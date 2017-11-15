A Glum Note On The U.S. Savings Disaster

In this article I set out what this economic retrogression means for the U.S. economy and why the prospects for the stock market are accordingly gloomy.

Saving is one of the least appreciated and most widely under-reported of all significant economic indicators. There could be many reasons for this, including that it is frequently perceived as a dull subject associated with inaction. But perhaps one of the more important ones for the financial world is modern-day economists' obsession with consumer spending as the main determinant of their definition of economic growth, namely growth in real GDP. But the economic significance of saving is much broader than being a mere deduction from potential consumption. Intuitively, increased consumption not driven by increased production is not sustainable since the ability to demand in the first place is derived from what is produced. Comprehension of this important law of economics (Say's Law) used to be a hallmark of an economist. Saving is closely related to this economic concept as it is derived from production (the creation of goods and services demanded by consumers) and as it plays an integral role for economic developments, including economic growth.

Saving, the surplus of production over consumption, always requires a restriction in consumption compared with what could be consumed. Increased saving today by itself hence means higher potential consumption in the future while increased consumption (less saving) today means less potential consumption in the future. This might sound too basic to mention, but the extent to which this simple truth is ignored and twisted in our time must not be underestimated.

Generally speaking, saving can come about through any combination of the two factors determining it, production and consumption, as long as the former exceeds the latter. When this takes place over time, savings accumulate.

In many ways, the accumulation of saving indicates increased economic progress and prosperity. It is the result of excesses and plenty, assuming saving is driven by production rather than an overall abstention, for whatever reason, from consumption. Just like an increase in revenues over costs signals economic progress for a company, an excess of disposable income over general living expenses signals economic progress for individuals. Such excesses lower the need for debt financing. The greater the overall ability of people to save, all other factors remaining the same, the more this indicates increased economic prosperity. The opposite also applies, and less prosperity also tends to mean a greater reliance on debt not only for larger purchases and investments, but also for general consumption purposes.

Of crucial importance is that there simply can be no accumulation of wealth without increased saving since the opposite of saving, consumption, reduces wealth - consumption is the act of using up of resources while the act of saving accumulates resources.

In broad terms savings can be utilised in two main ways: for investment purposes or as an addition to cash balances. Firstly, an increase in investments is the driving force of productivity growth, the engine behind true economic growth - a sustainable increase in living standards. And here is something of great significance which is often completely ignored these days: economic growth can only be achieved when investments are financed by savings. If they are instead largely financed by banks or central banks creating new deposits (money) out of this air, an economy will sooner or later discover that it has consumed and invested more than is sustainable. Such developments are usually reflected in a high level of debt relative to income and saving. Secondly, an addition to cash balances provides security and acts as a nest egg for unforeseen events. An economy with relatively high savings is therefore better positioned to both handle and recover from unforeseen events better than one with low savings. Arguably of even greater importance, an economy with relatively high savings is substantially less likely to experience economic instability in the first place as the economic distortions brought about by malinvestments and overconsumption will be relatively smaller (see here).

A high level of savings therefore acts as an economic stabiliser for two main reasons: 1) it is a reflection of consumers not overextending themselves and 2) when something unexpected does happen, they have more funds available to weather the storm. Both these reasons contribute to a more stable economy, which has another positive impact on growth (in addition to savings financing investments).

Whenever investments exceed savings, made possible only through monetary expansion, distortions to the economy are inevitable. The extent of these distortions will go hand in hand with the extent of the increase in credit above and beyond savings (which is what leads to an increase in the money supply). The larger the credit expansion, the more quickly it is undertaken and the smaller the savings, the larger the distortions and vice versa. A slow and gradual expansion will create milder distortions, but distortions will result nonetheless.

An ever growing mountain of money, combined with low saving, constitute a large and growing issue facing most countries today. The only way to solve this grave economic problem is to increase production relative to consumption. There is simply no other way.

But most economies are far from being on that road and have been so for quite some time. For the better part of this year, consumer spending in the U.S. has been driven not by increased wage growth, but by consumer credit and especially sharp reductions in how much Americans save each month.

In other terms, consumer spending has in part been financed by consumers saving less than they had previously done, something that has brought down the personal saving rate to the lowest level since December 2007. This adverse development has resulted in consumer spending relative to saving spiking.

Levels like the current one are extreme from a historical perspective. And, since this is a reflection of unsustainable developments, turns like these often precede financial turmoil and an economic crisis.

The reason for this decline in saving, may be artificially low interest rates, which discourages saving and encourages spending; poor income growth; or some other factor or some combination. Regardless of the cause, the point is this: saving promotes economic stability as it provides a cushion for a rainy day while simultaneously being an essential ingredient for increased investments, productivity, and economic growth. With a falling (rate of) saving, an economy will in due course become increasingly unstable as more is consumed than is possible over the longer term. Meanwhile, economic growth declines since increased capital investments (which drive productivity) are only sustainable when funded by savings. In crude terms, this explains why major economic inflection points often coincide with major declines in the rate of saving or even downright declines in the amount of saving. This is exactly where the U.S. economy has been heading for some time and finds itself today. As there are limits to how far credit and spending can outpace saving (here), we could be nearing the inflection point where the ratio in the final chart above declines once again. When it does, another financial and economic crisis will more likely than not be upon us once more.

But the decline in personal saving depicted in the first chart above is much more sinister that it first might appear. The annual growth rate (in this case smoothed to more clearly show the trend) has now dropped to the second lowest recorded based on data since 1975, only surpassed by the run-up to the U.S. banking crisis which began in earnest in 2006.

But it gets worse. During the course of ongoing inflation, an ever-higher amount of saving becomes necessary to sustain future consumption and to cover unforeseen expenses which gradually become more expensive in nominal terms with time. This is especially true when personal income fails to keep pace with the inflation, as has been the case in the U.S. for the past decade. But in recent years the two have again headed in opposite directions, as saving growth has lagged money supply growth on a scale seldom seen before. On all previous occasions, large drops in the ratio between saving and the money supply signaled financial turmoil ahead, sometimes worse than in other times, and sometimes with a lag.

As this ratio has more or less steadily declined since the early 1970s (around the time the US$ lost all ties to gold), the ratio is as of September the second lowest ever recorded based on data starting in 1959. As with the ratio showed earlier, this ratio too signals strongly that something is horribly wrong with the U.S. economy from a macro perspective.

With these adverse economic developments in mind, the U.S. stock market is also at risk. Being long stocks is now an extremely risky venture, perhaps more so than at any time this generation. Stocks have rarely performed well in the past when prices have dislocated from saving to the extent they have today.

In fact, after spectacular surges in the ratio between stock prices and saving, the ratio tends to plunge in even more spectacular fashion driven by both sharp falls in stock market prices and dramatic increases in saving caused by, you guessed it, just as dramatic falls in consumer spending. It now becomes apparent that spending not backed by income, but instead backed to large extent by credit, is unsustainable. There is more to a drop in consumer spending than a drop in confidence since the latter becomes fragile when the former is not based on income and not backed by a sufficient rainy day fund (savings).

If you want to see if you can squeeze out another few points of this insane bull market, I wish you the best of luck. It might just work for a while longer. But I'm all out, and will be until stock market valuations look sane and when QE4 is officially launched to again kick start that GDP driver that contributed to the boom and bust cycle in the first place: money supply-driven consumption growth that vastly outpaces income and which destroys thrift, savings, and economic growth. A saving disaster indeed.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MYY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.