly contracted rigs. This unenviable situation is unfortunately unlikely to recover until the supply overhang fully corrects itself and possibly may require a recovery in oil prices.

