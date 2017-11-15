AMC: Strong 2018 Outlook Trumps Guidance Cut

Get Your Popcorn Ready for a Better 2018 Show

AMC reported better than expected revenue and profits that surpassed consensus expectations. Revenue of $1.18 billion beat by $20 million, while a loss of $0.33 topped consensus of a $0.36 loss. The results were overcast however, by an EBITDA guidance reduction lowered to a midpoint of $837.5 million, from a previous midpoint guide of $880 million, augmented by industry wide top line weakness in August & October. Despite the guidance reduction, I note the likely revenue tailwinds in Q4 resulting mostly from Star Wars, and to a lesser extent Justice League and Thor. Looking into 2018, AMC stands to benefit from 1) increased foot traffic from a likely stronger film line up including X-Men: The New Mutants, The Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World and others. 2) a possible IPO of their European theaters that could raise several hundred million dollars, 3) further monetization stemming from the sale of non-core assets which have already surpassed $235 million 4) increased revenue contribution from its European operations and Carmike theaters buoyed by reclining seat investment, 5) strategic positioning in the event of a rise in premium video on demand streaming by adding PVOD streaming capability to its website in 2018, and 6) continued share repurchases as AMC currently yields over 7% dividend. I maintain my BUY rating on AMC with a $21 price target, implied upside of 72%.

With the bear argument to AMC seemingly centering around declining traffic to theaters going forward, the threat of premium video on demand to theaters, and the revenue headwinds to theaters posed by MoviePass' business model, I reiterate my thesis around movie attendance. When it comes to quality content that people want to see, "If you show it, they will come." 2018 boasts several titles that should lift movie theater attendance, AMC has strong studio support that should ensure they will get a profitable piece of the PVOD market, and MoviePass continues to pay AMC the full cost of the latter's movie tickets. I believe AMC is chronically undervalued, a sentiment the company shares, as they've repurchased $30 million worth of stock since announcing their $100 million repurchase program, in addition to the CEO buying $550,000 worth of AMC stock.

Taking IT to the Numbers Behind Q3

Admissions revenue of $753.5 million in Q3 surpassed my estimate of $725.2 million, buoyed by unexpected strength from the film, "IT" in September. Food & beverage revenues were $361.4 million, exceeding my estimate of $353.4 million. Other theater revenues were $63.8 million, falling short of my $65.1 million forecast. Strength in September offset weakness in July and August, both which were down double digits. Despite industry-wide weakness in the quarter with the Q3 box office down 14%, on a pro forma basis, AMC's combined domestic circuit outperformed the industry box office by 90 bps. On a per screen basis, outperformed by 60 bps. The legacy AMC circuit outperformed the industry by 350 bps. Management noted the progress in the Carmike brand, noting the rebranded theaters via improved food & beverage, increased membership from an improved loyalty program, an improved website and app, & better employee training. By year end 2018, of the 55 total theaters forecasted to be renovated, AMC expects to fully renovate at least 25 Carmike theaters and achieve ROI's far north of their 25% hurdle rate. These theater renovations are low hanging fruit for AMC to tackle and achieve excellent ROI's, which should help augur continued outperformance relative to the industry as it turns around a struggling brand. On the European front, both the Odeon and Nordic theaters outperformed in their countries. The company stated they are seeing practically no competitive response in Europe to their investment strategy of adding reclining seats to theaters.

This could give AMC a noteworthy first mover advantage, especially given that management stated they're exploring the idea of an IPO for their European theaters. The timetable was given between July 2018-April 2019 as AMC hopes to unlock what they consider to be hidden value, noting the EBITDA discount that its European theaters trade at relative to competition. While the IPO isn't a certainty, AMC estimated that the IPO could fetch hundreds of millions of dollars, which I believe would be beneficial to shareholders via share repurchases, de-levering the balance sheet, continued reinvestment into theaters, or a combination of the three. AMC also invested in VR startup, Dreamscape Immersive, and plans to launch six Dreamscape locations at or near U.S. or U.K. theaters by 2019. While this likely won't have a material impact on revenues near term, should virtual reality become more prevalent, AMC will have established footing in the market.

