McDonald's (MCD) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference (Transcript)

McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD)

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

November 15, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Kevin Ozan - CFO

Analysts

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back to the second day of our Global Consumer Conference. Our lead off this morning is McDonald’s, and I am joined with Kevin Ozan, the Chief Financial Officer at McDonald’s. I kind of thought we’d do this, I thought first we talk a little bit about the long-term plan of McDonald’s in terms of business model transformation, talk a little bit about whether it’s G&A reduction, CapEx and sort of what the steady state business model looks like, and then spend the bulk of our time talking about the Velocity Growth Plan that you’ve initiated earlier this year in terms of driving sales, and obviously we’ve seen some very positive early results from that.

So, just maybe just frame for us the transformation you’re going through, right. So, you run 80% franchise business, the goal is to take it to a 95% franchise business, which has some implications both on the growth algorithm going forward in long-term as well as the capital spending plans. May be just walk us through, frame how investors should think about McDonald’s now and let’s say in 2019 or 2020, when you’re done?

Kevin Ozan

Sure. First, thanks for having me here today, delighted to be here. We have been going through the last couple of years, I’ll say, a little bit of a transformations, have gone from a company that had a decent amount of franchise restaurants to a company that will be nearly 95% franchise. Right now, we are around 91%, 92% franchise. Most of our big transactions are completed. We will continue to do some franchising but most of the big transactions are completed. And what the franchising has done for us is a couple of things. One, it’s saves us G&A going forward, saved us capital going forward and has given us kind of a stable revenue stream going forward, so that beginning in 2019, which is really the first clean year because we have a lot of transactions in 2017 that we’ll go up against in 2018. 2019 will be a pretty -- the beginning of what I’ll call the new norm where the growth targets we’ve set out would be 3% to 5% system-wide sales growth, operating margin in the mid 40s, EPS growth in the high single digits, and ROIC in the mid-20s. So, we’re moving towards this more stable revenue stream, consistent, beginning in 2019.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Well, topline is ultimately what’s going I think prove success in this business. Just maybe talk a little bit about some of the costs items, in particular there is a progression toward reducing I think G&A by $500 million and then maybe there is an incremental piece to that coming later. So, maybe just describe, how would you score against that current plan and how you think about the phasing in of those reductions?

Kevin Ozan

So, in 2015, we came out with a target to save about $500 million of G&A, and we said by the end of 2018. What that really means is kind of a run rate going in to 2019. So, we won’t realize that 500 in 2018 but by the end of 2018, we’ll have done all the actions needed, so that going into 2019 the run rate of savings is about $500 million.

It’s been interesting because at the same time, we’ve substantially increased our investment spending in things like IT and technology. And so, gross savings will be more than that 500, the 500 is a net number, which means that in addition to saving that G&A, the other thing we’ve done is we’ve shifted our existing remaining G&A, some of it, certainly, from what I’ll call maintenance running the business G&A to more investment G&A focused on growing the business. So, we’re on track with the G&A savings, things are going well, but the IT spend has been increased substantially and is a pressure, if you will on the G&A side.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk a little bit about long-term capital spending of the business as well? So just as a background, McDonald’s has historically had higher CapEx spending because you own restaurants that you lease essentially or rent to franchisees and so you have some ownership stake in those restaurants. That’s changing but there is still an elevated level of CapEx spending over the next couple of years and then maybe it declines in 2019 or 2020. So, where are you on that progression, is there opportunity to further reduce long-term CapEx spending, for example?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. So, what we said at our investor day on March 1st was, right now, our run rate is around $1.7 billion, and we said we will be around that run rate through the end of getting in this, what we call Experience of the Future in the U.S., which is remodeling the restaurants, upgrading them et cetera. Once that upgrade, if you will, to EOTF, Experience of the Future that we call, once that’s completed, we said we get down to about 1.2, $1.3 billion of CapEx after that. Now, what’s happened in the meantime is, we thought it would take several years to get this accomplished in the U.S. We’ve been working with our franchisees, essentially have agreement from basically 99% plus of them at this point to accelerate some of that work. And so, what you’ll end up seeing is CapEx for 2018 and 2019 will be higher, likely higher than $2 billion in 2018 and 2019. But all it’s done is shift the timing of it because now we’ll end up with that reduction to the 1.2 t o 1.3, faster than we would have thought otherwise. And so, it’s really just the shift in years of that capital.

