JetPay's (JTPY) CEO Diane Faro on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diane Faro

Thank you, Preston, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call and for your continued interest in our Company. JetPay continues to exit its plan in both our payments and HR and Payroll segments. Revenue grew 21.2% versus third quarter of 2016. Revenue for the first nine months grew 43.7% versus the first nine months of 2016. Our payment segment performed strongly with close to 23.3% for the quarter and 56.8% year-to-date. The HR and Payroll segment have a solid quarter with growth of 14.4% and 11.3% for the first nine months of 2017.

Third quarter EBITDA increased 49% versus the third quarter of 2016. For the first nine months of 2017, adjusted EBITDA was up 46.6% versus the same period in 2016. JetPay has demonstrated six consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth, which I am pleased to report. Major elements driving our growth include; the State of Illinois e-pay program began processing the first transactions in late October; the largest state agencies on track to start processing in January with full conversion by the end of the first quarter; the remaining participants on scheduled to be live throughout 2018; and we are aggressively seeking to add additional agencies to the program.

HR and payroll growth continues to be driven by our human capital management product workforce today as we migrate larger existing customers to the platform, as well as adding higher revenue client base. We have also launched our innovative mobile coding and e-sales order application to expand the ability to close deals quickly and automate the boarding process.

Our cash discount program continues to drive significant growth. In the third quarter alone, we have added 40% plus more new payment merchants than we did in the third quarter of 2016, largely driven by the cash discount program. We continue to see opportunities in the ISP and ecommerce space. We have a significant pipeline with both new prospects and existing customer. This sector continues to grow as more and more businesses become aware of the unique values that JetPay's front and backend payments platform delivers.

Jetpay is well positioned to deliver similar organic growth in 2018. Margins will increase as we leverage our platform over greater scale. We will continue to invest in our teams, our technology to drive future shareholder value. And our 2018 plan will drive more revenue growth to the bottom line.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Krzemien, who will take you through additional financial highlights. Greg, please go ahead.

Greg Krzemien

Thank you, Diane. Good morning everybody. As Diane mentioned, we're extremely pleased with our consolidated 21.2% revenue growth. We experienced in this most recent third quarter and our 43.7% growth in the first nine months of the year.

In our payment segment, we achieved the gross margin percentage of approximately 27% comparable to our 2016 margin of 28% and consistent with Q1 and Q2 2017 gross margins of 27.7% and 27.4% respectively.

While our growth is positively reflected in our gross margin, our business mix slightly impacts our margins downward, as significant growth has come in this past year from lower margin revenue in utility business and our partner channels. We expect the gross margin to remain constant over the next several quarters due to these factors. In our HR and payroll segment with double-digit revenue growth of 14.4% in Q3, we were able to maintain our gross margin year-to-date at 47.4% despite the significant investment we made in late 2016 and throughout 2017 for implementation of sales and operational personnel, the technology costs to expand our HCM space.

We expect this gross margin percentage to increase as we benefit from the revenue growth of the investments we are currently making.

On our selling, general, administrative or SG&A expenses, we believe we're controlling these very well when SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue at 26% in Q3 of '17 versus approximately 29.7% in Q3 of last year 2016. This is in spite of our continued significant investments in sales professionals and marketing programs. We expect to continue to leverage these SG&A costs, which we anticipate increasing at a much slower rate than our revenue growth in 2018 and future years.

We're also leveraging our personnel and resources between geographic payment locations as we continue the process, driven by Diane, to operate as one integrated payment operation. As Preston and Diane mentioned, we use cash flow or EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items as defined in our press release, as key measurements of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring and non-cash items, again detailed in our press release last Friday, was approximately $1 million in Q3, up 8% versus $900,000 in Q3 of '16. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million year-to-date as compared to $2.6 million in the first nine months of 2016, up 46.6%. Excluding non-recurring items, we continue to close on positive net income with a loss of about $750,000 year-to-date again before non-recurring items and the accretion of convertible preferred stock. JetPay continues to be cash flow positive as depreciation amortization runs approximately $1.1 million per quarter.

Before I turn things back to Skyler, our operator for Q&A session, I'd like to focus on some positive highlights on our balance sheet. We ended Q3 with cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million and positive working capital of $667,000. The ratio of our total debt to total capitalization was 20.1% versus 24.6% at December 31, 2016. Our total debt at September 30th was $15.7 million versus $21.9 million at December 31, 2016. This is one of the lowest debt levels since we started our operations in December 2012.

On the stockholders’ equity side, we are at $62.6 million at September 30, 2017, including our preferred stock. On behalf of Diane, Pete and myself and our Board, again I like to thank everyone for calling in this morning and for your continued support.

