Gladstone Land Corporation - Still Attractive Growth And Income Ahead

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) owns farmland in numerous US states that is leased to producers of high value produce. As of December 31, 2016 the appraised value of their farmland portfolio was approximately $455 million. The company plans to expand by selectively acquiring additional properties, while maintaining their focus on property used to produce high value crops.

Summary

While the value of the portfolio increased due to new acquisitions, and maintained its value on a farm by farm basis, NAV was down slightly to $14.15 to $14.46 per share due to the increased share count, costs from the offering, and the fact that shares priced at a discount to NAV.

Just over $38 million of new farm acquisitions in Q3:17, with a good pipeline to close out FY:17. Average cap rate on new acquisitions was 4.9%, but most of the new leases contain revenue sharing provisions that can drive the rental income considerably higher.

The company should see some of its first revenue sharing payments in Q4:17, and this should have a material impact on AFFO for the quarter.

Primary Risks

Significant changes to agricultural policy in the United States could have a negative impact on the profitability of the company’s tenants, which may have an impact on land prices and rental income.

Lower prices for the produce grown on the company’s farms would have a negative impact on land prices and rental income.



Quarterly Highlights

Consistent growth trajectory, setting the company up for a strong finish to FY:17. LAND continues to turn in revenue growth that is beating our expectations. AFFO for the quarter actually came in relatively in line with our expectations, but due to the fairly significant share offering in the quarter, AFFO came in slightly below our expectations on a per share basis. This also caused a slight dip in NAV per share. With a great pipeline of acquisitions, and attractive rates on financing on long term debt, we see the growth trajectory remaining relatively stable.

LAND continues to turn in revenue growth that is beating our expectations. AFFO for the quarter actually came in relatively in line with our expectations, but due to the fairly significant share offering in the quarter, AFFO came in slightly below our expectations on a per share basis. This also caused a slight dip in NAV per share. With a great pipeline of acquisitions, and attractive rates on financing on long term debt, we see the growth trajectory remaining relatively stable. Continued share price appreciation, with shares approaching fair value. LAND shares were up just over 10% over the last 3 months, moving up to the current price of $13.70 per share from $12.40 per share 3 months prior. At a NAV of $14.15, the shares are approaching a fair value at the current price. However, we view an investment in LAND as a total return play that will deliver a combination of above market yield and price appreciation over time, with limited downside. We see the company to continue its trend of increasing the dividend and increasing NAV, and we expect to increase our share price target over time.

LAND shares were up just over 10% over the last 3 months, moving up to the current price of $13.70 per share from $12.40 per share 3 months prior. At a NAV of $14.15, the shares are approaching a fair value at the current price. However, we view an investment in LAND as a total return play that will deliver a combination of above market yield and price appreciation over time, with limited downside. We see the company to continue its trend of increasing the dividend and increasing NAV, and we expect to increase our share price target over time. Revenue share payments should provide a nice boost to AFFO. Many of the lease agreements that LAND has with its farmers include provisions for revenue share payments based on the performance of the farms. This is in exchange for a slightly lower guaranteed lease payment. While LAND remains a great investment based on the minimum lease payments alone, the opportunity for revenue share to materially impact return over time mean that there is built in upside in the model. Management expects the first payment to hit the books in Q4:17, and expects it to be in the range of $300,000 - $400,000. As a point of reference, the current run rate for AFFO per quarter is approximately $1.9 million, so a revenue share payment of this magnitude should make a material impact.

Overview

As with our previous update on LAND after Q2:17, the company continues to execute very close to our expectations. While results for the quarter were still generally in line with our expectations, the one item that had a bigger impact than we anticipated was the magnitude of the share offering. We expected that they would have to do this at some point, but we thought that they would likely do an offering of preferred stock, which could have been less dilutive. However, due to the share price appreciation in the quarter, this prompted management to execute the offering of common units. In addition, some acquisitions came through late in the quarter or into the current quarter, so the additional revenue from those deals did not yet show up in Q3:17. Going forward, we expect a significant jump in AFFO in Q4:17 as the revenue impact from those new acquisitions, and the first revenue share payment from one of the company’s tenant farmers comes through. We believe that this increased AFFO run rate will allow the company to make a more material increase to the dividend. This likely wouldn’t be announced until late this year or early next year.

