Celyad: Why Did It Go Down Recently?

By Dr. Udaya K. Maiya, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-PARIS

In this piece, Dr Maiya follows up on his coverage on Celyad (CYAD), and discusses some data released from the THINK trial.

Strategy

The takeaway from the study data so far is that CYAD01 is active against AML, and has no safety concerns. Those that were expecting an immediate cure probably did dump the stock and took it down. These results are not overwhelming, especially if you have high expectations built in. The drug has a long, long way to go - at least a completed phase 2 trial - before we can take a convincing call.

Discussion

Celyad went down 15% yesterday on the back of -- what? There doesn't seem to be any new news anywhere, and after carefully querying Google, we found nothing that immediately preceded the fall. However, we found a tweet that was published after the stock went down, discussing some data that it says might be responsible -- or not. The data in question -- some questionable results from last month's corporate presentation -- is about some underwhelming results from its AML study for CYAD-01, or the THINK trial. This is an early stage phase 1b trial in 7 cancers, five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma).

The trial will test three dose levels adjusted to body weight: up to 3x10(8), 1x10(9) and 3x10(9) CAR-T NKR-2 cells. At each dose, the patients will receive three successive administrations, two weeks apart, of CAR-T NKR-2 cells. The data that was out last month -- in the corporate presentation, no less -- showed that out of 2 additional patients on the second dose, 1 had a Complete Response or CR, while the other had SD or Stable Disease. However, the patient with CR relapsed within 30 days, so that didn't work out well for Celyad. There might be improvements in the third dose; however, by previous standards in AML, this data is underwhelming.

So, while the corporate presentation claims that the therapy has been validated based on first CR in AML, that CR only produced partial and transient hematologic recovery, as far as we are concerned. Therefore, that again proves that what you see pre-clinic isn't the same as what you get in the clinic.

However that may be, this is still pretty early stage, so the results below, which demonstrate drug activity, should be taken at face value for now -- that is, that the molecule is safe and shows activity:

Source: Corporate Presentation

As we do see here, the second patient started showing MLFS or Morphological leukemia-free state from the second dose onwards, and continued doing so up through when they were administered Allo-HSCT or Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The first patient did not do as well, having shown CRi or Complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery after the second dose, which degenerated to PD or Progressive Disease after the third dose. The third patient, in fact, seems to have done better, while not having CR at all, did have stable disease with hematologic improvement by the third dose. However, this patient had a higher dose level, so we are yet to see data from the highest dosage level.

In another slide, reduction of myeloblasts (bm blasts or bone marrow blasts, or immature white blood cells), was from 7% to 2% in the second patient noted above. Note, however, that for a confirmed diagnosis of AML, bm blasts of at least 20% is necessary; however, in some cases, chromosomal changes alone, despite lower blast count, may determine diagnosis. So, while this demonstrates drug activity, this wasn't a very sick patient, comparatively speaking. BM blasts later increased to 4%, as we also see.

Source: Corporate Presentation

The third patient began with 24% BM blasts and went down to 20% at day 56. From the chart on page 12, the patient seems stabilized, but we don't have follow up data.

Of course, if all 7 ongoing trials, however early stage, produce dubious results, I fear more gains will be shed. Two patients did report stable disease in the metastatic colorectal cancer study; a more difficult cancer type to treat. This was after a 3-month follow up; and the company says that median progression free survival in these patients under standard of care is between 1.9 and 3.2 months (e.g. Regarifinib or trifluridine/tipiracil).

Bottomline of the discussion is, what I am most interested in is not Celyad's heme data, but data from its solid tumor trials. Remember that the AML data presented here was from patients without pre-conditioning lymphodepleting chemotherapy, so while I envisage considerable changes in trial design as we go along, what we must watch out for is signs of a CAR-T doing well in solid tumors, which will demonstrate the validity of the NKR2 ligands as viable targets of therapy. We did say earlier that CYAD as an investment was a mid-term event, and that this term is now over following the US IPO. Investors should now be in a wait and watch mode, and wait for more data. As the great Sherlock Holmes cautioned his audience, we should not speculate in the absence of data.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.