Will The U.S. Stock Market Peak In 2025?

This bodes well for the stock market, although returns can be expected to be lower in the coming years, compared to the previous ones.

Lansing asserts that the current value of CAPE is far less anomalous (compared to 200) in light of the prevailing macroeconomic environment.

Changes in the natural rate of interest are projected to peak in 2025.

Research by Kevin J. Lansing from the FED shows a (positive) relationship between changes in the natural rate of interest and changes in the cyclically adjusted PE (or CAPE).

R-star and CAPE

R-star, or the natural rate of interest, is the inflation-adjusted, short-term interest rate that is consistent with:

the full use of economic resources and steady inflation near the central bank's target level.

The historical statistical relationship between potential GDP-growth and r-star can be used (based on research by Thomas Laubach and John C. Williams in 2015) to construct a 10-year projection for the natural rate of interest. The projection by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) of a gradual rise in potential growth over the next 10 years implies a gradual rise in r-star to a value around 1%.

Exhibit 1: 10-year projection for the natural rate of interest

In exhibit 1 there seems not be a link between the cyclically adjusted PE (or CAPE) and the natural rate of interest. But things change when we look at the changes in CAPE and the changes in r-star. Shorter-run (say over 5 years, or 20 quarters) movements in r-star generally go in the same direction as CAPE. This pattern is consistent with the idea that upward movements in r-star tend to be observed during booms or recoveries, while downward movements in r-star tend to be observed during recessions or crises.

Exhibit 2: Change in CAPE vs. change r-star

Based on the 10-year prediction for the natural rate of interest in exhibit 1, one can deduct a projection for the 20-quarter change in r-star.

Exhibit 3: 20-quarter change in r-star projection

The change in r-star is expected to rise until 2025. Given the strong correlation between the change in r-star and the change in CAPE, this bodes well for CAPE and hence the stock market in the US!

CAPE and the prevailing macroeconomic environment

Lansing also ran a regression model to assess how well macroeconomic variables explain movements in the CAPE ratio. The variables (which are all statistically significant) he uses are:

the r-star estimate,

the CBO growth rate of potential GDP,

the 20-quarter change in the r-star estimate, and

the four-quarter core PCE inflation rate.

The fitted values of CAPE from the regression model account for 70% of the variance in the actual CAPE ratio over the past five decades.

Exhibit 4: Fitted CAPE ratio

The current CAPE is 8% above the fitted CAPE ratio, while in 2000 the actual ratio was 40% above the fitted ratio! To quote Kevin J. Lansing:

Compared with the previous bubble episode, the current elevated value of the CAPE ratio appears far less anomalous in light of the prevailing macroeconomic environment.

Again, this bodes well for the US stock market!

Expected returns

Lansing warns that stock returns will be lower relative to those in recent years. This fits perfectly with our own lower expected return prediction. Our current expected return estimates can be found in Exhibit 5. For cash and (government) bonds the prospective return is simply the current yield and for equities we use the model from the website Philosophical Economics based on the average investor portfolio allocation to equities.

Exhibit 5: Expected returns

Is a recession imminent?

The biggest threat we see for the current bull market is a recession. But, when we look at James Picerno's Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 6: Recession Probability Estimate

Again, this bodes well for the US stock market!

Conclusion

Based on the expected change in the natural rate of interest, the stock market could be rising until 2025. Based on a FED-regression model, the current stock market valuation appears far less anomalous (compared to the stock market high of 2000) in light of the prevailing macroeconomic environment. A recession is not imminent. All this bodes well for the US stock market! Having said that, returns can be expected to be lower in the coming years, compared to the previous ones. But this will hardly come as a surprise for many market participants.

Please click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article, if you like these articles and want to stay informed of any updates. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check "Get email alerts" under the "Follow" tab.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.