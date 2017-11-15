General Motors Shows First Picture Of Its Tesla Model Y Competitor

In addition, it will launch two all-electric minivans, one all-electric sedan, and one all-electric sports car, a la “Corvett-E” by 2021.

By 2021, GM will launch an additional five electric crossover SUVs, for a total of seven including the two in 2019. Yes, seven all-electric SUVs of all sizes.

Seeing as Tesla has to build a new factory for the Model Y, for 2021 volume production, GM will beat Tesla’s Model Y to market by two years.

GM CEO Mary Barra reveals that two electric crossover SUVs will launch in the next 18 months. There’s even a picture of the Buick version!

Wow, that came out of nowhere! At today's Barclays investment conference, General Motors (GM) offered a presentation which laid out GM's electric car roadmap in far greater detail than anything that came before it. There's a lot to cover here, so let's start with the thing that will be coming up in only 18 months from now.

You may recall that Tesla (TSLA) has promised the Model Y, which will be the crossover version of the Model 3. There is a chance that Tesla might be able to produce it near the end of 2021, as it first has to build a factory for it and test the new production system. If not in 2021, then at least 2022 might be realistic.

However, GM's competitor to the Model Y will be called a Buick and is due in only 18 months from now - in 2019. That would be at a minimum two years ahead of Tesla.

This information had already leaked four months ago: here.

However, now we have GM's own picture to go along with this information. While almost every page of today's presentation by Mary Barra is must-see, I suggest you skip directly to page 12: here.

Look at the car all the way to the right. That's GM's crossover version of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, with evolved technology, of course (even more efficient batteries, etc).

And how do we know that it will be a Buick? Aside from the leak four months ago, you can just take a look at the side profile of the car, and in particular the "floating roof" implementation of the C-pillar. It is essentially identical to the considerably larger all-new 2018 Buick Enclave's D-pillar: here.

If you don't know Buick, it's the brand under which GM stands to deliver approximately 215,000 cars in the U.S. in 2017: here. That will be more than twice the number Tesla is going to deliver in the whole world, in 2017 (approximately 100,000).

But think about this first next step for GM for a moment: It will have its direct competitor to the Tesla Model Y two years ahead of Tesla. Two years! If you don't realize what this will mean for Tesla, one might say that you are in denial.

I could stop right there. This alone means it's over.

But just to rub it in, let's look at page 14 of the presentation. Other than this Buick, there will be another all-electric SUV from GM, launched right around the same time, in 2019. That means GM will have not just one, but two all-electric SUVs in the market two years before the Tesla Model Y.

In order for the Tesla story to puncture by 2019, you would probably only need one of those two all-electric GM SUVs. Two would be overkill. I guess GM didn't want to leave anything to chance.

But wait, there is more!

Looking at page 14 of the presentation, by 2021 GM will have, ahem… nine other all-electric vehicles on the market, right in time for the Tesla Model Y to reach volume production. That means that other than the current Bolt EV and these two SUVs in 2019, GM will have a total of 12 (yes, 12) EVs on the market. That includes five additional SUVs, for a total of seven all-electric SUVs. Tesla will have the Model X and the Model Y.

There will be one "traditional sedan-car," one sports car (think Electric Corvette, or Corvett-E), and two minivans. Phew!

Tomorrow's Tesla truck event will surely involve something interesting and surprising. I don't doubt that the stock could pop 10% or even 20% short-term on God-knows-what, perhaps other than the Tesla semi truck itself.

However, with today's GM presentation by Mary Barra, it should not be in doubt that GM will totally clobber Tesla with these 12 EVs, including these two all-electric SUVs arriving already in 2019, two years before volume production of Tesla's Model Y. And this is just GM. There are other automakers around, you know.

None of whom will be complaining about "production hell."

Bonus rub-it-in: Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) also just confirmed its all-electric SUV-crossover, the Kona EV, in a press release today: here. The Kona EV arrives before the end of 2018, even before GM's first all-electric SUV.

