Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Presents at Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference

November 15, 2017 05:40 AM ET

Executives

John Elicker – Senior Vice President-Corporate Affairs and Head-Investor Relations

Analysts

Jeff Holford – Jefferies

Jeff Holford

Everyone, thank you for coming to join us in this session. My name is Jeff Holford, I cover large-cap pharmaceuticals globally for Jefferies. Very, very happy, of course, to have John Elicker from Bristol-Myers. He is Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Head of Investor Relations.

And we're going to do this ala fireside-chat mode today, because I think there's obviously a lot of interesting and important things to assess not just for Bristol, but it's obviously a very exciting time in the immuno-oncology space. But there's a lot of other things going on at Bristol, which I think John is keen to talk about as well.

I would ask you, just to start off, John, of course. Not everybody in the room knows what the Company is all about, maybe you're idea – or particularly you. So maybe you can just give us a brief overview of the company in terms of the key products, growth drivers, and then we'll take it from there in a bit more detail.

John Elicker

Thanks, Jeff, and thanks, everybody, for joining the discussion. Bristol has gone through an incredible transformation over the last 10 years. We started a journey with the goal to become what we called at the time the next-generation biopharma company, taking what we felt was the best of large pharma, things like scale – full-scale development capabilities, regulatory capabilities, enough of a geographic footprint to be able to commercialize major assets.

But also, combine that with the best of biotech around innovation, speed and focus. And over the last 10 years, our view is that we've accomplished a lot in that regard. We've become a very focused specialty-oriented biopharmaceutical company with an incredible franchise, obviously in oncology, in immuno-oncology and a portfolio of assets in our I-O pipeline that's very exciting, some emerging assets in our non-oncology pipeline. And with the underlying fundamentals of our business, we would argue, over the last several years, has been tremendous.

We've got a product like Eliquis, been on the market for five or six years, still growing 40% in that market that still has a lot of room for growth. And products like Orencia and Sprycel have been on the market for more than 10 years, still demonstrating or delivering double-digit growth. And something like Sprycel, where our main competitor has already gone generic. So I think that speaks to our capability from a commercial perspective. I think our R&D organization has been incredibly productive over the last several years. We've got a pretty rich pipeline. It's early. And we're very excited about our future.

Jeff Holford

So I think the thing I want to touch on next is this focus, because you're clearly a leader in many of the areas that you do, I think in all the areas that you do, they have attracted competition because of the potential that they have. So Bristol is a very focused company on immuno-oncology, those are very dependent on immuno-oncology. So as the landscape begins to be increasingly crowded, how much of a risk do you think that is in the context of your own I-O portfolio? How much differentiation it has? And is management looking to maybe rebalance the business a bit over time as well to counter that?

John Elicker

Jeff, I would say that's sort of a high-quality problem, right? I mean, we have a very strong I-O franchise. But at the same time, on a revenue basis plus or minus $20 billion and the I-O business is annualizing at $4 billion or $5 billion. So there is a lot more to our business than just I-O. Clearly, a large part of our growth moving forward is projected, by consensus estimates, to come from the I-O franchise. We think that from a scientific and clinical standpoint, we and the rest of the industry have just scratched the surface on where the opportunity is for I-O.

So as strong as the data has been in areas like lung cancer, renal cancer, melanoma, we've seen some activity in bladder, in liver, small cell lung cancer, the vast majority of patients – I mean, even in those tumors, if you get durable survival rates at three years at 50%, that means 50% of the patients still need alternative therapies.

So the work that we're doing in the I-O space is about we believe that the market is going to become more fragmented, not less, that PD-L1 as a biomarker is important but imperfect, and that we're going to end up with a much more fragment market. And having the capability through strong translational capabilities and the utilization of data and analytics, combined with what we think is one of the best, if not the best, early portfolios in immuno-oncology to identify the right regimens for the right patient and the right setting is going to be key to our future success in that area.

A couple other things I would reference in that regard. We also think that we have to differentiate ourselves not just with clinical data, so breadth of data is important; but also, for example, you may have seen the deal we recently did with Halozyme during the third quarter, where we have an exclusivity on 11 targets. And as – if you could imagine a future where a lot of these therapies are going to move earlier into the adjuvant setting – AstraZeneca's demonstrated that in lung cancer, we've demonstrated that in melanoma, wouldn't it be great if we could offer the patients in the adjuvant setting or earlier settings, for example, subcutaneous formulation?