I will now turn the call back over to Skyler for our questions-and-answer session. Skyler?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Marco Rodriguez with Stonegate Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Marco Rodriguez

I was wondering if we might be able to start talking just on the payment services side first. Obviously, it's been pretty strong growth here year-over-year and expectations here to maintain that growth rate through '18. If maybe you can talk a little bit about the margin impacts, I know you had some information on your prepared remarks, you had some mix issues but you also are going to see some expansion with the technology investments. Can you maybe talk a little bit as far as how those are going to interact? And if I'm not mistaken, I thought you said maybe the next couple of quarters it should be around this 26% level?

Greg Krzemien

I’ll add couple of comments and perhaps Diane or Pete may want to add something. But the impact is again from the business. As we've indicated, a significant part of our growth in the last year has been from our newly, I guess, I shouldn’t be saying newly acquired anymore, we acquired last year and our utilities and government business in Florida, which have been a great amount to our payment operation. But that margin runs approximately 26%-27%. So with our other businesses running on the payment side in the higher and it work from 26% to 35%, that's just bringing our margins down a little bit.

And we look for Florida to be a significant part of our growth over the next sequential three to four quarters with our boarding in Illinois contract as Diane had mentioned. So we think that our margins will stay relatively steady as we also add some direct merchants and continue to grow business and our other parts of the payment segment. But we’ll be -- continue to be down a little bit by the significant growth on the government side.

Marco Rodriguez

And maybe if you could talk a little bit about the sequential decline, I guess, in gross profit margin for payment services, about 150 basis points off. I understand the mix issue on the government side. What other impacts were in the quarter to drive it down a little bit here on a sequential basis?

Greg Krzemien

That was the most significant. It was definitely the business brining in on the government side. We also have some really great relationships with ISOs and ISPs that are continuing to give us some significant volume. As we've discussed in the past with residual payments to those ISPs and ISOs, they have a little bit lower margin as well. So we can definitely look to that as being part of the impact.

Marco Rodriguez

And then maybe if you could talk a little bit more. You guys have mentioned here that you’re going to get expanding margins. Obviously, we've discussed the gross profit margin direction. So I'm assuming most of that expansion in margins that you’re referring to is perhaps the EBITDA and operating margin. If maybe you could talk a little bit about if that's the correct way to think about things? And if there are any other major spending initiatives at the SG&A line?

Greg Krzemien

And I think again we've made investments this past year. We continue to add and increase our sales force. We continue to look for ways to spend marketing dollars that benefit the company. And since Diane has taken over, we've looked at that area very seriously and we've made some investments there. We’ll continue to make investments there. But again, we do believe that when some time lag on, the investments made to sales personnel, the revenues, we'll continue to increase over the next sequential quarters and we'll get the benefit of investments we've been making, which we'll start leveraging that investment against our cash flow and our bottom line.

Marco Rodriguez

And then maybe a higher level question here on payment services. First off, just where you guys are with the roll out of the state of Illinois. Is there anything tracking as expectations? And then if perhaps you can talk a little bit about any new product roll outs or any sales initiatives that you might be putting into place over the next 12 to 18 months to help a little bit more with the organic growth, even though it's obviously pretty strong?

Diane Faro

So I’ll take that one. Thank you, Marco for your continued interest and great questions. Our State of Illinois is on track, has discussed throughout this year, and you've heard me say it. Our largest component, the Secretary of State, will be rolling out probably end of December, January with overlap in the first quarter. We will continue to roll out the rest of the programs within the secretary of state around 2018. We will add hopefully new e-Pay customers to the program. As we discussed over the year, we said there were 600 participants with the opportunity to grow to up to 2,000 and help the State of Illinois convert those agencies.

So we have individuals within the State of Illinois assigned to the State of Illinois to continue to grow that more than what was originally in contracted. We continue to put investments in our products, as Greg mentioned. We'll continue to look at what we need to do within product and technology to make sure; again, as we tell the marketplace, we're very much technology company, driven by the platforms we have, being the interfaces and the backend and front-end, back-end clearing settlement systems that we have to the associations ACH networks, separate networks.

We'll continue to work with ISVs, ISOs. We'll definitely continue with our government municipalities utilities. We'll look at significant business growth in the card-not-present space. We’re reconfiguring our whole FI strategy to market so we will be coming out with a brand new packaging of our product in early January. So I think with all that as we're strategically aligned where we want to grow and have the products and the technology to support it, I think you will see opportunities with JetPay in 2018.

