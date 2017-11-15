Sears: Why Even Bother?

With vendor issues such as the fallout with Whirlpool, there are very few catalysts that have potential to bring the stock up.

Investors in Sears (SHLD) have been looking for any indicator of a turnaround in the company's business. They certainly haven't gotten any good news thus far. On November 8th Sears announced its third quarter sales fell 15.3%. Definitely not what the turnaround bears are were looking for. With cash issues constantly a concern, the company is now looking to cannibalize more real estate just to be able to cover its own pension. I for one think the stock is dead in the water. Owning it seems equivalent to burning money.

Bearish news for revenues

There are a lot of opinions out there about Sears' future; but the numbers tell the story. Revenues have progressively fallen as the company closes/sells off assets to stay in motion. For five years, sales have consecutively declined. Between 2013 and 2016, revenues declined roughly 62%. Through that time the company has lost billions. 2017 hasn't really improved the trend.

Thus far the company is in the red for 2017. The company has warned that it's going to post a third quarter loss of over $500 million. That figure makes sense when you account for the reported 15% fallout in sales. In July the company had a little under $450 million in cash. So I expect to see more debt, more outstanding shares, or the losses get paid off with sales of store locations. I have to wonder how long that trick will keep working considering their store liquidations are now going into pension plans.

The company reached a deal with a United States pension board that will allow it to sell 140 store locations to fund its pension plan. In exchange for freeing up the properties, Sears will contribute $407 million to its pension plan. In exchange, the company is granted "relief" from having to make further payments for two years.

To the company's credit, the sales of assets to fund and buyout large chunks of pension plans have decreased the number of participants from 400,000 to 100,000 members. The two year layover in payments should free up cash and stretch the company a little less. To what end it will help I am not sure.

The company seems close to closing over 400 Sears/Kmart stores this year. Yet the financial performance is still in the red. Sears' press release covering both the pension developments and third quarter financials reports an expected improvement in earnings of $190 million. That said, it will still amount to a loss of over $500 million. At what point can we actually expect results? How much will it take for Sears to start profiting? My bet it is that the CEO isn't that interested in profitability at this point.

I don't see how the company can make it

All I really see here is Eddie Lampert trying to soften his losses. The company has shifted properties into Lampert's own Seritage Growth Properties (SRG). Lampert's hedge fund owns a large stake in Seritage; and I view this as an attempt to acquire Sears good real estate assets while the ship sinks.

When you read into Seritage's business, the majority of their real estate portfolio is still leased to Sears. It makes sense considering a lot of its properties came from the retailer. This explains why Lampert keeps pumping money into Sears to keep it alive. He needs the company to last long enough for Seritage to keep shifting their property portfolio into other businesses. Seritage has been leasing locations to companies on the up like Whole Foods (AMZN), and Williams-Sonomia (WSM).

The REIT needs time to divvy up its Sears locations to lessees. If Sears were to go belly up too quickly, Seritage might be screwed as well. It would lose its number one customer and face a lot of payments while trying to find renters for a big chunk of the portfolio. I've spoken on this subject before, and it seems more and more clear that it's the avenue Lampert has opted to take. I'm curious to see whether the 140 approved pension properties will end up in Seritage's hands. If so, it's pretty darn clear that management is working in its own interests rather than Sears'.

At the end of October, ESL investments, Lampert's hedge fund, ponied up another $60 million for Sears. This followed a long line of financing that ESL has provided for the suffering retailer. A week earlier, the hedge fund provided $40 million, and $100 million at the beginning of the month.

Looking past real estate maneuvering by Lampert and his investments, Sears stock just looks dead to me. As of October 28th, the company has $3.3 billion in total long term debt. They're through more than half of their $1.5 billion credit facility. They're losing millions quarterly. Show me the catalyst that's going to drive the stock because I can't find it.

Today's 7% pullback seems justified to me. The retailers vendors are becoming a problem. They have fallen out with Whirlpool appliances over pricing issues. The company sold Craftsman, which is now showing up in Lowe's (LOW), a rival. Suppliers are beginning to get iffy due to insurance. The vendor problem has been an issue for a good part of the year. This is a situation that will only hasten the decline of the stock. Unless you're a brazen trader of ailing equities, I just don't see the point of messing around with this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.