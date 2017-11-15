Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Bucking The Market Trend

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one week ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.

The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc."

Weekly performance roundup

With markets making fresh all-time highs this week, CEFs bucked the trend with only 4 out of 37 sectors positive (down from 7 positive sectors last week). The average sector price return was +1.02% (down from -0.67% last week). Closed-end funds (of fund)s led with +1.39% return, followed by Asia Pacific equities at 0.25%. The other three top gainers were basically flat. On the downside, equity & health biotech slumped with a -3.76% return, followed by energy MLPs (-2.49%), real estate (-2.35%), intermediate munis (-2.20%) and CA munis (-1.67%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week were energy MLPs (10.78%), real estate (8.37%), emerging market debt (8.36%), asset allocation (8.30%), and equity-enhanced (i.e., covered call) (8.30%). The discounts* for the 5 top-yielding sectors range from -8.10% (emerging markets debt) to -2.40% (energy MLPs). The average sector yield is 6.17% (last week: 6.10%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 sector discounts* are: debt-specialty (-11.22%), equity-China (-10.87%), equity-Latin America (-10.81%), PA munis (-8.82%) and equity-Europe (-8.79%). The top 5 sector premia are debt-mortgage (+3.32%), debt-preferred (-0.12%), debt-corp/mortgage (-0.67%), debt-muni [CA] (-1.61%), and equity-infrastructure/utilities (-1.93%). The average sector discount is -5.18%, down from -4.78% last week.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 10, 2017 | Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is pleased to announce that it will issue a total of 14,314,706 new common shares as a result of the Fund's rights offering which closed on October 4, 2017 (the "Expiration Date"). Due to high investor demand, the Board of Trustees of the Fund elected to exercise the Fund's over-subscription privilege (as described in the Fund's Prospectus dated August 28, 2017) thereby increasing the shares available for subscription by 25% over the initial offering. The new common shares to be issued will therefore consist of 11,451,765 shares issued related to the Fund's primary subscription of shares and an additional 2,862,941 shares issued related to the Fund's secondary over-subscription of shares. The subscription price of $29.93 per share was established on the Expiration Date, which represented 95% of the reported market price per share, based on the average of the last reported sales price of a common share on the NYSE American for the five trading days preceding the Expiration Date.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 2, 2017 | RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Inc. (RIV) announced Oct. 2 that its Board authorized a 1 for 3 transferable rights offering in which the fund is issuing transferable subscription rights to its common shareholders of record as of Oct. 12, 2017, who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the fund. For more details on the offering, see the fund's release. The offering is expected to expire on or about Nov. 9, 2017, unless extended. October 2, 2017 | The Thai Fund, Inc. (TTF) announced Oct. 2 that its Board approved the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, subject to stockholder approval at the meeting of stockholders to be held on Dec. 14, 2017. The record date for the meeting of stockholders is October 26, 2017. TTF has faced pressure from City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. as part of its 2017 campaign. At the fund's most recent annual meeting, as adjourned to Aug. 3, results shown in the fund's 6/30 SAR (filed 8/31) showed more votes against for all 5 director nominees. October 4, 2017 | The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (IRL) announced Oct. 4 that the previously announced record date of October 16, 2017 for its proposed transferable rights offering has been postponed. As the release explained, the: original record date was announced subject to effectiveness of a registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the registration statement is expected to become effective, it is not yet effective. The Fund will announce a new record date following effectiveness of the registration statement. October 5, 2017 | Aberdeen Asset Management announced on Oct. 4 the proposed consolidation of seven Aberdeen-advised closed-end funds to create the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (subject to shareholder approvals). The acquiring fund will be Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. (CH). The 6 acquired funds will be: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Smaller Company Opportunities Fund, Inc. (ABE); Aberdeen Latin America Equity Fund, Inc. (LAQ); Aberdeen Israel Fund, Inc. (ISL); Aberdeen Indonesia Fund, Inc. (IF); Aberdeen Singapore Fund, Inc. (SGF); and Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc. (GCH). As the release described: the acquiring fund will be renamed Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. and will invest in emerging market equity securities in order to seek total return, consisting of a combination of capital appreciation and income. The acquiring fund may also use leverage to achieve its objective. It is anticipated that the fund's benchmark would be the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund would trade on the NYSE American under a new ticker symbol, expected to be AEF. The release also noted: "The Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. strategy will seek to capitalize on Aberdeen's global emerging market equity capability by investing in a global portfolio of emerging market securities. The consolidation of these closed-end funds will create a dividend generating emerging market closed-end fund that is larger in size than any of the Acquired Funds, which may help to provide improved liquidity of shares, a lower overall expense ratio and improved market awareness including research coverage. The combined fund is currently anticipated to generate higher distributable income compared to the Funds individually. Aberdeen and the Boards believe the combined fund will provide investors with the opportunity to have exposure to the growth potential of emerging markets and diversify their sources of income." Following the consolidation, the acquiring fund will commence a TENDER OFFER (price, size and terms to be determined at a later date) for shares of the acquiring fund at 99% of NAV. In addition, subject to the completion of the consolidation, the current Board of the acquiring fund will also establish a targeted discount policy, which will seek to manage the acquiring fund's discount by: (1) committing the fund to buy back shares in the open market when the fund's shares trade at a discount of 10% or more to NAV and (2) undertaking a 15% tender offer if the average discount exceeds 11% over any rolling twelve-month period commencing on the closing of the consolidation and ending on December 31, 2019. The release also noted that: the commencement and terms of the tender offer and the terms of the targeted discount policy are pursuant to a standstill agreement between the funds and City of London Investment Management Company Limited ("CoL"). Pursuant to the agreement, CoL has agreed to (1) tender all shares of the acquiring fund beneficially owned by it in the proposed tender offer, (2) vote all shares beneficially owned in favor of all Director nominees and proposals submitted at the 2018 special and/or annual meetings to effect the consolidation and (3) be bound by certain "standstill" covenants through December 31, 2019. Also pursuant to that agreement, the acquiring fund's post-consolidation expense ratio will be capped at 1.20% through December 31, 2019 (excluding leverage costs, tax and non-routine/extraordinary expenses). For more information on this consolidation, see the release. October 10, 2017 | The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) announced on Oct. 10 a transferable rights offering for record date common shareholders. Each shareholder will receive one transferable right for each common share held on the record date of Oct. 23, 2017. Three rights plus $11.50 will be required to purchase one additional common share. The rights are expected to begin trading (NYSE:GGZ RT) on or about Oct. 26, 2017. The offering expires at 5:00 PM ET on Dec. 5, 2017. For more details, including regarding an over-subscription privilege, see the fund's release. October 12, 2017 | The board of trustees of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights by the Fund to its shareholders of record as of the Record Date entitling the holders of these Rights to subscribe for common shares of beneficial interest. The Board, based on the recommendations and presentations of KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC, the Fund's investment adviser and others, has determined that it is in the best interests of the Fund and the holders of its Common Shares (to seek to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment and therefore to conduct the Offer. In making this determination, the Board considered a number of factors, including potential benefits and costs (including potential dilution). In particular, the Board considered the Adviser's belief that the Offer would enable the Fund to more fully take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that may be or may become available, consistent with the Fund's primary investment objective to seek a high level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Offer also seeks to provide an opportunity to existing Common Shareholders to purchase Common Shares at a discount to market price (subject to a sales load). The record date for the Offer is currently expected to be October 19, 2017. The Fund will distribute to Common Shareholders of record on the Record Date one Right for each Common Share held on the Record Date. Record Date Common Shareholders will be entitled to purchase one new Common Share for every three Rights held (1 for 3); however, any Record Date Common Shareholder who is issued fewer than three Rights will be entitled to subscribe for one Common Share of the Fund. The proposed subscription period is currently anticipated to expire on November 17, 2017, unless extended by the Fund. The Rights are transferable and are expected to be admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KIO RT" during the course of the Offer. The subscription period will commence on the Record Date and expire on the Expiration Date. Rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period.The subscription price per Common Share will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days. If, however, the Formula Price is less than 82% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 82% of the Fund's NAV per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. October 23, 2017 | MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) announced on Oct. 23 that its Board approved a cash tender offer, which will commence "in November," for up to $25 million of its common stock. October 24, 2017 | The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) announced Oct. 24 that the new record date for its previously announced proposed transferable rights offering will be November 3, 2017. The Offer was postponed on October 4, 2017 pending effectiveness of the registration statement. The registration statement has been declared effective. The release provided a "Summary of Terms of the Offer." Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (the "Right") for each share of common stock held on the record date of November 3, 2017, and each holder of Rights is entitled to subscribe for one new share of common stock for every three Rights held (1-for-3). The subscription price will be determined on the expiration date, December 6, 2017, based on a pricing formula equal to 92.5% of the average closing price of the Fund's shares of common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four preceding trading days. Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling those shareholders to subscribe for any additional shares of common stock not purchased pursuant to the primary subscription. In addition, the Fund may issue to record date shareholders additional shares pursuant to a secondary over-subscription privilege. The Rights are expected to trade "when issued" on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on November 1, 2017, and the Fund's shares of common stock are expected to trade "Ex-Rights" on the New York Stock Exchange on November 2, 2017. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IRL RT) on or about November 8, 2017. A definitive announcement on the commencement of the Offer and the record date will be made through a prospectus and prospectus supplement. The final terms of the Offer may be different from those set out above. In addition, the release noted that: "The Offer is intended to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment, enabling the Fund to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities consistent with its investment objective and strategies without having to reduce existing Fund holdings. In addition, increasing the assets of the Fund is expected to result in certain economies of scale which may lower the Fund's expense ratio." For more detail, see the release posted at: The New Ireland Fund. October 25, 2017 | The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) has approved a transferable rights offering which would allow the Fund's record date common shareholders to acquire additional shares of common stock. Each shareholder will receive one transferable right for each share of common stock held on the record date (November 6, 2017). Seven Rights plus $5.50 will be required to purchase one additional share of common stock. Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Primary Subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and a pro-rata allotment, for any additional shares of common stock not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription. Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege. The Rights are expected to trade "when issued" on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on November 2, 2017, and the Fund's shares of common stock are expected to trade "Ex-Rights" on the New York Stock Exchange beginning on November 3, 2017. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GAB RT) on or about November 9, 2017. The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday December 12, 2017.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month and are quoted from CEFInsight; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