Unidentified Analyst

So, to be clear, you just pulling it for the year essentially. So, the terminal…

Kevin Ozan

We say year. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s helpful. And can you -- final question before we get to the more interesting stuff is, can you talk about -- you mentioned a couple of times, 2018 is a choppy year from a progression standpoint. Refranchising China is a big piece of that; maybe there are some other moving pieces. Just to level set, what you mean by choppy year?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. So, a couple of things happened in 2017 that just make comparisons for 2018, what I call, choppy. It’s not a technical -- it’s not an accounting term. We had several big transactions, the biggest one being the sale of our China Hong Kong business. And so, we’ve got a lot of one-time thing items that have hit 2017 that when you look at a growth rate for 2018, won’t be a “normal growth rate”. So, the two biggest pieces of that impact would be, one is, as we change from essentially a company-operated market like China to a fully franchised or developmental license, as we call it, market, and swapping kind of company-operated restaurant profits for just a royalty on the franchise side. In the near-term those don’t offset. It’s lower operating income in the near-term that I get from a franchise royalty side than I had prior to that. The other side of that is, I am saving a lot of capital though. And so, on a free cash flow basis, it’s accretive. But, if you just look at operating income growth, you’d see lower growth in 2018 because of it. What we’ve said is that that along with the other transactions impact will be about a few cents of EPS per quarter, until we get to third quarter 2018, which is when we really lap these big transactions. So, that’s one piece of the choppiness, if you will.

The second is and this is accounting actually. Under accounting rules, we actually stopped recording depreciation for China, Hong Kong, and a couple of other markets in 2017. So, we had about a $100 million of benefit by not recording any depreciation in 2017. I won’t have that same benefit as we go into 2018. So, it doesn’t impact the actual results in 2018, but it does impact growth rate…

Unidentified Analyst

[Multiple speakers] in 2017; it won’t be there in 2018?

Kevin Ozan

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

So, it’s not a…

Kevin Ozan

Non-recurring thing, if you will, that we won’t get again.

Unidentified Analyst

Let’s turn to more fun stuff. Let’s talk about the, the McDonald’s term of Velocity Growth Plan in the business. And we are going to focus on U.S. but I think we should also do justice to the rest of the world. So, say, the Velocity Growth Plan, as I understand, Kevin, has got three areas; it’s menu, it’s value, and experience. And then underneath that there are some accelerators, digital delivery and what you termed Experience of the Future. So, maybe before getting into some of the details of that, maybe just bring that to light in the U.S. in terms of what you are thinking about in terms of how these various pieces of high level come together, and then we can talk about the individual drivers like delivery for example.

Kevin Ozan

Yes. So, do you want me to talk value, menu and experience?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Why don’t we start with menu evolution?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, okay.

Unidentified Analyst

So, since that’s the first on the list. You’ve evolved premium end of the menu and now you are talking about doing more some with values. So, maybe can you talk about that menu evolution?

Kevin Ozan

Sure. Menu, obviously, we’re a food company, so menu evolution is really important to us. What you’ve really seen over the last year or so is our focus on making sure that we have the right menu items to attract customers at all ends of the menu. And where we are seeing success right now, what gives us confidence right now is that you see it across menu parts, meaning value, core, and premium; and you see it across day parts. So, it’s not like one specific day part of -- is driving the business.

On the value side, most recently, you would have seen things like dollar drink, dollar beverages McPick 2; those types of things have been resonating with customers.

