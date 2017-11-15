Cambium Learning's (ABCD) CEO John Campbell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD)

Scott McWhorter

Thank you. And welcome everyone to Cambium Learning Group’s third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I am Scott McWhorter, Cambium’s General Counsel. With me today are John Campbell, Cambium Learning’s Chief Executive Officer; and Barbara Benson, Chief Financial Officer.

Statements made on this call including those during the question-and-answer session may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement included in today’s press release, as well as Cambium Learning Group’s periodic filings with the SEC for a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed today.

We will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial results, including adjusted EBITDA and cash income. The press release and Form 10-Q issued earlier today contain a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Because of the high percentage of amortization expense, deferred revenue and other non-cash non-operational items in our reported GAAP income, we report these non-GAAP measures as key performance metrics. Management believes these metrics help portray the underlying trajectory of the business and give you a view of operations from management’s perspective since these are the metrics used internally to assess performance.

Now it is my pleasure to turn the call over to John Campbell.

John Campbell

Thanks Scott. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Double-digit bookings growth from our 100% digital segments, Learning A-Z and ExploreLearning and by Voyager Sopris Learning’s LANGUAGE! Live solution drove Cambium Learning’s results in the third quarter, our seasonally most important period of the year and the largest bookings quarter in our company’s history.

Technology enabled solutions in total represented 77% of bookings year-to-date, compared to 71% last year. The higher margin of these products are transforming our business model, driving cash income and adjusted EBITDA margins higher. This transformation combined with the operational improvements we have made and our reduced interest expense nearly doubled our GAAP net income.

Overall, these strong results demonstrate the increasing success of our development, marketing and sales investments, and the efficacy of our educational technology solutions that help all students reach their full potential.

Let’s look at our segment’s performance. Learning A-Z, the standard bearer of our digital solutions strategy grew 9% in the first nine months on 10% growth in the third quarter. Raz-Kids, our online solution offering leveled readers for elementary students and Raz-Plus, our blended learning platform that recently celebrated its first anniversary are growing well and just surpassed the milestone of over 6 billion e-books read by Pre-K to 6 learners, it is an honor to have dedicated teachers rely on us for solutions that advance literacy.

On our last call, we noted a shift in funding availability from the second quarter into the third quarter. The third quarter started very strong in July but in August and September pacing slowed. The realities of this market are that school districts and their purchasing habits, and pacing are not always as predictable as we would like, and at this point, we are adjusting down our bookings outlook for Learning A-Z to at least 10% growth over last year. We remain confident in Learning A-Z’s trajectory and double-digit bookings growth will add over $7 million to the topline this year in our highest margin segment.

Let us move now to ExploreLearning, this segment grew bookings 18% in the third quarter and for the year-to-date nine months period. Our investments in development, marketing and sales continue to pay off for both our Gizmos and Reflex solutions, which are each growing at a strong double-digit rate.

Last week, we acquired IS3D, LLC, a startup that developed Cogent Education’s award winning Interactive Cases. Cogent Interactive Cases are dynamic online experiences that allow students to simulate real-world STEM activities by playing the role of a professional tasked with solving a real-world problem that like Gizmos math and science simulations, engage and immerse students to help them master difficult concepts through authentic problem solving.

We plan to integrate these resources into Gizmos and expect the integrated product to be initially available by 2019. We are very excited about this opportunity to strengthen our ability to help STEM students and equally excited about gaining talented development employees.

We added 13 new members to the ExploreLearning team with this acquisition. Given ExploreLearning’s performance to date, we expect continued strong results and have slightly raised our outlook for bookings growth in 2017 to be at least 17%.

At Voyager Sopris Learning, first nine months bookings declined 15% on a 4% decline for the third quarter, a sequential improvement from second quarter driven by the segment’s digital flagship LANGUAGE! Live’s strong growth of 38% for the third quarter and 23% for the year-to-date period.

We have built good momentum with LANGUAGE! Live, a high efficacy, adolescent intervention solution and it will be a meaningful contributor this year, approaching $10 million in bookings.

While Voyager Sopris Learning has made steady progress in repositioning its role in the intervention marketplace, the segment’s bookings have run below our forecast. Velocity, our newly launched revolutionary, comprehensive English language arts program is gaining traction but slowly.

Our legacy solutions have declined at a faster pace than we forecasted, although, this does not affect our longer term plans as we are strategically transitioning away from these solutions. We have taken decisive action with the segment’s cost structure to provide Voyager Sopris Learning with the flexibility it needs to complete its transformation.

