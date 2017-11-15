Foamix Pharmaceuticals' (FOMX) CEO Dave Domzalski on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Michael Wood – LifeSci Advisors

Dave Domzalski – Chief Executive Officer

Ilan Hadar – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vamil Divan – Credit Suisse

Ken Cacciatore – Cowen

Sriker Nadipuram – Barclays

This morning Foamix issued a press release with earnings results and the business update for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Before we begin formal remarks, let me read some of the information in the news release and on the conference call contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Words that express and reflect optimism, satisfaction with current progress, prospects or projections, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan, anticipate, and similar variations identify forward-looking statements but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements.

Several factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail on the Foamix’s filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of today’s press release and the conference call, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or supply new information regarding the circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating in today's call are Dave Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer of Foamix; Ilan Hadar, Chief Financial Officer.

Dave Domzalski

Thank you, Michael, and good morning, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. We are pleased to present to you with an update on Foamix's third quarter 2017. I assumed the role of CEO at the end of June, and over the past four months, had spent my time largely on managing operations of the company and developing the framework for future sustainable growth.

I'm encouraged more than ever about the commitment and work being done by the entire Foamix team. We are executing on the clinical trials where our two lead candidates proactively managing expenses, improving operating efficiencies and investing our resources in areas of strategic focus.

We've added key internal personnel in clinical operations and contracted with Premier Research and global CRO to support the efficient management of our third Phase 3 study in acne as well as our two Phase 3 studies rosacea. Premier Research has significant experience in the execution of global clinical trial programs and is a recognized leader in clinical trial management within the field of dermatology.

Beginning with FMX101, our 4% minocycline foam for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. In August, we were pleased to announce that we have dosed the first patient in our third Phase 3 study, which is entitled FX2017 Study 22.

As we previously reported, the Type B meeting we held with the FDA confirmed that statistically significant findings from a third Phase 3 study would constitute replicate it – it would constitute replication of the results from our previous Study 05. It will be sufficient to establish an efficacy claim. We initiated dosing in Study 22 on August 3 of this year, which was accomplished in four months from the release of the results from our initial Phase 3 studies, Study 04 and Study 05.

Study 22 is a double-blind vehicle-controlled multicenter study that will enroll 1,500 patients to evaluate the efficacy and safety of topical minocycline foam 4%, FMX101, in patients with moderate-to-severe acne. This is being conducted at approximately 80 sites throughout the United States. Patients are randomized 1:1 to either 4% minocycline foam or the foam vehicle alone without the active ingredient. The trough consists of a once- once-daily treatment for 12 weeks.

The primary endpoints are the same as those in the prior Phase 3 trials, which are: first, the proportion of patients achieving success at week 12 based on an Investigator's Global Assessment, or IGA score; and second, the mean change from baseline in inflammatory lesion counts in each treatment group at week 12.

We expect to have top line results from Study 22 around mid-point of 2018, next year. Assuming these data are supportive, we anticipate filing an NDA in the second half of next year. In addition, we continue to run in parallel the long-term open-label safety extension to evaluate intermittent use of FMX101 under studies 04 and 05. The last subject visit has been completed ahead of schedule, and we anticipate announcing the results of the safety expense by the end of the year.

Let's now look at FMX103, our 1.5% minocycline foam for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. Our Phase 3 clinical trials for FMX103 initiated enrollment in June. This Phase 3 program evaluates the efficacy and safety of topical minocycline foam, 1.5%, in patients with moderate-to-severe rosacea and consists of two multicenter studies. Each study will enroll approximately 750 patients with moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea into a 12-week double-blind, vehicle-controlled phase. Patients will be randomized 2:1 activity vehicle.

As with our acne program, there are co-primary efficacy endpoints established for these studies. They are: the proportion of patients achieving success at week 12 based on an Investigator's Global Assessment, or IGA score; and second, the mean change from baseline in inflammatory rosacea lesion counts at week 12. We also anticipate reporting top line results from the blinded portion of both of these studies around the midpoint of 2018, next year as well.

Patients who complete the 12 weeks of treatment will have the option to continue in a long-term open-label safety study with the active 1.5% foam for up to an additional nine months.

Papulopustular rosacea affects more than 60 million people in the United States. It's a chronic skin disease causing inflammatory lesions on the skin. It can create significant psychosocial burdens such as anxiety, embarrassment and low self-esteem adversely affecting quality of life. We believe that FMX103 has the potential to positively impact quality of life in millions of patients suffering with the physical and emotional effects of this form of rosacea.

Our partnership with Bayer HealthCare for Finacea Foam continues to generate royalties for Foamix. Launched in the United States in September of 2015, Finacea Foam was developed through a collaboration between Foamix and Bayer HealthCare, utilizing Foamix good's proprietary platform. For the three months ended September 2017, we were entitled to royalties in the amount of $815,000.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ilan for a summary of our quarter three financial results. Ilan?

Ilan Hadar

Thank you Dave, good morning and welcome everyone. Revenues for the three months ended the September 2017 were $901,000 compared with $2.6 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was mainly due to onetime contingent payments received from Bayer HealthCare in 2016, offset by an increase in royalties due to an increase in sales of Finacea Foam by Bayer HealthCare AG.