On the premium side, earlier this year, we introduced Signature Crafted which is -- where we’ve got three recipes. It started off as Maple Bacon Dijon, Sweet Barbecue Bacon, and Pico Guacamole. And you can get one of those three recipes on a burger, grilled chicken or a crispy chicken. And what -- we view that as a platform. It’s not an LTL, it’s not a limited time thing, but it’s a platform. So, later in the year, you saw a Sriracha sauce come in and replace one of the other. So, this platform allows us to bring other things in and out under that umbrella at a premium price and it’s been received well by customers.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can I just pause here for a moment, because McDonald’s historically has always offered some version of a premium burger, but it hasn’t always resonated. And I’m not sure what is different now. Is it these products or is it you, the company and just the brand’s perception is different?

Kevin Ozan

I think it’s a combination of several things. I think we’re running a little better restaurants, so some of it is basic running better restaurants that’s service times, that’s cook times, that’s training in the restaurants, the basics that don’t end up being real exciting for people to hear about but matter in our business. The other thing is, I think we’ve done a good job of having some new menu news periodically that’s resonated. So, most recently, you would have seen the buttermilk chicken tenders that have been doing well with customers right now. And we’ve had a few consistent products now that have resonated with customers. This Signature Crafted, I think what it does is, it gives people some choice without overwhelming with choice. So, people don’t need to have a crazy amount of choice, but by having a three different builds and being able to get it on different proteins, gives customers a nice choice and some flexibility.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to talk about value. McDonald’s has been historically known for value. I think there was a period of time you went away from, I’ll call it, dollar value to bundled value. I think in your words, you said sort of lost in the wilderness around value; there wasn’t as great a message, and then you’re moving back to a clear value message. And by the way, I think that creates a lot of reverberations around the rest of the industry as to how is everyone else going to react to you. You may not have that answer, but if you have insights, we’d love to hear it. But just talk through, how you think about the value going forward and how you reach this conclusion, both you and with your franchisees on this value platform?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. When we came off Dollar Menu a while back, one of the challenges was we didn’t have a good replacement for it. And so that’s where you would have seen a few years ago where we lost some guest counts. What we have certainly concluded is we need to have every day predictable value that customers can rely that when they come in the restaurant, there is going to be something at specific price point. And so, we started with this McPick 2; there has been some McPick 2 for $2, some McPick 2 for $5, but it again gives people some choice and flexibility at specific price points. That will likely evolve into our next value platform, which will be what we call kind of $1, $2, $3 menu. So, you’ll see items at a dollar, items at $2 and items at $3. And the way Chris Kempczinski, who’s our U.S. President talks about it is, we need to compete on value. We don’t necessary want to win on value, meaning I’m not looking to be at the lowest price, because we think that’s kind of a race to the bottom. But, we have to be able to compete on value and not lose on value. So, this platform gives us the ability to pulse items in or out, depending on inflation, depending on competitive pressures, depending on a lot of other variables. And so, we’re able to put products in or out depending on how that menu offering is doing. But that’s kind of a new offering that you should see beginning in the New Year.

Unidentified Analyst

And is the idea to manage that to a percentage of sales or margin for the franchisees, and is there a financial goal that supports when you’re pulsing things in and out?

Kevin Ozan

Historically, our value menu, the Dollar Menu would have been between 10% and 15% of sales. In total, this $1, $2, $3, may be a little bit higher than that because we’ve got several price points that reaches farther into the menu. But, there isn’t a specific percent of sales that we are targeting, more on a margin basis. We want to make sure that we are competitive with the competition.

Unidentified Analyst

Let’s talk about fresh beef for a moment. So that’s another initiative that I think you are thinking about in 2018 and beyond. What is -- I think your view of fresh beef is a little different than I would have thought, right? So, you have a competitor that talks about fresh being better. I think your view is there is a difference that it cooks faster, it’s hotter, therefore, you can deliver a product that’s better. So, maybe talk about how fresh beef was used and how you think you differentiate your product versus the peers?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. To us, the consumer proposition is hot off the grill. So, it’s not the fresh beef, it’s the fact that you can get a hot juicy burger right off the grill. And so, what fresh beef allows us to do is it’s got a less of a cook time than the frozen beef. So, if you don’t put those on until someone orders, you can cook them faster, so that you can take the burger right off the grill and put it on a sandwich right to the customer. So, it gets to the customer faster, it’s hotter and juicier, and that’s the consumer proposition. Fresh beef is the way we get this hot and juicy hot off the grill burger and to customers quicker.

