ANSYS Acquires 3DSIM For Engineering Simulation Software

Engineering software company ANSYS (ANSS) announced it has acquired 3DSIM for an undisclosed amount.

3DSIM has created additive manufacturing simulation software that helps metal manufacturers and product designers produce advanced structures more efficiently.

ANSYS will combine 3DSIM’s applications with its Workbench system to provide prospects and customers with a robust end-to-end solution to help speed innovation and reduce costs.

Target Company

Park City, Utah-based 3DSIM was founded in 2013 to develop engineering simulation software for metal additive manufacturing applications.

Management is headed by Brent Stucker, who has been with the firm since January 2014 and was previously Professor & Clark Chair of Computer Aided Engineering at the University of Louisville.

Below is an overview video of 3DSIM’s engineering solutions:

(Source: 3DSIM)

3DSIM’s primary offerings include:

exaSIM - Suite of additive manufacturing engineering tools for metal products.

FLEX - Simulations for developing the best process parameters for machine/material combinations.

Market And Competition

According to a 2014 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global additive manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2014 to 2020, reaching $11.1 billion in size.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a dramatically increased desire for and ability to manufacture customized products in numerous industries including aerospace, consumer products, automotive, healthcare, industrial machines and government.

While the engineering software market is a subset of the overall additive manufacturing market, the expected growth rate is substantial and provides an important clue about why ANSYS has acquired 3DSIM.

Competitive vendors that provide Additive Manufacturing software include:

Honeywell (HON)

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Autodesk (ADSK)

EOS

Frustum

ValueChain

Materialise

The market for CAE software of various types is quite fragmented. Visit here for a more extensive list of competitors and adjacent players.

Acquisition Terms And Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and ANSYS did not file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so I presume the transaction was for a non-material amount for ANSS’s nearly $13 billion market capitalization.

ANSS has acquired 3DSIM to bolster its Workbench platform to provide an end-to-end simulation offering to manufacturers and designers.

The benefits to them are increased innovation, reduced time to market and reduced manufacturing costs.

As Shane Emswiler, ANSYS VP and GM stated in the deal announcement:

Additive manufacturing is changing the way companies are bringing products to market, and 3DSIM is helping to lead the way through its innovative solutions. By bringing exaSIM and FLEX onto our Workbench platform, ANSYS can offer customers the only end-to-end additive manufacturing simulation workflow available. That will spark innovation, speed time to market and reduce manufacturing costs for our customers across industries.

Investors appear to like the deal and have pushed the stock up 1.14% in trading immediately after the announcement:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I presume it will take a few quarters for ANSS to integrate 3DSIM’s system into its Workbench platform and then begin cross-selling it through their sales force.

The deal should be a net positive over the medium term as prospects and customers are sold on the end-to-end benefits of the combined applications.