October 3, 2017 | Saba Capital Management disclosed in a 13D/A filing that it held 8,118,988 shares (13.4%) of the BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU). Item 4 noted that on September 29, Saba Capital submitted to the Issuer a proposal requesting that the Board of Trustees of the fund consider authorizing a self-tender offer for 30% of the common shares of the fund at or close to net asset value. October 3, 2017 | RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) announced Oct. 3 that its Board approved the adoption of a managed distribution plan (MDP) under which the fund will, starting in Oct. 2017, make monthly distributions to common shareholders at a fixed monthly rate of $0.15 per common share. Based on the fund's recent share price of $19.10 (Sept. 29), the distribution represents an annualized distribution rate of 9.42%. October 10, 2017 | Karpus Management, Inc. (Karpus Investment Management) filed a new 13G (adopting a passive stance) in connection with its holdings of 1,578,705 shares (13.62%) of the MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH), which recently completed a cash tender offer for up to 15% of its outstanding common stock at 98% of the NAV per share (see also our alert for CXH dated July 12, 2017). October 10, 2017 | Saba Capital Management L.P. filed a 13G (adopting a passive stance) in connection with its holdings of 345,390 shares (4.96%) - down from 820,026 shares as of 8/17 (13D 8/17) -- of the First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II (FHY). This follows FHY's recent completion of a cash tender offer for up to 15% of its outstanding common at 98% of the NAV per share (conducted pursuant to an agreement between the fund and Saba Capital Management, L.P.). October 13, 2017 | Saba Capital Management disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 8,564,873 shares (7.96%) of the Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD). Item 4 indicated that: "The Reporting Persons acquired the Common Shares to which this Schedule 13D relates in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes because they believe that the Common Shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity." October 18, 2017 | Tortoise Investments and Lovell Minnick Partners today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for a buyout of Tortoise, a leader in essential assets and essential income investing. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. As part of the transaction, ongoing management and employees are expected to meaningfully increase their ownership of Tortoise. Employees will retain a significant equity interest, with many investing additional capital alongside Lovell Minnick, who will purchase the equity stake held by Mariner Holdings and retiring co-founders of Tortoise. October 19, 2017 | Barry M. Olliff, CEO and CIO of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. (CLIM), conducted a webinar on October 19, 2017, titled "EM CEFs as Legacy Products, Part II" (a follow up to his March 28 webinar and public launch of a campaign targeting selected emerging market CEFs). Among a range of subjects covered in the presentation, he discussed CLIM's votes against directors who did not meet standards set out by CLIM, while also noting that CLIM made exceptions where Boards demonstrated a commitment to "doing the right thing." Mr. Olliff raised the following "persistent Board issues": excessive length of service by directors; use of plurality vs. majority voting standards; a reluctance to utilize buyback facilities; high expense ratios; benchmarking against non-total return indices; Board members lacking investment experience; allowing managers to maintain excessive unrealized gains; ignoring non-binding proposals; and working for management instead of shareholders. In his discussion of a "successful" CEF Board, he mentioned (among a range of criteria) the conduct of significant tender offers, a 10% discount control mechanism, buybacks announced daily, and a 120bps total expense ratio. In addition, Mr. Olliff offered positive remarks about the proposed consolidation of a number of Aberdeen CEFs, and declared that the proposed Aberdeen reorganization will benefit all stockholders and that it could be the dawn of a "new era." October 20, 2017 | The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (APB) announced on Oct. 20 that at its 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, stockholders passed an advisory non-binding proposal (set forth by the fund's Board of Directors to gauge stockholder support) to approve the steps necessary to narrow materially or eliminate the fund's discount to net asset value, including through a merger or liquidation. The release noted that the fund's Board of Directors will consider actions consistent with the results of the advisory vote at its next meeting.