Unidentified Analyst

And to be clear, this is one patty, one…

Kevin Ozan

So, right now, we are doing it only on our Quarter Pounders. The Quarter Pounders would include the Signature Crafted that we talked about. So, who knows where it goes but right now it’s just focused on the Quarter Pounders.

Unidentified Analyst

And is it at a premium price point because it’s fresh, or you maintain pricing…

Kevin Ozan

Yes. The cost differential isn’t that significant, so you shouldn’t see a difference in price just because of the -- it will be on the more premium products. So, they are by definition a little bit higher priced. But there won’t be an adjustment because it’s fresh beef.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to wrap up, maybe some of the food innovation around coffee in the U.S. So, McCafé, I think you launched in 2010, it’s been a successful part of your business. Maybe you can just frame how investors should think about that as a percentage of sales and what you are doing to accelerate that? I think it hasn’t been getting the focus maybe some of the other products have…

Kevin Ozan

I think that’s fair. Coffee is $30 billion industry in the U.S. So, I think there is huge opportunity with coffee. We probably haven’t, as you said, given it the focus that we could have. And so, you would have seen earlier this year a little bit more of a focus on McCafé, some new flavors. And I think we think of McCafé as a long-term proposition. So, you shouldn’t think of it as a huge sales driver in 2017 or 2018. It’s a business that we believe has a lot of potential and we’ll continue to foster that business over time. But it isn’t like -- again, it’s not a limited time offering or anything like that that we are going to go core advertising and to try and get it, a big spike immediately. It’s something that will grow over time. Coffee drinking and breakfasts are very habitual for customers. And so, to start changing behaviors and have people use to doing this will take some time. But we think it’s an opportunity for the long term.

Unidentified Analyst

To be clear, you think -- initially McCafé was, we want to upsell McDonald’s customers to a better coffee. I mean, you gave them another reason, if they had a veto of not to come nor to come to for coffee you. Do you look at this new iteration as more of traffic driver, getting people who have never come to McDonald’s to try that?

Kevin Ozan

I think part of it will be a traffic driver and part of it will be to make sure when people come for breakfast, and our breakfast business is our largest, the 25% of our sales basically is breakfast. We need to make sure that they’re getting coffee or whatever drink, frappuccino, cappuccino, latte whatever they want, and are happy with that so they’re not getting breakfast from McDonald’s and feel like they have to go somewhere else for a coffee. So, we need to make sure that they’re getting the coffee that they want. And then throughout the day, it can be an additional traffic driver of snacking item et cetera.

Unidentified Analyst

Let me turn to the Experience of The Future, which is as you say, the physical transformation in the stores. So, maybe, can you just explain what in U.S. Experience of the Future looks like, what’s been modeled on? I think you’ve got a number of other markets that have some elements of that. And then, talk about maybe some of the specifics about the economics behind it.

Kevin Ozan

Okay. So, when we say Experience of the Future, what it really means is it’s giving customers more control in how they order, how they pay, how they’re served. So, some of it’s technology-driven, some of it’s people-driven. What you’ll see in the U.S. restaurants, as we convert to these Experience of the Future restaurants is, you’ll see self order kiosks, for example in the restaurants? It gives people a choice of do they want to go to the front counter and order, do they want to order at a self order kiosk, do they want to go through the drive-through lane. And now, they have an option certainly of delivery also, as well as, they can order off with their mobile approximately. So, it’s giving people more choice of how they order, how they pay then, because they can pay through their mobile app, they can pay by credit card, they can pay by Apple Pay. So it’s what we call different customer journeys.