So that's a long way away, but it gives you an idea that there's still a lot of room to go across tumors, later lines of therapy in I-O refractory-resistant patients and different kinds of ways to differentiate delivery along the way.

Jeff Holford

It wouldn't be a conversation with Bristol-Myers without talking about the lung cancer market, and we will dive into Opdivo in terms of the immuno-oncology assets a little bit. But something that we've stressed investors a number of times that this isn't just about lung cancer, lots of the other indications when you add them up, far bigger than lung cancer. So maybe you can just talk about the current mix of sales for Opdivo, what we should think about the transition to 2018 in terms of the second-line lung cancer market, how that might change.

And then just all the other indications that are out there that you're already in and may get new indications in over the next couple of years?

John Elicker

Sure. So if you think about where Opdivo is today, I mean, the trends in our business for Opdivo are stronger today than we thought they were going to be in January, and we talked about that in January. And if you – a lot of that has to do – in the U.S., it has to do with we've done much better in lung cancer than we thought we were going to do, our shares have held up very well in the face of new competition.

So our execution in the lung market has been strong. Melanoma continues to be good. Renal continues to be strong. Outside the United States, the growth has been driven by – as access and reimbursement decisions occur, we're still in our – in the launch phase, and it's somewhat less competitive today. As we roll into 2018, there's no reason that those trends shouldn't continue. And in addition, as you know, we had a successful study in adjuvant melanoma for Opdivo. Looking at an active comparator, which was Yervoy, we expect some uptake in the adjuvant space. That will be somewhat offset by a decline in any Yervoy sales we had in the adjuvant space, but net, for the company, that should be a positive moving into 2018.

The second new indication that should be positive moving into 2018 is in renal cancer. We just showed the overall survival data at the SITC meeting last weekend in Washington, where we saw that Opdivo + Yervoy demonstrated an overall survival benefit regardless of PD-L1 expression in the intermediate- and poor-risk patients. So that's a new opportunity for us in 2018.

Now on top of all that is what's going to happen in lung cancer, and we're going to have to wait and see how the data reads out. But the underlying trends in our business, plus some new indications, plus continuing the launch – or the launch trajectories outside the U.S., we – without qualifying growth, no growth, whatever, we feel good about our overall Opdivo business.

Jeff Holford

Yes. And just while you hate to get it from the horse's mouth as we usually saying that, I get asked a lot of time by investors, this execution in oncology, what does it really mean? What is it that you're doing well in the lung cancer market that maybe Merck is not doing quite so well? What do you really mean by that?

John Elicker

Well, I'm not trying to say other companies like Merck aren't executing well because they've been very successful. So – but what I am saying is that our relationships and understanding of how the community operates, our relationships and understanding how academic centers operate and what's different there and what's important to each, I think our relationships and collaboration with advocacy groups is very strong. And then I think the services that we need – that we provide, and others do this as well, but services we provide around just the clinical data, so reimbursement support, providing support around side effect and profile management.

So there's a lot that goes into executing in the market beyond leveraging your clinical data. The last thing I would mention, and it's not last because it's critically important to our success moving forward and has been a big part of our success so far, is our medical organization. So our medical team, working in collaboration with our commercial organization to ensure that everybody understands the data and the best way to use these medicines.

Jeff Holford

So I want to delve into the lung cancer trials a little bit again. Because, I have to say, I'm not 100% still clear on what some of the messaging was coming out of Q3 call in terms of – there was some discussion about CheckMate -227, which seems to be an ever-evolving trial, I guess it's fair to say. And I know you're not going to give specifics about design and all those other things, but it seems like you're starting – others are doing it as well, so CheckMate 9LA, and it seems like you guys probably have a lot of information from things that you've seen that we haven't seen, whether it be in CheckMate-568 or other studies.

So do you think there is a misperception out there in terms of what CheckMate-227 can deliver, whether it's through looking at subgroups, whether it's starting to divide populations by communication burden? I mean, can you just give us some sense of what you think the perception of what's going to be looked is the next factor – valid perception of what we should be thinking about?

