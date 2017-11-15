China Auto Logistics Inc. (CALI) CEO Tong Shiping Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:CALI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 14, 2017 17:30 PM ET

Executives

Ken Donenfeld - DGI Investor Relations

Tong Shiping - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Lawrence Wang - Member of the Financial Team

Analysts

Ken Donenfeld

Thank you operator and good morning to all of you. Your interest in China Auto Logistics is greatly appreciated. On the call today, I will be reading remarks by Mr. Tong Shiping, Chairman and CEO of the company; and we'll be joined on the call Mr. Jin, the COO and other executives and representatives of the company including Mr. Yang Feng, Financial Controller; Mr. Lawrence Wang, a Member of the Financial Team; and Dr. Cheng Peng, Corporate Secretary.

After my presentation, Lawrence will walk you through the numbers and then we’ll have a Q&A so we can answer your questions.

I will first read the required disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain in addition to historical information; forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws regarding China Auto Logistics Inc. Except for historical information contained in our comments, the statements we make are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, product demand, market competition, and risks inherent in our operations. These and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Okay. I will now proceed with Mr. Tong's comments.

He says good morning to you all, thank you again for joining us. As usual, I will begin the session with a few comments on our results, following this, Lawrence will cover off on key highlights and our third quarter and nine-month financials. Following that, we’ll open up the call to any questions you may have and please permit me to remind you that we also are available to answer your questions through the year. Feel free to call our IR in New York and Donenfeld who is in touch with us and is happy to respond to you except in the weeks just prior to our regular reports to you.

With respect to our 2017 third quarter, I was pleased that we succeeded in ramping up sales again more than 30% year-over-year, despite continuing heavy competition. As was the case in the second quarter however, we are comparing results with what was a weaker than usual prior year quarter. As those who follow us know, in 2016, we believe our customers were unloading inventory they had built up at the end of 2015 and early 2016. This was in reaction to anticipated and actual sharp devaluations of China’s RMB currency versus the U.S. dollar.

Unfortunately while we manage to achieve a sharp sales increase, we continue to struggle with profitability and once again, our gross margins really were razor thin. While our plan had been to revoke sales of our highest and luxury vehicles, which normally are our highest margin vehicles. In December of 2016, the government through a [inaudible] to this with the imposition of a 10% additional sales tax on all imported cars selling for more than approximately a $190,000. While we succeeded to some extent in increasing the sales of these high-end cars in the third quarter, which also typically are higher – highest margin sales clearly we fail short of the mark.

Another approach we began during the year was to increase our retail sales. These usually have somewhat better margins in sales to dealers, which have been the primary thrust of our business. Going forward, we will continue to focus on both of these efforts.

During the quarter, we also managed to increase revenues in our financing services business. Our growth however, came primarily from the interest income we generated. We again saw a decline in our higher margin fee business, as the financing services, we provide continue to attract new competitors. While our progress has been slow, our approach to this problem is to seek out other high margin service possibilities that we’re being very careful in this regard and as yet have nothing new to report to you.

I am fully aware of the impatience that some of our investors have with our progress and attacking our profitability issue, but remain confident that we will succeed overtime. First and foremost, I believe that the Chinese economy will continue to grow and as it does, the demand for our high end and even super high-end imported autos will grow with it. Second, I believe that the relatively recent implementation of the government’s parallel imported vehicle scheme, which I’ve described in detail to you in prior discussions, provides us with some tremendous new advantages. Namely, on top of our abilities to offer customers the high-end vehicles of their choice and provide these vehicles on a more timely basis than our competitors, customers can now couple this with their ability to register and insure these vehicles just as easily as any vehicle they might purchase from so call official auto dealers.

Lastly, I think it is of note that in the third quarter we saw an important expression of confidence in our future from our largest shareholder. Bright Praise Enterprises Limited raised its ownership of our common shares to 50.7% when it acquired 806,009 newly issued common shares of CALI in a debt exchange agreement.

With that, I will ask Lawrence to please walk through the numbers with you and then we’ll be happy to answer any questions. Lawrence?

Lawrence Wang

Thank you, Ken. By now, I hope you have – all have a chance to review our Form 10-Q filing and the press release we issued yesterday. I’ll note some of the highlights and then be happy to join our management team in answering in further questions.