Depending on the type of customers that’s coming in and what they’re looking for, you’ll find different customer journeys. Someone who just comes in and wants a quick cup of coffee has a different journey than someone who wants to come in with their family and spend some time and sit down and be served their food. So, table service will be an option in all the restaurants, once they have Experience of the Future. Again, you can order at the kiosk with your family, sit down and they’ll bring the food to you. But it’s just -- it kind of -- in addition to that, it will modernize the look of the restaurants. So, right now, about half of our restaurants are modernized. As we do Experience of the Future, we will modernize the other half of those restaurants, as well as put in these technology and other elements.

Unidentified Analyst

And just to be specific about the sales benefit to this, understanding there is a long tail, but just half the fleet it in the US has been remodeled, so just upgraded asset without Experience of the Future. What sales would you expect on a currently remodeled restaurant but just adding Experience of the Future, which is the slight up-leveling and then, you’ve got the other half of fleet that’s not remodeled at all. So, they get the full package. So, how you think about each of those pieces and how it blends out?

Kevin Ozan

So, the half is modernized -- I’m sorry, the half is not modernized that we’re doing kind of this full modernization and Experience of the Future. What we’ve seen in our international markets that are farther along, places like Australia, Canada, UK, is generally about a mid single digit sales lift over the rest of the market. And it’s very early days in the U.S. Right now, we have about 2,000 restaurants that are up on the Experience of the Future, we’ll get to about 2,500 by the end of the year. I think we’re seeing similar results right now, but again, it’s early days, only with 2,000 restaurants or so. So that’d be the expectation for the non-modernized restaurants. The modernized restaurants that is a much less investment then because they’re already modern, you just have to put these additional elements in, those will generally see 1 to 2% lift, over the rest of the market.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So, it’s a good way to think about in terms of the balance of those two pieces. Remind us what you’re co-investing with the franchisees to achieve this, this modernization, what’s the total cost, what’s your contribution?

Kevin Ozan

So, the non-modernization ones, again, the 50% that haven’t been modernized that we need to do a full modernization and EOTF aspect, will run $700,000 to $750,000; and the ones that are already modernized where you just have to put the Experience of The Future element, will generally run $150,000, 4160,000 or so. We are -- we have a history of co-investing with our franchisees for large scale, big initiatives that we want to roll out for the system in a expedited way that are sales driving. And so, we have agreed to partner with our franchisees on these investments to the tune of around 55% of the total costs for each.

Unidentified Analyst

That McDonald’s contribute?

Kevin Ozan

Yes, we will contribute.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to pivot now and talk a little bit about the accelerator, so digital and delivery.

Kevin Ozan

Definitely.

Unidentified Analyst

So, start with delivery, which probably gets a disproportionate amount of questions, given where it is in its stage. But you do have a global arrangement with UberEATS and you’ve done some delivery in many markets where it served many years. Where are you in the U.S. market in terms of delivery? And understanding you will give us parts, may not be total equation, but what details can you share with us so for about incrementality, sales lift or at least some framework about where it’s working, where it’s not working, what you’ve learned?

Kevin Ozan

Sure. So, in the U.S. right now, we are around 4,000 restaurants on delivery. It will likely get to 5,000, near 5,000 by the end of the year. And that number would be about -- right now, it’s about 6,000 globally. That’s in addition to -- we had an existing business primarily in Asia and Middle East that’s more in-house that we use our riders for delivery. We already had about 3,500 restaurants on that. So, these are in addition to that. Most of the arrangements around the world are with UberEATS but not all of them because either UberEATS isn’t in some of the countries or they are not as big a player as we needed in some of the countries. So, we do have some of the countries, the biggest one being Germany, Italy and Spain, there right now, we are not using UberEATS; we are using a different third-party provider. In the U.S., we are using UberEATS.

What I’d say right now is we do see big variation between restaurants. So, you see some restaurants that have high deliveries per day and some that don’t. One of the drivers is certainly the restaurants in dense urban areas tend to do a little bit better on the delivery business, certainly areas where a lot of people don’t actually even have cars, and so the benefit of getting something delivered is pretty big. College towns tend to do fairly well. So, that’s definitely an area of growth I will say. It’s generally a little bit younger demographic than the rest of our business. It’s about 1.5 to 2 times average check versus our normal in-store front counter business. It’s somewhere in the range of around 70% incremental which to us is huge. That’s way bigger incremental than any type of promotion or new menu item or anything like that. So, it’s a really good business from an incrementality standpoint. And the other plus of that is there is really no investment, either on our part or our franchisee’s. So right now, you don’t invest in anything new in the restaurants to be able to do this. We will over time figure out better things, like packaging, right. So, right now, we are still using our existing packaging. There is big opportunity to get better on things like the packaging side. So, we will figure those things out.