In November, we completed additional restructuring actions to reduce this segment’s cost structure and further flatten its management structure to ensure it has appropriate time and flexibility to complete its transformation, while generating profits from legacy products and building momentum on more impactful technology-enabled solutions that represent its future topline growth and profitability expansion. These actions will result in meaningful cost savings that Barbara will detail in a moment.

Over time, we expect to reverse the bookings trends as we realize the potential of our newer, more personalized technology subscription solutions. We recently named Aaron Ingold, President of Voyager Sopris Learning.

Aaron was Senior Vice President of Sales at Voyager Sopris Learning and has a deep expertise in education technology sales, including a long tenure with Cambium Learning’s digital solutions. We look for Aaron to complete Voyager Sopris Learning’s strategic transformation and accelerate its capture of its tremendous market opportunity.

Our long-term strategy for Voyager Sopris Learning has not changed. Clearly, it continues to take longer than we had planned and we have perhaps rushed the timeframe of its return to overall growth. We believe that we have taken appropriate actions with the cost structure to give it room and time to grow.

Turning the segment around is a worthy objective, as these intervention solutions serve a significant market need and can literally change the entire course of a student’s life. The U.S. educational market has a critical need for high quality, effective intervention and our suite of digital and technology-enabled products addresses that need.

For 2017, we revised our outlook for Voyager Sopris Learning’s bookings to a decline of at least 15% from last year from our previous forecast of a decline between 5% to 10%. In the final months of the year, we remain focused on delivering the strongest results possible in 2017.

Bookings growth has moderated to some degree, leading us to adjust our outlook somewhat, but we nonetheless expect overall growth this year with double-digit bookings growth at both Learning A-Z and ExploreLearning.

It is important to note that our fastest growing segments are also our most profitable. We expect to report expanded net income, higher adjusted EBITDA and cash income profitability and higher cash generation than last year.

Cambium Learning’s mission is to help all students reach their full potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. We use a research-based personalized approach, delivering an increasing mix of SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments.

We are accelerating the returns we deliver, executing against our financial objectives, keeping our core principles in mind, every learner has untapped potential, that teachers matter and they are the foundation of education, and that data, instruction and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Barbara for a review of the financials and more detail on our outlook. Barbara?

Barbara Benson

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. I’ll start the financial review with a look at bookings. Company-wide bookings for the third quarter of 2017 were up 6%, a $4.3 million compared to prior year third quarter.

By segment, for the third quarter, Learning A-Z grew 10%, ExploreLearning grew 18% and Voyager Sopris Learning declined 4%. This brought year-to-date 2017 company-wide bookings to $127.4 million, up slightly compared to last year.

By segment for the nine-month period, Learning A-Z was up $4.9 million or 9%, ExploreLearning was up $3.5 million or 18% and Voyager Sopris Learning was down $8.1 million or 15%.

2017 bookings for the nine-month period had a segment mix of 47% Learning A-Z, 18% ExploreLearning and 35% Voyager Sopris Learning. Company-wide technology-enabled products made up 77% of the year-to-date 2017 bookings mix, compared to 71% in the same period of 2016.

GAAP net revenues for the first nine months of 2017 grew $5 million or 4% to $119.9 million. Growth in GAAP net revenues for the year-to-date period was more favorable than bookings growth due to the large portion of GAAP revenues in the first part of the year that represents the recognition tail of prior year bookings. Current year bookings began to impact GAAP revenues more significantly in Q3 especially at Voyager Sopris Learning.

Costs and expenses for the first nine months of the year, excluding restructuring costs were flattish, down less than 1% compared to prior year, with the benefit of last year’s cost rightsizing activities at Voyager Sopris Learning offset by planned investments in development, marketing and sales at Learning A-Z and ExploreLearning to support full year growth.

Adjusted EBITDA grew $5.2 million or 17% for the nine-month period compared to prior year and EBITDA margin grew from 27% to 30%, as GAAP revenue growth leveraged flattish costs and expenses.

Additionally, our higher margin segments Learning A-Z and ExploreLearning comprised 63% of net revenues for the first nine months of 2017, compared to 57% of net revenues for the first nine months of 2016.

Capital expenditures were $13.9 million in the first nine months of 2017. That’s $11.9 million on product development and $2 million on general expenditures. CapEx spending year-to-date in 2017 is $2.3 million lower than 2016, driven by lower spend at Voyager Sopris Learning, which had higher 2016 expenditures due to the work on Velocity.

Learning A-Z CapEx spending is up slightly with ongoing enhancements to existing products and ExploreLearning CapEx spending is up 16% with work on the new product to be released in late 2018.