Marco Rodriguez

And then maybe shifting gears here to the payroll services side, if perhaps you can talk a little bit about some of the major drivers you see for that business, going into fiscal '18. I mean, it seems pretty steady-eddy, growth obviously just picked up here, I mean, from the HCM stuff. Maybe you can talk a little bit more about them, provide some more color, it’d be helpful?

Diane Faro

I'll ask Greg to add some more color to it. But as you know, we hired Michael Pires in late 2015. Michael came from the ADP world and he had a significant background in payroll, and has been very successful in helping JetPay understand what we need to do and a lot of it with technology. So within 2016, a lot of investment was made with our technology in ensuring that we have the proper products to go to market. So we've invested in technology. as you heard. We said it over the quarters and we've invested in people. We've increased our sales force from not only in the geography, outside the geography.

And so going to market now, we have a robust product that we can sell to the market in the small to mid-size businesses. And we look at -- not only do we have within our current business space, we have a lot to sell and up-sell, which we are focused on and also then going to market for new businesses. And so we are now positioned very well to offer every product in the market in payroll that is competitive to everyone. So we have, what I look at is, far better and rich product and we can compete in the marketplace successfully.

PeteDavidson

The significant driver in all of the items that Diane mentioned was the fact that the newer products that Mike Pires brought with him are which is the both human capital management suite provides a lot more multiple products to the same customer. So somebody who’s just doing payroll and tax filing yesterday, tomorrow with the four human capital management suite, is bringing a lot more revenue for the same, basically service that we’re giving to that customer because we’re providing better product and better distribution.

Generally, we’ve looked at our base and we feel it's approximately 25% of our customers, could you sum all of those types of products. And we have been very successful in converting several to-date but we're still a long ways to go. We maybe have 1% of the 25% converted. So a lot of the growth that we will continue to see ongoing is also brining that additional great new product to several of our existing customers, which helps retention as well as significantly increases the revenue per customer.

Marco Rodriguez

And in terms of your competitive positioning now that you've got everything lined-up as you just discussed here. Are you seeing the growth that you've seen thus far? Is that mostly coming from selling additional service to existing customers, or are you taking wallet share perhaps from the market?

Greg Krzemien

So, I can give you some numbers on there that can add to what to what Pete had said Marco. We've increased -- we look at just the first nine months of the year. We put on new revenues, new business of about $1.9 million. Last year, by this point, really about $1 million, so that's about an 80% increase. So when we look at that new business of about $1.9 million, we have approximately 37%, 38% of it or about little over $700,000 coming from existing customers.

So again, we've upgraded a couple of clients -- we upgrade these clients. We sometime double, if not triple, the amount of revenue we were getting as just strict basic payroll services putting in full, human capital. And so really is we’re still having strong growth on new business, taking business in the marketplace. But again, I said about 37% of the business also comes from upgrades to new customers.

Marco Rodriguez

And maybe if you can just then talk about your competitive positioning, what are the dynamics here you’re seeing out there. Obviously, you've upgraded everything and you’re selling a pretty robust product. But if maybe you can talk a little bit about the other competitive products you might see out there in the market, and how you’re competing?

Pete Davidson

We basically believe that our products from everything we've done and to benchmark it against the competition is as good or better than what our competitors are providing. So from a -- if you look at it from a straight competitive respective where our product was as good, I can't say it's a ton better. But it's very competitive. Our pricing continues to be competitive in the marketplace and you can see our margins continue to hold in the HR payroll space. But more important and we've talked about this before, the service levels that JetPay provides to our customers is significantly better than our competition.

And we see that day-in and day-out, both with what our customers tell us on customer satisfaction surveys et cetera, as well as the number of customers who may leave us because somebody is having a price special or something like that who six months in or three months in realize they made a mistaken and realize it whatever little money they save, is going to back out the door, getting problems or issues that they have to resolve internally, costing them a lot more money. So that reputation spreads to our customers when they talk to each other, they get a lot of benefits or a lot of that really is on the server side of the HR Payroll business.

Marco Rodriguez

And last quick question, just moving towards the -- I guess, capital structure of the preferreds, the renewal convertible preferreds. I believe we’re a little over a year now we’re away where they those preferreds can be redeemed. Can you maybe talk a little bit about how you guys are thinking about that as far as whether or not it's going to be exercised or put to you guys in any conversations or plans you might have with the owners of those preferred's?

Pete Davidson

You may know the owners of the preferreds are also on our Board. So we dialogue with them on an ongoing basis. I can tell you certainly we’re aware and the best coming up, but I can also tell you and I can tell you that we are in conversations on a number of different fronts. But I can't -- we’ll be remised to tell you that we have anything today that we could provide as far as what we're going to do, we’re aware of it and we'll manage it.

