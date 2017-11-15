U.S. Foods Still Rotten One Year After IPO

The financials have improved somewhat as the company has paid down $1.3B in long term debt.

Following the IPO I cautioned investors that an outsized debt load would hold back profits at US Foods'.

Welcome.

US Foods Holdings (USFD) IPO in 2016 came with acclaim as this company is the second largest food distributor in the United States of America behind Sysco (SYY).

I covered the IPO's financials in KKR's U.S. Foods Going Public in June of last year and found the company to be overburdened by interest payments on its debt. We saw the company was loaded with $4.9B long term debt which they have since reduced to $3.6B utilizing cash raised through their IPO.

Now, on this second look at the company's most recent financials I have to say, there's real improvement here but earnings still aren't coming in high enough to make this stock a star.

USFD On Track For $1.00-1.50 EPS In 2017

Reducing the debt has substantially reduced interest payments and seems to be the main improvement in the company's net cash from operations. Cash inflows grew by 15% for the 39-week period while the firm's working capital ratio moved sideways, indicating there is real improvement in the quality of earnings rather than window dressing in these operating figures.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Of 250M Is Too Low

This business is on track to bring in approximately $250M in adjusted free cash flow* against a market capitalization just shy of $6B. Trading at 24x free cash flow makes for an expensive business which will have to grow substantially in order to make a clear case for price appreciation from today's $26.36. The earnings per share coming in at a run rate of $1.27 make for a P/E of 20.8 -- a more modest valuation than the free cash flow multiplier, but still pricey considering the company's only likely improvement to the bottom line is a steady paying down of debt.

Nearly Flat Growth For Five Years Running

The historical growth rate of this company doesn't point to the kind of growth we'd like to see materializing for a company trading at a P/E of 20.8, and their dozens of competitors will be a constant obstacle to this business' profit margins to boot.

Their track record of net sales makes the growth story clear. From 2012 to 2016 sales increased just 6% in total, which is unfortunate considering the massive upset the restaurant market has experienced wherein fast casual chains have grown by over 6% for five years running. Clearly, USFD missed an opportunity here as this major food market has experienced disruption.

Maybe the company is too big for its own good.

USFD On Balance

$1B in cash raised through the IPO was used to pay down debt. Nonetheless, the business remains highly indebted with $6.6B in liabilities against $3.2B in tangible assets. Interest payments on the remaining $3.6B in outstanding bonds will continue to weigh on earnings.

Granted, net cash flows will likely show some period-over-period improvement as the business has not had a full reporting year for the reduction in interest payments to wash through to its 4th Quarter improvement. This coming visibility into the improvement in the business since the IPO may bring some renewed attention to the stock during the first quarter of next year but doesn't make this a great long-term investment.

To boot, USFD's history of running net operating losses for two of the trailing five years isn't encouraging. Thin profit margins and competitors on both sides -- a big, strong SYY, and more nimble regional competitors -- put this company at risk of unexpected breakdowns in earnings power, which would be disastrous for the stock price. This isn't a robust investment opportunity at these prices.

Final Word: This company isn't growing at the top-line and most improvement will be through the steady paying down of debt. Bottom line, there are better investment opportunities in this market. I rate USFD an Avoid.

* Adjusted cash flow according to my best estimates, includes adding back a portion of cash spent on business acquisitions and subtracting estimated necessary capital expenditures in the business' large distribution network.

Source:

USFD Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2017

Additional Disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.