John Elicker

So I won't speculate on what the perception is. I'll let you tell me what the perception is. What I can tell you is what our frontline lung program is. And I think the important – one important thing to take away is that our – we have a frontline program, not a frontline study. And essentially, across 227 and 9LA, we have four distinct Phase 3s. So I'll go through each of them quickly. In the context of 227, we have three Phase 3 studies. The first is in PD-L1 positive patients, where we've enrolled over 1,200 patients looking at nivo and ipi, nivo monotherapy against standard of care chemotherapy.

And that’s what we call 1a that can read out separately. Then we have Part 1b, which is in PD-L1 negative patients, it’s about 550 patients or so, looking at nivo chemo, nivo-ipi versus standard of care chemotherapy. So that’s the second study that can read out independently.

And then the third, which we added after the beginning part of 2017, is about 550 patients looking at nivo and chemo versus chemo standard of care in all-comers regardless of PD-L1 expression. So there are three distinct readouts in 227 looking at positives, looking at negatives, looking at all-comers, looking at the combination of nivo and ipi, looking at the combination of nivo and chemo, looking at the potential nivo monotherapy. So there’s not one result that we’re going to get.

And then one more study, and then I’ll provide an overarching comment. 9LA is a study that just started enrolling patients in the fall and is a result – is designed as a result of what we had seen from – through – from our data and other people’s data, other sponsors’ data. Well, what we saw in the frontline lung cancer setting is there is a portion of patients that is, in the first-line metastatic setting, very sick and they progress very rapidly.

And you can look at one of the PFS curves in Study-026, for example. So what we tested during the summer as a safety lead-in was could you give two cycles of chemotherapy with nivo and ipi. And then after the two cycles, where we were trying to blunt that progression, stay on nivo and ipi to give I-O therapies time to give you the durable response compared to chemotherapy. So that safety lead-in completed at the end of summer and we’ve started enrolling patients in 9LA. So that’s the fourth lung cancer study, and that will read out a little later because it just started enrolling.

So our view is that we’ve appropriately looked at, based on our data and competitors’ data, we’ve looked at the frontline lung space and we believe we’re well positioned to be an important player in frontline lung through many of those readouts that are going to occur – you pick the time frame.

Jeff Holford

Yes. And 1a-b, we should understand, you will get that $5 million next year. But 1b and 1c guys, have you guys talked about the timeline of those more specifically?

John Elicker

So if assuming everything runs to completion, yes, 1a – and again, these are all event-driven, so subject to event rate, 1a should read out around the middle of the year. 1b, by coincidence, would also read out around the middle of the year. Part 2, which is in the all-comers, would read out some time later than that, maybe towards the end of 2018. And 9LA, we’ll sort of have to see how the enrollment – how quickly that evolves before we estimate that.

Jeff Holford

Right. And one thing you really touched on already for renal cancer, Opdivo and Yervoy. And it’s certainly, amongst investors, renewed the hope that Yervoy can be a bigger, more-durable growth asset. And I think many people were thinking maybe even six months ago. So maybe you can just tell us a little bit about CheckMate-214, just what you guys are thinking about the commercial potential of that. Because I know there was already a discussion that various subgroups may benefit more or less from this drug as they have been with all…

John Elicker

Yes. It’s been an interesting progression of data on 214, right? And I think it was a smart trial design, if you think about it, based on our experience with 025. We had three co-primary endpoints, but we allocated about 80% of the power to overall survival. And that turned out to be a good decision as it was stopped at the interim for an overall survival benefit. Also based on some of our understanding of our data and other data, we made the primary endpoint as intermediate and poor risk because we saw that Suni did pretty well in the low-risk patient population. So it turned out that it was a smart clinical trial design. The other factor was PD-L1 expression. And the initial PFS data showed that there was good benefit from a PFS standpoint in PD-L1 positive patients, but maybe not so much that comparable in PD-L1 negatives.