Cash income grew from $25.5 million for the nine-month period of 2016 to $28.6 million for the nine-month period of 2017, a 12% increase. And cash income margin expanded from 20% in the nine-month period of 2016 to 22% in the nine-month period of 2017. The improvement in cash income is attributable to the topline growth at the Learning A-Z and ExploreLearning segments, and the additional leverage achieved from lower CapEx spending.

Net income was $14.8 million for the first nine months of 2017, a 98% increase over the $7.5 million reported for the 2016 nine-month period.

We often focus on non-GAAP measures because our primary business model is subscription based. However, the net income improvement nicely highlights how we have reduced our interest expense burden and how bookings growth over the past few years has resulted in consistently increasing GAAP revenues.

Interest expense was $3.8 million for the first nine months of 2017, $1.8 million lower than the $5.6 million reported for the same period of 2016, as a result of the $25 million of voluntary principal payments made in late 2016 and the ongoing scheduled quarterly amortization payments. Income tax expense represents primarily state taxes as we expect to use our NOLs to shield federal taxes this year.

Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 were $12.1 million. Cash provided by operations was $25.6 million for the first nine months of 2017, compared to $21.8 million for the first nine months of 2016, reflecting the higher operational results and lower cash interest, combined with a few other favorable working capital usages, including lower incentive compensation payments in 2017.

In line with our historical pattern, we used cash in the first half of the year and are generating cash in the third and fourth quarters using our revolving credit facility to manage the seasonal cash pattern.

During the third quarter of 2017, we paid in full the $16 million we had outstanding on our revolver. To-date through September we have made $5.3 million of scheduled amortization payments on our term loans and ended the third quarter with $70.9 million of principal outstanding.

I’ll move now to some information on fourth quarter activity and the full year 2017 outlook. First, in mid-October, we made a voluntary payment of the remaining $9.6 million of principal on the Term Loan B of the Senior Secured Credit Facility. That leaves us with just the Term Loan A outstanding for year end, which will have a principal amount of $59.5 million at year-end absent any additional voluntary payments.

Second, in response to the continued decline in bookings at the Voyager Sopris Learning segment, in early November we completed the restructuring to reduce this segment’s cost structure. The restructuring eliminated 30 positions at the Voyager Sopris Learning segment, which is expected to result in an annualized run rate savings of approximately $3.1 million.

Total severance expense in 2017 is expected to be approximately $1.5 million, with $0.3 million recorded in the third quarter at the start of the restructuring and the remaining $1.2 million in the fourth quarter with its completion.

The severance is primarily related to the elimination of positions at Voyager Sopris Learning, but there were also a few reductions made within the shared-services organization. The severance cost will be excluded from the adjusted EBITDA and cash income metrics.

And the last Q4 update item, our ExploreLearning segment completed the acquisition of IS3D, LLC on November 9th. As John mentioned, we will integrate the Cogent Education content and functionality into the ExploreLearning Gizmos product line, which is expected to be completed by 2019.

Although, the Cogent Education content is currently available for sale on a standalone basis, these standalone sales are not our focus and are not expected to be material, and therefore, the acquisition is not expected to become additive to the topline until the release of the integrated product in 2019. The integration costs will be included with ExploreLearning CapEx in 2018 and we’ll be providing more information on that at the year-end earnings call.

For the full year 2017 outlook, we expect bookings for Learning A-Z to grow at least 10% compared to 2016. Learning A-Z had year-to-date Q3 bookings growth of 9% and must deliver at least 13% year-over-year growth in the standalone fourth quarter to achieve this forecast. The segment has had a strong enough start to the fourth quarter and enough pipeline to make us comfortable with this forecast.

We expect bookings for ExploreLearning to grow at least 17% compared to 2016. ExploreLearning had year-to-date Q3 bookings growth of 18% and must deliver at least 14% year-over-year growth in the standalone fourth quarter to achieve this forecast.

ExploreLearning has a tough prior year comparable period with a large early renewal in Q4 2016, but this segment has had great momentum all year in both its Gizmos and Reflex product lines, and has also had a strong start to the fourth quarter.

Bookings for the Voyager Sopris Learning segment are expected to be at least 15% lower than 2016, which is consistent with the 15% decline we saw year-to-date for the nine-month period. We have been pleased with the performance of the flagship digital solution LANGUAGE! Live and this solution’s strong growth has increased Voyager Sopris Learning’s technology product mix to 36% for the first nine months of 2017, compared to 30% for full year 2016. I expect full year 2017 Voyager Sopris Learning technology mix to be roughly consistent with the 36% we see year-to-date.

Given these segment forecasts, we expect overall company-wide bookings to grow between 1% and 4% compared to 2016, and we continue to expect our mix from technology enabled products to approach approximately 80% this year. CapEx is expected to be roughly $19 million with product development expenditures between $16 million and $17 million, and the remaining smaller amount for general CapEx.