Distribution changes this month and next

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with ex-dates in the current and in the next month are included. Note that changes of less than 5% are not listed as those are considered to be minor. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. In this week's edition I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield and discount information for newly added funds. However, note the yield and discount information will not be updated every week. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters, arranged in descending order of distribution change magnitude.

Cutters

- 24.1% : (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16; announced Sep. 13). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14).

: (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Income Fund cuts from $0.145 to $0.110 (ex-date Nov. 16; announced Sep. 13). Yields 7.47%, discount -10.44% (as of 9/14). -12.9% : (MQT) BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II cuts from $0.062 to $0.054 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.87%, discount -4.52% (as of 10/6).

: (MQT) BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II cuts from $0.062 to $0.054 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.87%, discount -4.52% (as of 10/6). -12.5% : (KTF) Deutsche Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.06 to $0.0525 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 6). Yields 5.09%, discount -2.21% (as of 10/13).

: (KTF) Deutsche Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.06 to $0.0525 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 6). Yields 5.09%, discount -2.21% (as of 10/13). - 11.6% : (BLE) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II cuts from $0.0735 to $0.065 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.17%, discount -0.07% (as of 10/6).

: (BLE) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II cuts from $0.0735 to $0.065 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.17%, discount -0.07% (as of 10/6). -11.1% : (FHY) First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II cuts from $0.09 to $0.08 (ex-date Nov. 1; announced Oct. 19). Yields 7.14%, discount -8.58% (as of 10/20).

: (FHY) First Trust Strategic High Income Fund II cuts from $0.09 to $0.08 (ex-date Nov. 1; announced Oct. 19). Yields 7.14%, discount -8.58% (as of 10/20). - 10.0% : (MCA) BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund cuts from $0.065 to $0.0585 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.57%, discount -2.29% (as of 10/6).

: (MCA) BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund cuts from $0.065 to $0.0585 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 4.57%, discount -2.29% (as of 10/6). -9.4% : (MUH) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II cuts from $0.0745 to $0.0675 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -0.76% (as of 10/6).

: (MUH) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II cuts from $0.0745 to $0.0675 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -0.76% (as of 10/6). -8.0% : (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund cuts from $0.081 to $0.0745 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.18%, premium +1.05% (as of 10/6).

: (MHD) BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund cuts from $0.081 to $0.0745 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.18%, premium +1.05% (as of 10/6). -7.5% : (VMO) Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust cuts from $0.0599 to $0.0554 (ex-date Oct. 12; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.13%, discount -4.57%.

: (VMO) Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust cuts from $0.0599 to $0.0554 (ex-date Oct. 12; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.13%, discount -4.57%. -6.9% : (MYD) BlackRock MuniYield Fund cuts from $0.072 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.38%, premium +0.20% (as of 10/6).

: (MYD) BlackRock MuniYield Fund cuts from $0.072 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.38%, premium +0.20% (as of 10/6). -6.3% : (CEV) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0396 to $0.0371 (ex-date Oct. 11; announced Oct. 2). Yields 3.61%, discount -11.79% (as of 10/6).

: (CEV) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0396 to $0.0371 (ex-date Oct. 11; announced Oct. 2). Yields 3.61%, discount -11.79% (as of 10/6). -6.3% : (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust cuts from $0.024 to $0.0225 (ex-date Oct. 9; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -8.13%.

: (PPR) Voya Prime Rate Trust cuts from $0.024 to $0.0225 (ex-date Oct. 9; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.19%, discount -8.13%. -5.6% : (PMM) Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0337 to $0.0318 (ex-date Oct. 23; announced Sep. 15). Yields 5.05%, discount -5.03%.

: (PMM) Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust cuts from $0.0337 to $0.0318 (ex-date Oct. 23; announced Sep. 15). Yields 5.05%, discount -5.03%. -5.0%: (BTZ) BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust cuts from $0.0705 to $0.067 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 2). Yields 5.97%, discount -9.35%.