On average, it’s around 25 minutes, I’ll say, between the time someone orders and the time they get their food, which is pretty good on the UberEATS app. And those of you who don’t know, the way the UberEATS app works is, it actually segregates it by how quick you can get something delivered. So, while you can’t advertise to get yourself pushed up to the front, if you’re able to deliver faster, you kind of self advertise because you’re getting pushed up farther on the app and people will see that more often. The biggest opportunity for us on delivery is awareness. When people are aware that we’re doing this, we do see a pretty high repeat business but awareness is our biggest opportunity. And it’s a business different than something like all day breakfast. When we put that in, in the U.S., you’ve seen immediate spike in the business and it sustains at a high level.

Delivery is one of those things that will grow over time, it doesn’t spike immediately. It’s a change in consumer behavior. So, it’s something that we’ll see grow over time. We see month after month it growing versus kind of a big where it comes out of the box real high. So, those are some of the overall demographics, I’ll say, related to delivery. We’re excited about that business.

Unidentified Analyst

Without answering the question specifically, what is it doing to sales and stores that it has in? I think that’s probably the piece that investors are curious about, but you’re not willing to talk about yet.

Kevin Ozan

I’ll say, right now, it’s adding meaningfully to the stores that have -- some of the stores that have it. I wouldn’t assign a comp to it, I won’t assign a comp to it. But, again, remember, it’s only 4,000 restaurants out of the 14,000 right now. I think over time, we believe it has good sales growth potential.

Unidentified Analyst

Since it’s 70% incremental, do you have any view where that comes from or have you done your work about where those sales are coming from? Is at home or is it competitors or…?

Kevin Ozan

I think a little bit of both. What we know is that the customer generally is someone who knows that they want to get something delivered. Not a McDonald’s customer that’s just trying to figure out how to get McDonald’s, which is why it ends up being incremental. So, someone is at home and knows they want to get some food delivered and now they go see what can they get delivered and if McDonald’s is now an option, that’s something new for them. And so that’s the way how they can get it. I can’t say exactly, which competitors we’re taking it from, but I think it’s a little bit of some competitors and a little bit from home. Now that food at home prices have come up a little bit, I think that’s helping us a little bit also.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s terrific. I want to move on to just the digital app and then we can hopefully finish with a little bit of conversation on the outside the U.S. So, the other piece of this accelerator is the ability to use an app to preorder and to get it delivered either as in Starbucks to order ahead and have it ready when you’re there, have it delivered to your car, how it -- and the functionality of payment, how is that going? I think there was some -- biggest risk in my view is execution. Can you do what the consumer wants you to do right and not roll it out and find out that is disappointment. Maybe you can talk about maybe execution as well as where you’re on the timing of that.

Kevin Ozan

So, our digital mobile app, we’re starting with order and pay. Order and pay will be in all U.S. restaurants, all 14,000 restaurants by the end of this year. It will be an about 20,000 restaurants globally by the end of the year. But, you won’t have heard about it yet, unless you go into a restaurant or you have downloaded the app and know it. We’re not advertising it yet until the beginning of next year because of exactly what you talk about. It’s really important to get the execution of this right. And so, we’re spending time this year, getting the app in, training the crew, working out bugs, as you would expect this technology, there are some bugs that as we’ve been putting in we’ve been working through. I think we’ll feel good by the beginning of next year as we have it in and are ready to start advertising it. But it’s really important from an execution standpoint and a training standpoint of our crew. And so, that’s where we are spending some time and incurring some near-term cost, to be honest with you, because to us the investment is too big to just roll -- throw it out there and turn it on. And so, I think we’ll feel comfortable by the time we get to advertising it. But the roll out is going well. We have been able to keep up and address any issues that have come up. We feel good about it being ready to go.

