Superior Gold Is Moving Up On My 'Crazy Undervalued' Radar

The catch is that it will have to prove to the market it can improve its mine life.

Introduction:

Today, the company announced its 3rd quarter financial results from its operations at the plutonic mine. The highlights taken from the MDA are:

Gold produced from the Plutonic Gold Mine totaled 21,621 ounces of gold.

All-in sustaining costs came in at 969 USD per ounce with a realized gold price of 1278 USD per ounce.

FCF of 5.9 million USD.

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $36,897 at September 30, 2017

Superior Gold (OTC:SUPGF) is a new Canadian gold producer operating in Western Australia. The company acquired the Plutonic mine from Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) in 2016 and is led by Chris Bradbrook. He is the founder of New Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:NGD) and Crocodile Gold, which later turned into Newmarket Gold and is now part of Kirkland Lake Gold (OTC:KL).

The story: A 'fill the mill' strategy

The plutonic mine is not a new asset and has been producing over 5 million ounces of gold for over 25+ years. Obviously, Chris Bradbrook and his team believe there is still a lot of upside potential here. In my humble opinion, they are presenting the market with an intriguing value proposition here.

Superior Gold has a Conventional 1.8Mtpa CIL mill on its property which is potentially capable of delivering between 150,000 and 200,000 ounces of gold per year. Currently, the mill is only fed by the underground operation at Plutonic. For 2018, the plan is to add to the production profile by bringing ore from the Hermes open pit to the mill and boost production past 100,000 ounces of gold per year.

On the map below, you can see the location of the Plutonic Gold Mine which is estimated to produce between 75,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold in 2017. You'll also see the Hermes development open pit project, which is to be connected by a 65KM haul road to the Plutonic gold mill. The company is spending $9.9 million in CAPEX to make this happen and recently indicated that the road is 95% complete. Commercial production is expected in Q1 2018.

(Source: Superior Gold Investor Presentation)

The part that is hurting the current valuation is definitely related to the low amount of proven and probable reserves of around 190,000 ounces of gold. The company, however, states that historically, the resource conversion rate over the past 10 years has been around 40% to 50%. If Superior Gold can deliver on that promise, it would paint a totally different picture for the company and its valuation. The company expects to update the market with a new resource statement in the first quarter of 2018. Additionally, we have to remember, it holds interests in a land package that totals 644 square kilometers in, obviously fertile ground.

(Source: Superior Gold Investor Presentation)

Final thoughts and disclosure

I believe Superior Gold is worth a part of my speculative portfolio at these prices. I'm trying to think of the company as an explorer as it is priced as an explorer rather than as a producer. I realize that I like the odds of an explorer that can generate significant free cash flow while proving the market that there is more gold in the ground. Obviously, potential problems with the mine could shatter my expectations there, but with 36 million USD in cash as a buffer and no debt, I feel pretty protected as an investor.

Currently, the stock is priced at 0.87 CDN on the TSX venture exchange at the time writing resulting in a market valuation of around 65 million USD undiluted, meaning that the enterprise value of the company is around 30 million USD at this point. I can't believe this stock can stay under the radar for much longer if it continues to deliver so I added a little to my portfolio. I can see these great quarter results, potential resources update, and production growth as potential catalysts here.

I also like the fact that most warrants are priced pretty high at 1.53 USD per share which makes it a 'fair' dilution to take as an investor when the time comes.

Another selling point for me is that I see some strong institutional and smart money on board as well as vested interest by management.

All in all, it is still a very immature story and not a lot of investors are following it, but I'm definitely cautiously optimistic and excited about its prospects. Do your own due diligence of course and note that there can be price differences between the US and Canadian exchanges as this is a pretty illiquid stock.

When investing in small-cap stocks, you should always consider the higher risks involved and the higher volatility of the stock price and the potential total loss of your investment. Your portfolio and investment decisions should be based on your own investment profile and risk appetite. Remember that this article on Superior Gold Inc. is subject to various factors beyond this author's control (management and execution risks, governmental interference, silver and gold price, environmental issues, etc.); furthermore, this article is not to be interpreted as investment advice - rather, as an idea to further investigate and do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUPGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.