Okay, looking at the revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, we reported they grew 30.05% from approximately $96.3 million in 2016 to $125.2 million in this year’s third quarter. More than 90% of the sales in both quarters worth on sales of automobiles. And in the 2017 third quarter, we saw increases in both the sales volume and the amount of costs sold.

While auto sales grew substantially year-over-year, it should be noted that sales in the 2016 third quarter were relatively weak for the reason Mr. Tong described. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders in the third quarter of 2017 was approximately $939,000, or a loss of $0.23 per share compared with a loss of $200,000 or a loss of $0.05 per share. It should be noted that the number of common shares on which the per share amount was calculated in the 2017 third quarter increased slightly year-over-year from $4,034,494 to $4,095,720 weighted average common shares. This reflected the company’s insurance up 806,000 common shares in September 2017.

Underlying this results in the 2017 third quarter, giving tough competitions, we saw gross profit margins decrease to 0.12%, 0.14% a year earlier. In part of Mr. Tong also explained it, this was also due to fewer sales of so called super luxury vehicles on which government imposed an extra 10% sales tax. [Inaudible] in the quarter, we saw financing services revenues grow year-over-year by 3.06% to just over approximately $1 million.

Revenues from fee income in the 2017 third quarter declined roughly 22.5% to about $379,000, which contributed to a decrease in the gross margin in this business to about 35.7% from above 47.5% a year earlier. A third key element in the operating loss in the 2017 third quarter as a result in the quarter for uncollectable accounts on receivable relating to financing services of just over $519,000.

Through the first nine months of 2017, net revenues grew 14.47% year-over-year to approximately $375,000. The net loss from continuing operations in the 2017 nine months period was approximately $1.4 million, or a loss of $0.35 per share. This compared with a net loss of approximately $865,000, or a loss of $0.21 per share a year earlier. A key factor in these results was a year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin to 0.4% and 0.68%.

With respect to the company financial health as of September 30, 2017, it had working capital of approximately $24.9 million compared with approximately $23.6 million as of December 31, 2016. We also reported cash and cash equivalents increased to roughly $5.7 million as of September 30, 2017 and roughly $3 million as of December 31, 2016.

Other than this, reflecting the operating loss we incurred thus far in 2017, the negative operating cash flows and the company included [inaudible] consolidated financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2017.

Okay, I will stop here, but we’ll be happy to answer any questions you may have. First, let me hand the microphone back to Ken. Ken?

Ken Donenfeld

Okay, well thanks very much Lawrence. We’ll move on to questions shortly. But in closing, Mr. Tong said he couldn’t help but comment on the recent visit to China by President Trump, this was a very noteworthy event and he believes that not only he, but also most other business men in China believe it all goes well for future relationships between the U.S. and China, and this can only be good for CALI.

With that, let’s now open the floor for any questions. Operator, could you please get our Q&A session going?

Question-and-Answer Session

Ken Donenfeld

Operator, well…

Ken Donenfeld

Well, do you have a question there?

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. I have a few that people have called in or, so I’ll go through these first then. The first question is, and this is in no special order, do you anticipate that the 10% extra tax on super luxury cars will be continued or will it be lifted at any time soon?

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

So Ken, so, hello?

Ken Donenfeld

Yes.

Lawrence Wang

All right, hi. So, no, there is no change currently for the 10% extra tax and we don’t see as changing. After the last change policy for parallel importing, we don’t see much change on this.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. You’re referring to the parallel imported scheme and because of that, you don’t see any change on the extra tax?

Lawrence Wang

No, I mean actually in the policy, we don’t see much change on this – on this issue.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Will you continue, obviously you’ll continue to try to sell more of the super luxury cars. They do have higher margins than the other cars that you sell?

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

So Ken, so, because of the 10% extra tax for the super luxury car, it definitely affect the sales – the sale number of those cars. Although if we make – if we are making sales on those cars, the margin is definitely higher than other luxury cars.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay, the margins are higher, is that – yeah. Okay.

Lawrence Wang

Yes, if margins are higher, it’s a little hard to make sales on those things.

Ken Donenfeld

Right, but you continue. Could you – here is another question from a couple of people you’ve talked about trying to increase retail auto sales. Could you tell us a little bit more about how that is progressing? And what is the outlook retail sales are?