Unidentified Analyst

And just to wrap up on this U.S. experience. You are taking Experience of the Future which you talked about the various lists between the reimage and non-reimage, all the other things you just talked about whether it’s fresh beef, McCafé or the menu innovation or the digital innovation or the delivery, that’s all on top of that, correct. The way to think about it is, these are additive to what the baseline is.

Kevin Ozan

Yes. The way we think about it is, we have as you call, this Velocity Growth Plan that’s really about retaining the customers we have, things like breakfast in the U.S., our family business Europe, places that we have strong hold. It’s about regaining some areas where we’ve lost some consumers, and that’s primarily in areas like menu, experience and value. So, the introduction of the new value menu in the U.S. will address some of that. And then it’s about converting some casual customers in places like coffee that we talked about on the McCafé side. On top of all of that are these accelerators, as you mentioned; digital, delivery and Experience of The Future.

Now, the plus of the U.S. is if you think about what’s been driving the U.S. business, certainly up until this point is, it’s not any of those accelerators, right. They’re just putting in delivery, they are just getting digital up and running, they are just beginning Experience of the Future. So, everything that’s been driving the U.S. business is kind of the main plan of just running better restaurants, having the right menu, having the right value proposition. These digital accelerators will be on top of that to help long-term continued growth. And the mobile app that we talked about a minute ago, one of the benefits of that is it goes along with these customer journeys I talked about. So, with the mobile app, you will have your choice of if you want to pick it up in the restaurant, if you want to go through the drive to pick it up, or you can go curbside and you can park your car and someone will bring it out to you. So, it again gives the customers the choice of how they order, how they pay and how they are served.

Unidentified Analyst

And 3 and 2.5 minutes won’t do international justice, but I do want to touch on it and may be just thinking about it at a high level. So, your international lead markets are most important markets outside the United States and you can may be run through them, but they’ve been doing exceptionally well, right. So UK and Canada were called up last quarter. What are the commonalities? Are these markets that have already gotten some of what we have just discussed and that’s the reason of their strength or is it idiosyncratic each market, may be how should investors think about why they are doing well?

Kevin Ozan

Yes. Let me touch on those. International markets, it’s our five largest international markets obviously outside the U.S. It’s Canada, Australia, UK, France and Germany. They comprise about 40% of our income along with the U.S. So, in total, between the U.S. and those five markets, it’s about 80% of our income. Those five markets have been doing pretty well. The UK has been on an 11-year run of positive comp sales and guest counts. It’s just a continuous, focused effort on -- and discipline and running good restaurants, making sure we have got the right value proposition, making sure we have new menu items every now and then to keep new news coming up, and just a disciplined process around the way we run our restaurants. Canada would be next. They are not quite as long as the UK but a long run of success there. And Canada has got probably a more difficult competitive set than a lot of our other markets because there’s -- Canada is -- we are not the largest player in Canada, which is one of the few markets that we’re not. But again, they have focused very heavily on coffee and McCafé and have done a great job of growing that business. So, we set -- they’re a good example of what we can see -- of how to grow our coffee business. Australia over the years has done really well. And generally, Australia, Canada and the UK are farther along in their -- so all their restaurants are remodeled. So, the restaurants aren’t -- don’t need remodeling like half the ones in the U.S. do, they are farther along in Experience of the Future. So, they’ve really taken a lot of the journey that the U.S. is about to get. They’re not farther on delivery or on digital but they are farther on Experience of the Future and the some of the other stuff. We use those markets then to see what success looks like, learn from those and to be able to perhaps get ideas and share best practices across the system as quick as we can. So, the U.S. will take what we’ve learned in those markets and use that as they put in their Experience of the Future here in the U.S.

Unidentified Company Representative

Kevin, thank you very much. Well done, trip around the world. And thank you all for coming out.

Kevin Ozan

Thanks for your time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.