But it’s now another study where the overall survival data, which is sort of the trump card or the gold standard when you talk to oncologists, shows that regardless of PD-L1 expression, that patients demonstrate an overall survival benefit with Opdivo + Yervoy in that patient segment. So we think that it’s a great chance for Opdivo and Yervoy to become standard of care in frontline renal setting within the indication that we accept. We don’t think that you should read through the 227. The only thing that gives us comfort, generally speaking, around 227 as a part of 130 is the safety profile. As you know, we spent a lot of time trying to find the right dosing schedule for 227 in lung cancer, and we ended up with a 1 milligram of Yervoy to 6 milligram.

The renal study also uses 1 milligram of Yervoy a little more frequently. So that safety profile in 24 – 214 look favorable, so that gives us some comfort that at least maybe we’ve gotten a good signal for the safety side of 227. But we’ll have to see.

Jeff Holford

And then just more general comments in 2018 in terms of the Opdivo indications that you could add, obviously, outside of the first-line lung, we already talked about that. But what are the key indications? Could we see data readouts for 2018 for Opdivo – or plus Yervoy?

John Elicker

Yes, I think the two main data sets in addition to the lung program would be in small cell lung cancer and frontline liver. We just got an indication, as you’ll recall, in later lines of liver. And it’s interesting, we’ve received some good uptake early. But yes, I’d say that frontline liver study is important.

Jeff Holford

And then we’ve have a lot of other data from some of your assets inside your portfolio just recently, and I think one that’s definitely caught our attention is the IDO inhibitor that you have. I wonder if you would just maybe talk to us about how you think that could be similar or differentiated to epacadostat, in particular, sort of the main one that people focus on. And just a relative level of excitement on this asset, where you think you could take it on the back of what you’ve seen so far.

John Elicker

Sure. So we’ve been interested in IDO as a target for several years, and we bought Flexus a little less than three years ago. And at that time, it was a preclinical asset. We and Merck have been collaborating with Incyte, and we felt that if IDO, which we understood scientifically to be rational, was going to be an important part of the treatment regimen, then we wanted to be able to plan that space.

So while partnering with Incyte, we have been accelerating our own internal IDO program pretty rapidly to the point where we just posted a Phase III program in melanoma with our internal IDO. Presented the first clinical data – we presented some preclinical data earlier this year, which indicated that it was possible that we had a better profile, but you'll never know until it plays out in the clinic. If you would get a clinical data that was presented in bladder and cervical, I think most people would agree it looks at least comparable, but definitely enough activity to warrant moving it forward. So we are – we're in the process of moving it forward, and we're in the process of continuing our collaboration with Incyte.

Jeff Holford

Yes. And then other assets we've also seen data from recently, including your LAG-3 and your CSF1R. I wondered if you just can make any comments around those in terms of level of excitement, interest and what we should take forward from the data?

John Elicker

Sure, and I want to – before I get to those, I do want just to just touch base real quick on CTLA-4 as an asset. Because now, with the melanoma data and the renal data, we have two tumors where CTLA-4 is validated as demonstrating overall survival. And if you talk to the oncology community, we do not take that lightly, right. That's important and you don't walk away from a medicine even though it might have a perception of having some safety issues, which it seems like we're mitigating.

So to that point, we have two follow-on CTLA-4 programs that we're going to move into the clinic. One is a non-fucocylated version and one is Probody that we have in partnership with CytomX. So both of those designed to hopefully either certainly improve the risk benefit profile more on the risk side and maybe enhanced efficacy.

So both – so CTLA-4, I would say, from an early asset, is one we – I would put, in the same category. You mentioned LAG-3. So we showed some data at ASCO earlier this year in melanoma patients who had failed or progressed on the PD-1 therapy. And we reintroduced PD-1. And if you add LAG-3, what we saw was that in patients who expressed LAG-3 versus those patients who did not, we saw 3x the response rate in the combination of PD-1 and LAG-3 than patients who did not. And 20% may not sound like a huge number, but if you think about it that – those are patients who progressed on a PD-1 therapy, so that's pretty good data.

So we have added, I want to say, about 150 patients to that study. And we’ll look forward to how that data would read out.

We also mentioned CSF1R, that’s in partnership with Five Prime. And we saw some interesting data in pancreatic cancer at the SITC meeting. As a reminder, that’s a tumor where we’ve not really seen any activity with PD-1 base therapy and we saw some activity PD-1 combined with CSF1R. So that data was encouraging to a level that we believe that we should take that to the next stage of development.