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

Okay. So Ken, so, I mean the – certainly the sales of the company [inaudible] sell cars in larger quantity and we have been trying to do retails for a while up to now and two different ways, two different business methods but we don’t – we still, we don’t have a certain location that out of [inaudible] to sell those retails – retail cars. And the learning curve, we accept the learning curve is low in the beginning but it’s growing, it’s going to grow very rapidly after we through the first period.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Are you using the internet in the retail sales?

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

Okay. So Ken, so the majority of our retail sales are still not on the internet. We don’t have the ability to direct trade on the internet yet. So we’re using that in large for advertising and marketing.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay, okay. Operator, can I ask are there any other calls on the line or I’ll continue with the questions I have.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay, then let me continue with these other questions I’ve gotten. Are continuing to look for other higher margin services businesses that you might enter and why has there been this delay in moving ahead in that regard?

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

So Ken, so sales is lower margin and the service is still the high margin, but the combination is high. So, that’s why we are selling lot on the competition…

Ken Donenfeld

Could you repeat that, I didn’t understand your first – I’m sorry. Could you repeat that?

Lawrence Wang

I’m sorry. So, the margin on the sales are little lower and on service is very – is high but we have to – but for the competition is, it’s very competitive. We have to spend more in this service higher margin area, and for the further other areas of higher margin business, we are still in R&D level and we don’t really have a full-developed product for sales yet.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay, but you are continuing to move in that direction? Okay.

Lawrence Wang

Yeah.

Ken Donenfeld

Let’s see, I got a few questions on electric cars. Are you – are electric cars in the mix of cars that you’re selling and could you talk a little bit about the future of electric cars and how they relate to your business?

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

Ken, no so, CALI is not currently selling any electric cars. And the future of electric cars is certainly good, but there is still a lot of limitations and definitely in China because of the charging problems in China is problematic. So, we will definitely keep our eyes open in this area and since we already have the best position in the electric cars in China, and if there is any chances, we’ll definitely go as the first.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. Let’s see, I guess I’ll just one more question of those I have here. A general question on your thoughts on China’s economy over the next several months. Do you see a continuing pickup and what is the state of – and potential for luxury purchasing by Chinese consumers?

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

Ken, so we expect the – this year the Chinese GDP is still, it should be about 6.8 to 6.9 as comparable to last year, and the luxury consumables, the ability to buy luxury things should be steady. We don’t expect a sharp change.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay, all right. Well, I guess that’s it for the moment. Operator, do we – no more questions on your side?

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Ken Donenfeld

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, good afternoon. I’ve got a question [inaudible] like to the 10% increase in tax on luxury imports. My question is, given that your revenues are growing at such a fantastic rate, what kind of hit would it take if you were to let’s say raise prices in order to gain some margin? Do you see what the implications would that be being competition given cost? Basically if you were to raise by let’s say 1% your margin, how would that affect your sales overall? Wouldn’t it be maybe better for the shareholders where you could be start making some money instead of generating these huge increases in revenue?

Lawrence Wang

[Foreign Language]

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

Okay. Hi. So, with the price of – prior to importing cars now, the Chinese market is very transparent and they’re – it is very competitive. We expect that there is a 1% change of the price will probably hit more than 50% of our sales.

Ken Donenfeld

50%, yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

So, can I just ask one more question in this regard or?

Ken Donenfeld

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, given that you’re saying that there is furious competition and given that everybody is getting hit by the taxes, basically saying if you were raising, the saying about 50% of your sales, what I’m saying is, maybe if the competitors were to raise them as well than, would there still be that high demand? I mean just saying, if you’re saying you’re going to lose 50% of your revenue, you’re going to lose it to your competitors, correct, but maybe competitors will see that you’re trying to profit from sale while they’re losing and that would actually be not a bad move. I’m trying to put this again a little bit.

Lawrence Wang

Sure. [Foreign Language]

Tong Shiping

[Foreign Language]

Lawrence Wang

So, the datas of car sales is very little in China and the people are willing to sell more cars with lower margin to get more percentage of the market instead of getting more margin of sales. And this is a little problematic.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, I don’t – I guess I don’t have any more questions. Thank you.

Ken Donenfeld

Okay.

Lawrence Wang

Thank you.

Ken Donenfeld

Operator, do we have any other questions?

Ken Donenfeld

Okay. All right, well, in that case, let me say that if anyone has further questions, feel free to call and the company will be happy to speak further with you. Meanwhile though, we will conclude this conference call for today. And want to thank everyone who’ve listened in and or participated in it.

So, thank you all again. Operator?