Adjusted EBITDA and cash income margins are expected to grow slightly for the full year 2017 versus 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin for full year 2016 was 28% and the adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2017 nine-month period was 30%. So we have seen growth so far this year.

I expect that slowing GAAP revenue recognition for the Voyager Sopris Learning segment will put some pressure on adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter. I am forecasting a slower revenue recognition pace at Voyager Sopris Learning, as revenue trending for that segment starts to catch up with bookings trending and because of the transition to digital subscription solutions, which are recognized over time rather than upfront. Still we should continue to benefit from the shift in mix to the higher margin Learning A-Z and ExploreLearning segments, so I am estimating expansion over last year of as high as 2 percentage points.

Cash income margin for full year 2016 was 20% and cash income margin for the 2017 nine-month period was 22%. So we have also seen nice growth so far in the cash income margin. Generally, cash income margin is negatively impacted by seasonality in the fourth quarter.

But again, we will benefit from having more high-margin technology solutions in the mix and I am estimating cash income margin expansion over last year of as high as 2 percentage points. 2017 cash income performance will be highly dependent on topline achievement.

We will continue to build cash through the end of the year. The year-end cash balance will be impacted by our operational results, and of course, by timing of accounts receivable collections and vendor payments, but assuming midpoint in our estimates and also excluding any additional voluntary repayments of debt -- I expect cash to end the year in the neighborhood of $19 million.

In summary, our updated bookings forecast looks for more modest growth for our Learning A-Z segment and a larger decline at our Voyager Sopris Learning segment than previously forecasted. However, even though we’ll have a topline decline at Voyager Sopris Learning, our highest margin digital segments Learning A-Z and ExploreLearning are expected to drive overall company-wide full year bookings growth. Our costs are being managed well and we expect expansion of adjusted EBITDA, cash income and net income dollars and margins.

With that, I would like to move on to our Q&A session.

Neil Weiner

Good morning, John and Barbara. How are you?

John Campbell

Good morning.

Neil Weiner

I have several questions. First, can you tell me if the hurricanes in Houston, Miami had any impact on the bookings in the third quarter?

John Campbell

I would say, yes. I mean, the reality is when you have hurricanes in two of your most populated states. There is some impact to pushing some sales into the fourth quarter. It’s not huge. But there are several districts in both Texas and Florida that pushed to the fourth quarter.

Neil Weiner

And so was -- is -- I guess, I am trying to understand the slowdown in LAZ, is that a function of the hurricane issue or is it something else?

John Campbell

I think it’s something else. The reality is, Neil, you and I have worked with this for a long time. We’ve had a lot of success at Learning A-Z and my view on its opportunity really hasn’t changed, we still have so much opportunity in front of us. But because of our success, our penetration in our target K-6 classrooms is approximately 18% or 19%.

So I think we need to tweak and adjust some of the things we do to go after more of those zero dollar accounts. We’ve been very successful having a group of customers that love our products, buy multiple products, buy multiple years, buy multiple classrooms, I think, we have to expand and adjust a little more to deal with what I call zero dollar accounts, our new customers.

The other piece to it that I think in terms of opportunity is, we are in 175 countries, Neil, as you know and really in them in a relatively small way and while we’re in them in a relatively small way, the reality is we’ll bring in $9.4 million this year already in international sales.

So, I think, when you take a look at what we can do with penetration in United States still, with it being at 18% or 19% and what we look at in terms of international, there’s things that we need to do somewhat differently but the opportunities are still enormous for Learning A-Z.

Neil Weiner

Okay. Do you still think you can grow 15% in ‘18?

John Campbell

I would say at this point double-digit. I don’t know that I have an exact number, but certainly, between 10% and 20%. We’re working through the budget process right now, so I’ll have more for you on those kind of estimates when we get to our end of year call. But I think to answer your question generally the answer would be, yes, we still intend to grow that kind of rate.

Neil Weiner

And in VSL, clearly, this is the second year that you’ve been way off in terms of your planning. What is it that you’ve missed you think, is it the slowdown in the legacy products, is it the slow uptake in Velocity, what do you think it’s been that you’ve missed in terms of planning and budgeting?

John Campbell

I think you hit it right on the head both of those things. I think the reality is the legacy products have fallen off faster than we would have forecasted and Velocity has not grown as fast as we had forecasted.

I think, when I look back at products both by us and by other companies, it takes longer than we would like, we would all like a new revolutionary product that gets results in the classroom, makes difference for kids to take off immediately, but that often doesn’t happen, it often takes years.