EPS Guidance and Estimates

Gladstone Land Company does not provide formal earnings or revenue guidance. However, the revenue and costs that come from operating the existing portfolio are fairly stable or increasing over time. Also, management does comment on the pipeline for acquiring additional farms, and we can estimate the additional revenue and cash flow from these purchases based off of the historical cap rate of the portfolio. For the purposes of our valuation, we will not build in any appreciation in farm prices, although we do expect that NAV will continue to increase over time from both the appreciation of the farm and paying off some of the principal balance of the debt.

In FY:16, LAND generated $17.3 million in revenue and $5.8 million in AFFO ($0.541/share). At the end of FY:16, the fair value of the assets in their portfolio was just over $450 million. By the end of Q3:17, the fair value for assets in the portfolio was just over $530 million. While some of these assets were acquired later in the quarter, we expect that they will all start contributing to additional revenue and AFFO in Q4:17. We expect the company to continue to acquire additional assets for throughout Q4:17, which will further increase revenue and AFFO as we move through the latter part of the year and into FY:18. The company has sufficient liquidity to complete these purchases through at least the end of the year by utilizing a line of credit, but they would eventually want to replace that with additional long term debt and some equity to maintain a similar conservative leverage ratio to where they currently stand. As the company recently sold a significant amount of common equity units, we do not expect them to raise equity in the near term, but we do expect additional long term debt to fund new acquisitions.

Valuation

As mentioned in our initiation report, GAPP net income is not a useful metric for valuing a REIT such as LAND, we are going to use two alternative valuation models that are more relevant to the structure of the company. One method will be an equity value method, which will be based on the NAV of their farm land portfolio. The second method will be an income based method, and will be based on the distribution yield compared to other REITs. Our distribution forecast is directly related to AFFO.

We believe the S&P Global REIT index is the best available point of comparison. The constituents are varied, but encompass REITs that own assets that are generally stable or growing in value, and are locked in to long term leases. Some examples of assets most represented in the index are office space, health care facilities, storage space, industrial facilities, and data centers.

On the equity side of the company, the common shares are currently trading at a price of $13.70 per share, putting the market cap just at $181.8 million. As mentioned previously, the company appraises its portfolio on a continual basis, adjusting for comparable fluctuations in land prices. They currently calculate an NAV of $14.15 per share, which would put the market cap for the common shares at just under $190 million, a small increase from the current valuation. At current prices, the shares are trading at a discount to the appraised value of the farm land. Given that there are very good comparables available for the company to use in this valuation, we feel that it is a good gauge of the liquidation value of the portfolio. As we expect future appreciation of the portfolio, and additional accretive acquisitions, we will maintain $14.50 per share as our asset based valuation.

On the income side of the company, we are going to assume that LAND’s distributions will be fully covered by AFFO going forward, and that the company will pay out a high percentage of AFFO as distributions. The FY:15 and FY:16 the aggregate payout ratio of distributions to AFFO was approximately 100%. Our assumption in that the payout ratio will be in the low to mid 90% range going forward. The yield on LAND shares at the moment is about 3.9%, which is higher than the S&P global REIT index yield of about 3.77%. The yield on both LAND and the index has dropped since our initiation as both have appreciated in price; however this means LAND is still trading at a discount. As we believe the asset appreciation and increase in AFFO over time is at least average compared to the average large REIT, and actually a better risk adjusted return given the low volatility, we believe that LAND should at least trade on par with the average REIT. Given that we see the distributions increase over time, we expect quarterly distributions to be up to $0.145/share by early-mid FY:18, which would give you $0.58/share of annual distributions. At 4.0% yields, which is still a discount to the market and actually higher than the current yield, this implies a price of $14.50 per share.

We combine the $14.50 price target from our NAV estimate and the $14.50 price target from our yield based model, and round down to derive a blended price target of $14.50.

The table below shows how current the current valuation is low based on our quarterly distribution estimates of $0.145 in FY:17 and an implied yield of 4.0%, which is consistent with the average of the S&P Global REIT Index. Given the stable and increasing asset value and revenue profile of LAND’s portfolio, we think the stock is significantly undervalued at current levels and thus rate these shares a BUY.

Management increased the dividend slightly in the quarter, and we expect a dividend increase going into FY:18, with additional increases throughout the year. The yield on LAND stock is just under 4% at current prices.

We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and maintain our price target of $14.50.

Source : Singular research

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.