Boosters

+4.8%*: (KST) Deutsche Strategic Income Trust boosts from $0.042 to $0.044 (ex-date Oct. 13; announced Oct. 6). Yields 4.25%, discount -4.57% (as of 10/13).

*I know this is under the 5% threshold, but I still wanted to include as the "boosters" section was getting quite lonely without any funds in there...

Commentary and actionable takeaways

Exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory

Last week, we talked about the divergence between oil prices and MLPs. Despite a slight uptick towards the end of the week (triggered possibly by oil prices reaching 2-year highs), MLP CEFs were still down by -2.49% overall for the week. The price action for the benchmark ETF, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), tells the story.

I may take a serious look at initiating a small position in an MLP CEF for the Cambridge/CIL100 portfolios this week, as MLP yields continue to increase in attractiveness as prices decline. The average MLP CEF yield is now 10.78%, compared to 9.39% three months ago. Can distributions be cut? Of course, at any time. But strengthening oil prices (albeit from a low base) means that this is not the same scenario faced by MLPs (both midstream but especially upstream) in 2014. But as mentioned last week, we still haven't reached significant pessimism yet as the bellwether ETFs/ETNs (AMLP) (AMJ) have not yet experienced substantial outflows, nor have MLP CEF premium/discounts shown signs of distress. Therefore, even if we do buy into an MLP CEF, it will definitely only be a small position.

More rights offerings were announced this week! Will do separate analyses for the New Ireland Fund (IRL) and Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB). If you recall, in Rights, Rights and More Rights Offerings!, 2017 was already guaranteed to be the year with the most rights offerings by volume in the past 5 years. These two new additions will simply extend this record. As I noted previously, this rush of rights offerings indicates that CEF managers are very eager to expand their asset bases, and are betting on the fact that there will be sufficient demand for new shares to make it worthwhile. Sign of a market top? Maybe, maybe not. Lest we forget, Leon Black, CEO of the private equity juggernaut Apollo Global Management once boldly proclaimed that "We're selling everything that's not nailed down" all the way in 2013 (see: The Smart Money Is Dumping 'Everything That's Not Nailed Down).

"We think it's a fabulous environment to be selling," said Leon Black, CEO of PE giant Apollo Global Management. He wasn't kidding. Just how desperate are they to dump their assets while they still can? And who might pay top dollar at the peak of the market? Retail investors. In addition, PE firms have been sitting on massive piles of dry powder... $500 billion. They're eminently able to buy, but they're not willing. Sell, sell, sell. The smart money pointed out the reason at the conference: "overvaluation in all traditional asset classes," is how Apollo's Joshua Harris phrased it. Whereupon Wilbur Ross, one of the world's billionaires, retorted, "Sometimes it is better to hide." Now the smart money is selling equities hand over fist, while retail investors are still buying them, and while analysts are still hyping their boundless opportunities. I even heard it again at a party, for the first time in years: "over the long term, you can't lose money with stocks," he said to soothe his nerves as the imploding bond bubble had started to take down the stock market.

I'm not going to embarrass the "smart money" by showing them a chart of the S&P 500 since the April 30, 2013 conference. Wait, actually, I am.

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

I guess the retail investors, the "dumb money", really got suckered into that one, eh? The funny thing is, Apollo spent a company record $9.6 billion on buyout deals last year, so evidently Leon Black has changed his mind!

Of course, I'm not trying to say that I'm smarter than Leon Black, nor am I saying that stocks can't go down from here. All I'm saying is that predicting market tops is difficult, extremely difficult, and even the pros get it wrong all the time. One should try to tune out the "noise" as much as possible and focus on the most reliable indicators of stop market declines, which is a recession. I highly recommend following Jeff Miller on Seeking Alpha for his weekly updates on recession odds using quantitative models.

The final news I wanted to comment on this week is, of course, the decline across the board in most CEF sectors. With only two significantly positive sectors out of 37, and an average sector decline of -1.02%, CEFs could be truly considered to be bucking the trend of new market highs that we see in the broader markets.

I don't have much of an explanation for this, other than the fact that the majority of CEFs are fixed-income CEFs, and junk bonds (JNK), investment grade bonds (LQD), and treasury bonds (TLT) haven't been all that hot in the past month. Still, this doesn't explain all of the discrepancy as a sizable number of CEFs are still equity CEFs, and these have suffered price declines as premium/discount values have contracted.

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

At this early stage, I'm not worried at all as I think that a reversion of premium/discount values for the CEF universe (CEFverse?) is healthy and needed, given their stretched valuations and shrinking discounts over the past year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.