I remember back to products like Read 180 that took five years, six years, we certainly don’t want to take that long. I look at Reading A-Z and Raz-Kids when we introduced that took two year or three years to get the kind of traction we wanted. I take a look at Reflex and the great success that’s had, it took a year or two-year to get to the point that we were excited about it.

So it’s following a similar pattern. It’s not going as fast as we would like. But I continue to think that Velocity is going to be a fundamental sort of a key product for Voyager Sopris Learning and I think we just wanted it to be sooner than it’s been.

Neil Weiner

Does it have material sales for…

John Campbell

It’s currently…

Neil Weiner

2018.

John Campbell

It’s currently less than $1 million.

Neil Weiner

And are you -- is it -- have -- I guess the question is it seeded in a lot of classrooms or that’s also slower than you anticipated?

John Campbell

No. It’s seeded in a lot of classrooms. What we do is we have a pretty large pilot program. So we have lots of pilots and we have lots of seeds and we have lots of classrooms. But generally a district puts it in three classrooms and doesn’t buy it for the district right away until they feel comfortable that it’s getting results, that the teachers like it, that it’s easy to use and we believe all those things will bear out, but it is taking time. So, yes, we have seeded in a great number of places. We have pilot programs and really we took those pilot programs from what we learned in doing Reflex and what we learned in doing Raz-Kids.

Neil Weiner

Okay. And then in EL, do you still on target to produce new Reflex product next year?

John Campbell

Yes.

Neil Weiner

And then, lastly…

John Campbell

Fractions.

Neil Weiner

I am sorry?

John Campbell

Fractions.

Neil Weiner

Fractions. Right. And then, lastly, I looked on the website of content, was it creative content, I forget what it’s called?

John Campbell

Cogent.

Neil Weiner

Cogent content. Thank you. So you intend not to use their standalone product, but to integrate some of their content into Gizmos, is that correct?

John Campbell

We may continue to sell the current product but its small numbers. What we were trying to share is the real strategy behind it is two-fold. If you can just wait a second, I’ll go into a little bit of the strategy.

One is, ExploreLearning Gizmos are all about inquiry based learning and this is a good fit for inquiry based learning. But it raises the story level and raises the engagement. So we can see where at the very beginning it’s a great way to increase the engagement and excitement of learning biology.

But that’s not really the strategic reason for buying the product. The strategic reason for buying the product is not only the product but also the people so that we can raise the engagement level of Gizmos overall, one.

And two, leverage the idea of how they do real-time assessment, because current Gizmos don’t have real-time assessment per se. So what we’re going to gain is this ability to tell stories around these Interactive Cases and also real-time assessment. Bring all of that to Gizmos and have it be far more than just biology and we’re also picking up 13 great people.

So doing that all together, we believe that we can continue to grow Gizmos as we have for last 15 years and originally, way back when, when we bought Gizmos, it was a six to 12 products, since then we added grades three to six and we changed the Gizmos and we added more questions and we made it more interactive.

We’ve done a lot of changes over the years. But we thought this would be a way to do a little bit more of a step increase to how we’re investing in Gizmos. We think Gizmos is a long-term great solution that we wanted to invest in.

Neil Weiner

So do you anticipate using this technology to expand the product line in Gizmos?

John Campbell

I think the way we look at it is strengthen Gizmos.

Neil Weiner

Okay. Okay. And then one quick question for you, Barbara. You said that you expect to have $19 million of cash in the end of the year and that your Term Loan A about $59 million. So would that bring your kind of net debt to about $32 million approximately by year end?

Barbara Benson

Right.

Neil Weiner

Okay. I’ll get back in…

Barbara Benson

Yeah. $59…

Neil Weiner

… queue.

Barbara Benson

Yeah. $59.5 million of principal and cash of $19 million, the net debt, actually, I have got $40.5 million.

Neil Weiner

$40.5 million, okay.

Barbara Benson

Right. Yeah.

Neil Weiner

Yes. Okay. I will get back in the queue. Thank you.

A.J. Guido

Hi. Hi, Barbara. Hi, John. Thanks for the call.

John Campbell

Hello.

A.J. Guido

Hi. John, just a question regarding Learning A-Z and your comments about international growth versus domestic, any major differences in profitability between the two?

John Campbell

Yeah. International is less profitable, because you often have a reseller involved, so there is some less profitability. Domestically all of your sales are your own costs so to speak, so it’s a little less profitable to be international, yes.

A.J. Guido

Okay. All right. That’s it. Thanks.

John Campbell

Well, thanks again for everyone joining us on our call today. We look forward to reporting our fourth quarter results in our next call. So have a great day and thank you.