Jeff Holford

I think another area of focus is – probably to round up on immuno-oncology base, the partnership you have with Clovis, and just where the initial focus and the pipeline to get to registration of study there, because we haven’t seen a whole ton of data yet.

John Elicker

Yes, I’m going to have to come back to you on the time line because I don’t recall those off the top of my head. But as you know, we’re – it’s a clinical collaboration, so it’s basically developing the data. And I believe it’s – the tumors we’re looking at are triple-negative breasts and prostate.

Jeff Holford

Okay. So I’m going to jump and give a bit little – actually talk about Eliquis. Because I think sometimes with all the focus on Opdivo and immuno-oncology, it gets a little bit overlooked how much of a great launch this has been and how much of a growth driver it’s been for you guys as well and how it could continue to be so. So annualizing sales of just over $5 billion already, very strong U.S. prescription trends, leading asset in the category, 40% growth in Q3. So how should we think about incremental drivers of growth going here? Because one thing that does get talked about a little bit is development program to XARELTO, the main competing asset is a lot broader, I would say, going forward than what you’ve done behind Eliquis. Could that change the dynamics going forwards?

John Elicker

Well, I mean, you’re right, that Eliquis has been a phenomenal success story, and I think that goes to a couple of things. One is if you look at the clinical data, I mean, it’s clearly got the best-in-class label for all the novel agents. So risk reduction in stroke, risk reduction in bleeding, risk reduction in all-cause mortality, and the only novel agent that delivered all three of those. And then I think the commercial execution coming third to market, in partnership with Pfizer around the world, that – the commercial organization [indiscernible] to medical organization has been phenomenal execution.

Another – one other – and we can talk more about it. But the other, I think, important element, and this is going to be an important part of the future of our industry, is if you think about accessing reimbursement and the importance of sort of economic outcomes data, we don’t have that prospectively yet.

But if you look at the last two European Society of Cardiology meetings plus, I believe, the AHA meeting this year, we showed real-world economic data that demonstrated that Eliquis on an economic basis, was not only better than warfarin but was better than the other novel oral anticoagulant. So on an economic basis, in addition to the clinical data, driven by clinical data, Eliquis came out at the top of the list. I think there's still tremendous room to grow for Eliquis. As you may recall, our strategy with Pfizer from the beginning was to focus on cardiology, where the majority of scripts for stroke prevention are generated and our new-to-brand share there is leading, and we saw that as a leading indicator in the broader market.

Now our new-to-brand share, not just in cardiology but in all prescribers, is number one. And warfarin, I believe, is down to between 20% and 30% of all new scripts. But their TRx – warfarin's TRx volume is somewhere around 40%. So just if you normalize that, you could see tremendous growth for the class. And as the leader in the class, we should do well. The other is there was some estimates initially about what percentage of the overall market warfarin might maintained. If that goes lower, then that'll be good for the class, it's good for the leader. And the other element is the – if the diagnosed but untreated patient population, which, when this class first came to market, was roughly about 20%. And so more patients being not just diagnosed but also treated is another opportunity.

So just the strength of the data, the economic validation, the scale that warfarin still maintains and the size of the market, in our view, bodes for continued strong growth for Eliquis. It is certainly a price-competitive market, but when you have the clinical profile and the economic data that we have, that puts us in a good position. In terms of additional data, we are continuing to work with our partner to think about what the next stage of development might be. And when we have something to discuss with them, we will.

Jeff Holford

Okay. Look forward to that. I think the only thing we really need to do, that sets out the beginning about diversification somewhat, is the non-I-O pipeline, which you mentioned there's some assets there. I have, in my mind, the sort of two or three probably the way most incident, but maybe you can just tell us what are the key two or three assets the market should be paying attention to, that could get incremental – maybe good for trial starting or data coming through.

John Elicker

Yes. So I would point to three or four, Jeff. One is in fibrosis or NASH. We have an asset called FGF21, which grew – we presented some data twice this year actually, which looks promising in NASH. And we’re in discussions right now with the FDA as to what the next stage of development might look like for NASH.

So that’s one to pay attention to. The other two are in the immunoscience category. One, we hope to get data relatively soon for our TYK-2 inhibitor to make a decision on whether or not we should take that to a Phase III or registrational program. Believe the lead indication for the Phase II data coming is psoriasis. But that – and we have some other sort of exploratory indications that we’re looking at. But that would be validation that we could then pursue that potentially in a broader range of indications.

