Kinder Morgan: Where's The Bottom?

It has been said that one of the most problematic stories in the financial markets lies in the past of Kinder Morgan (KMI). The company is currently trying to recover from damaging events that have put Kinder Morgan’s credibility into question - and it is a story that looks to be far from over. But when we are dealing with the financial markets, nothing is forever and many dividend investors are looking for an end to the carnage that has been visited upon KMI share prices. Have we reached this bottom? That remains to be seen. But there are emerging bright spots that indicate the worst might be behind Richard Kinder and his company (which is still the largest energy infrastructure company in North America). We are currently long KMI with conservative positioning and will look to add to this stance if there are further drops into historical support levels at 16.70.

Kinder Morgan stock has lost almost -15% of its value this year, in an environment where the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has posted mirror image gains of almost 15.5%. The irony of this has not been lost on investors that continue to question the company’s credibility. The reality is that the longer-term picture is actually far worse, as the stock has lost more than 55.5% over the last five years. But when we consider the combined effect of rising oil values, a falling US Dollar, and encouraging earnings performances, we could see an end to all of this negativity sooner rather than later.

KMI Analyst Survey: Yahoo Finance



For the third quarter, Kinder Morgan reported per-share earnings of 15 cents alongside revenues of $3.28 billion. This represents a small decline in revenues when compared to performances seen during the same period last year. But these numbers were roughly in line with the market expectation and they suggest that we could be reaching an end to the negative revenue trends that the company has experienced over the last few years. Net income for the period came in at $334 million, which is a clear improvement on the $227 million loss posted in Q3 2016. Distributable cash flows are now seen at $1.06 billion, and the stabilization in these areas brightens the outlook for possible dividend increases going forward. Those long KMI capture $0.125 per-share in quarterly dividends, but the company plans to expand these offerings to $0.20 in 2018. Lower valuations in the stock combined with this encouraging forward-looking outlook have supported bullish stances in the market’s consensus analyst surveys, and these trends should continue if Kinder Morgan is successfully able to use excess cash to strengthen areas of weakness in its balance sheet and fund future investments in company growth.

Whether or not Kinder Morgan will be able to deliver on these expectations is still questionable. But recent rallies in the United States Oil Fund (USO) suggest that Kinder Morgan will have an improved asset base through which to build on its recent successes. USO has posted gains of 14.3% over the last three months and declining values in the US dollar suggest that these gains will likely continue well into next year. In the chart above, we can see that the energy sector is in the primary position to benefit on these types of trends as it posts higher values in foreign sales than any other area of the market. Our preferred method of tracking values in the US Dollar is through the Powershares US Dollar Index ETF (UUP) as it tracks the value of the greenback against a broad range of currency counterparts. UUP has lost 7.3% of its value so far this year, and the specter of lower interest rates under the new regime at the Federal Reserve suggests that similar trends should be in place throughout 2018.



KMI Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

All together, this bodes well for Kinder in terms of its ability to meet its promises and raise its dividend in the years ahead. Rising oil prices, a falling US dollar, and stable earnings make the stock an attractive buy for dividend investors looking to capitalize on the stock’s 2.83% yield. There is still some cause for concern here, however, as KMI’s 78.1% payout ratio does put the company into dangerous territory. But, as long as our three supportive factors maintain their current trends, the stock is a good value both in terms of its elevated yield and its low market price. Critical support levels are now seen at 16.70 and we will build on our bullish position into these areas on the expectation of a larger bounce moving into next year.