VR isn't the only new market that AMC is positioning itself in, as management indicated it will be configuring its website to allow for streaming and downloading of Premium Video on Demand in 2018. AMC again expressed doubt that PVOD would be gaining any traction, but look to be hedging themselves in any case. It's worth calling out the overall tenor from management on the PVOD issue was highly confident as they pointed out that the PVOD model would not be happening unless AMC agreed to it and in a way that was profitable for the company. AMC's strong relationship with studios and as the largest theater chain in the US, likely gives them the muscle to have a significant voice in PVOD discussions. I'm optimistic that an outsized shift toward PVOD, while unlikely, will ensure that AMC gets a good chunk of the revenue. Although I suspect bears will continue to point out that in the early innings the outcome is uncertain, and that AMC's leverage as the intermediary between studios and the consumer is weak, although in time I expect them to be proven wrong. AMC may also stand to capture increased ancillary revenue going forward in 2018, as they plan to test the sale of film merchandise at select theaters. If proven successful, they plan a nationwide rollout later in the year. This could lead to incremental cash flow around the timing of big releases later in 2018, helping to amplify revenue.

Strength from The Force in Q4

There have been reports that Disney is insisting upon a 65% cut of movie revenue for the upcoming Star Wars, unusually high. While acknowledging that Q4 would be more sequentially more favorable to studios than Q3 in terms of film splits, AMC pointed to their long term contracts regarding film splits and expressed their optimism around the impact of Star Wars on their business in Q4. I do expect some concern around theaters' take rate for Star Wars to weigh on the sector in general over the quarter, but note this could result in an upside surprise for AMC in Q4 results. MoviePass also paid AMC $11.88 per ticket sold in Q3, above its cost to consumers of $9.99, highlighting what I continue to believe is a non-threat by MoviePass' subscription model to AMC's business, and management stated once more its unwillingness to split any admissions or concessions revenue with MoviePass. When asked about any pricing changes it may make, AMC stated its quiet institution of a $1 weekend surcharge at about 150 AMC theaters and said it may lower prices for some of its less desirable theater seats. The net effect in my opinion could be a modest boost to the top line, and I don't rule out the possibility of AMC launching a subscription business in the future, but don't foresee this occurring near term.

I expect AMC to post Q4 Admissions revenue of $895.1 million, food and beverage revenue of $443.5 million, and Other theater revenue of $67.3 million, for total revenue of $1.4 billion, buoyed by the impact of Star Wars. Adjusted EBITDA could be $225.3 million, driven by higher revenue from Star Wars, expansion of pricing surcharges, and continued gains in its profit improvement efforts.

With the tepid box office traffic of Q3 behind us, AMC moves into an eventful Q4 and 2018 with tailwinds from Star Wars and a strong film lineup, high return investments as it looks to continue expanding reclining seats, a possible IPO that could generate hundreds of millions in cash flow, non-core asset sales on track, proper placement to capitalize on PVOD expansion, and share buybacks that should have reward patient investors.

Investment Risks

AMC is tethered to consumer discretionary spending. A downturn in the economy may present lower admission revenue to its business. Failure of new movies that generate excitement may lead to a downturn in attendance, negatively impacting business. An ability to generate cash returns as it undertakes capital investment in recliner seating across its business may lead to lower attendance. AMC is currently 5.1x levered according to my 2017 EBITDA calculation, which can potentially magnify declines in the stock price.

Should PVOD grow in popularity and lead to a decline in theater attendance, if AMC fails to negotiate beneficial revenue splits with studios, this could materially impact the top and bottom lines. If a subscription service to movie theaters at a low price point, such as MoviePass gains in popularity, consumers may become less sensitive to price hikes. This could be detrimental to AMC's profits, as the cost of operating their movie theaters may hamper their ability to compete on price, causing consumers to choose cheaper offerings.

Valuation

I estimate AMC will generate total revenue of $5.1 billion in 2017, with Adjusted EBITDA of $837 million. I estimate 2018 revenue to be $5.4 billion, on a stronger box office. 2018 Adjusted EBITDA could be $1.1 billion, driven by higher revenue and better cost control. AMC trades at 7.7x my estimated 2017 Adjusted EBITDA. With an improving box office, an investment strategy yielding attractive cash returns across theaters, an absence of competitive pressure from PVOD and MoviePass, and share repurchasing, AMC warrants a 9x Adjusted EBITDA multiple on 2017 estimates in my view, resulting in a 12 month, $21 target price, implying 72% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.