And the second area in immunoscience would be our BTK inhibitor. We have a reversible – I mean, irreversible. I believe it’s the reversible data we should get some time in the first part of next year that would allow us to make a decision to take the BTK inhibitor forward, again, in immunoscience. I know some people have talked about it as far as oncology goes. And then the last area I’d highlight would be heart failure. We have and that program is earlier, but we have sort of an interesting approach. It’s a gene expression, gene-editing approach in partnership with uniQure, that we’re hopeful to learn more about in 2018

Jeff Holford

Right. I think I want to just come back to business development which you have been active with, but haven’t done sort of any larger deals. And just sort of touching on two things. First of all, from the Bristol perspective, I know this question tends to be industry-wide though, there just has been less M&A really happening this year than, I think, most investors look forward would happen in this space. But from the Bristol perspective, is it just not finding larger targets of interest? Is it valuations? What do you think is holding back – and Bristol perhaps is the – some of the M&A guys – you continue looking for assets there. So what was the main issue taking more? It’s actually not balance sheet, right, you can do…

John Elicker

Yes – no, we have a very – we’re not constrained by our balance sheet, as you mentioned. So without commenting on the industry, just from our perspective, our strategy and approach to business development hasn’t changed for many years. We – business development, we’re committed to our dividend, we’ve demonstrated the ability to be opportunistic on share repurchase. But we think the best value for shareholders comes from business development, and that’s been the case for many years. We have, there’s a consistent way that we approach it. Any asset or opportunity has to fit within our strategic area of focus, so oncology, fibrosis, heart failure and immunoscience. It would have to be a strategic choice to do something outside of those areas.

So that’s our first thing. It’s got to have sort of a scientific underpinning that we believe make clinical sense. We have to believe that we can add value to the clinical development program and develop it in a way. So with that win, the development program will be projected to read out, that we would be able to generate data that would allow for differentiation and access in reimbursement. We’re not looking for a need-to opportunity that’s four years down the road, so that isn’t what we’re looking for. And then lastly, it’s got to make financial sense for shareholders.

So that’s the screen that we look at. Actually, we’ve been very active, but a lot of the things we’ve done have tended to be early. And that’s where we have found the most value so far. Now we’ll see whether they’d play out. Not everything we do in the early space plays out, but that’s where we’ve seen opportunities in 2016 and so far in 2017. I mentioned Halozyme earlier. We also bought a private company called IFM, which so – which got distinct asset as well as NLRP program. So you will continue to see us focus on business development as a priority for capital. And it just so happens that within the parameters that I just mentioned, most of the deals we’ve done have tended to be on the smaller scale.

Jeff Holford

And would you expect that to be the case going forwards? I mean, things haven’t – going to change much into next year because it heavy…

John Elicker

If we found something that was larger that fit the criteria that I – we would be very open to that.

Jeff Holford

And then I think probably time for one or two more questions. But definitely want to touch on – and I think you’ve been asked about it, probably at least much recently. Tax reform. I know that it’s a moving target in terms of what it might look like. But I think for some companies, it’s been a huge subject of discussion, not so much probably for you guys. But what do you think tax reform would mean for Bristol-Myers in terms of ability to use capital beyond just the ongoing tax rate as far as you guys understand proposals at the moment?

John Elicker

Yes. I think, it’s so unclear what’s going to happen with tax reform still, so I think we sort of have to wait and see what occurs. We – our business strategy drives our decisions, and then tax is a result of our business strategy. So – and that would continue. So we’re very happy with the overall company strategy and wouldn’t see any significant change to our business strategy as a result of anything that would be – is being proposed.

Jeff Holford

But financially, you haven’t really had a much of a view in terms of if it changes earnings or tax rate meaningfully as far as to.

John Elicker

It’s way too premature to speculate on how that might play out.

Jeff Holford

Okay. And the other thing I worry about is my state tax deduction, but that’s a whole another story. So I think we’ll leave it there, John. We’ll be asked to clear the room for the next. But thank you very much.

John Elicker

Thank you. Thanks everybody