Research and development expenses were $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2016. The increase year-over-year was primarily the result of increases in costs relating to the FMX101 and FMX103 Phase III clinical trials, which are now running in parallel as well as an increase in payroll and payroll-related expenses due to an increase in headcount.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $2.5 million in the same period last year. The increase in SG&A expenses is primarily due to an increase in payroll and payroll-related expenses due to an increase in headcount.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, we recorded financial income of $302,000 compared to financial income of $193,000 for the same year in 2016. The increase was primarily due to higher interest and financial gains from our cash investments. Our net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, was $17.6 million or $0.47 per share, basic and diluted, compared to a loss of $5.8 million or $0.19 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Foamix ended the third quarter with $89.4 million in cash and investments compared to $131 million at the end of December 2016. The decrease over the nine-month period was primarily due to operating expenses related to our clinical trials. We believe that we are well capitalized with sufficient cash on hand to support our operation into 2019. For additional details on our financials, including our results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017 please refer to our Form 6-K and financial statements filed with the SEC.

With that, I will turn the call back over to Dave.

Dave Domzalski

Thanks, Ilan. Before opening the up the call for questions, first, I would like to thank the many patients who have participated in our clinical studies to-date. As it is our mission to develop novel treatments for skin disorders such as acne rosacea. I also wish to thank our employees for their tremendous effort and dedication in developing our proprietary products and advancing them through the clinical development pathway.

And lastly, I want to thank our shareholders for their continued support as we work to execute on our plans and deliver long-term value and sustainable growth. We had a busy and productive third quarter as we focus on ensuring execution of our Phase III studies and sharpening our operating efficiencies.

In closing, I would like to say that we remain committed to advancing our Phase III programs toward NDA filing, and I'm looking ahead to a number of exciting clinical milestones in 2018. We look forward to updating you as we continue to make progress. That concludes our prepared remarks.

And with that, we are happy now to open the call for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Vamil Divan with Credit Suisse.

Vamil Divan

Great, thanks so much for taking my questions. Just two there, maybe a little more on the commercial side. Just given we've heard comments from some other companies around the derma market, Allergan specifically, and others kind of talking about just the geneticization there. Just curious if anything has evolved over the last few months as you've thought about the market and the potential from the commercial side for these products assuming success in Phase 3? And then just sort of tied to that, assuming success in profile similar to what we're expecting just how you think about your pricing of these products given the nature of the market? Thanks so much.

Dave Domzalski

Sure, thanks Vamil. So regarding the market, we continue to maintain our outlook that it is a fluid and robust market. We take a look at the branded categories, just looking at whether it's the systemic oral antibiotics or the branded topicals. Depending on what source you look at, it's between a $3 million and $4 million category. We take a look at the promoted brands in the space, although there have been generic entries, and it's a space that will continue, to be generic entries for various products.

The products that do have marketing efforts behind them continue to grow at what appears to be a robust rate. And so that's – because of that, we remain encouraged. We also believe that if we're successful and the products are approved, that based on our market research that we conducted that so we believe that our products have a significant place in the treatment algorithm for patients that have moderate-to-severe acne as well as moderate-to-severe rosacea. So we remain committed and we remain positive on the outlook if we are successful in getting our products approved.

Regarding pricing, we've not landed in on a final pricing. We obviously will not until we get to that particular point. What we have shared and will continue to share is that when we take a look at the research that we've had with payers, specifically they view that there is clearly a place and that – it's like our product will be reimbursed in the Tier 3 position as most of the branded products are. We envision our product to be priced in the range of the leading topical therapies that are in the category, and also what would be a significant discount to the oral antibiotics or the branded antibiotics that are out there. I hope that gives you some color on how we view the market as well as the pricing reimbursement arena at this stage.

Vamil Divan

Okay, all right. Thanks so much.

Dave Domzalski

Got it.

And we'll take our next question from Ken Cacciatore with Cowen.

Ken Cacciatore

Hey, good morning guys. Great to hear and see all the efficiencies both in time and capital. So congrats on how quickly you've been progressing. Just a question. I think we all appreciate the acne market but maybe there's a little bit of under-appreciation of the rosacea market. So maybe you could just remind us of the treatment paradigm right now and maybe size of market as we start contemplating that opportunity. And then maybe just real quick. If you could touch on and I know we need to focus all of our efforts on the first-generation, but can you talk about just what's going on with the –

Dave Domzalski

Sure, Ken. You're breaking up at the end. So I'm assuming that the second part was a view on the pipeline. Is that the question?

Ken Cacciatore

Yes. To see other pipeline programs if you have any update as we kind of think about when you could move those forward. Thank you.

Dave Domzalski

Sure, sure. Thanks. Yes, and I very much appreciate the question regarding the market, in the rosacea market. I think we share your sentiment. Obviously, the acne market is quite large as I mentioned in my comments back to Vamil. When we take a look at the rosacea marketplace, rosacea is also a significant category; about third in size. Again, when we look at the branded space, $1 billion to $1.5 billion. Unlike acne that have lots of different products in the category. There's not a ton of products out there. There's a few players in the space, a few manufacturers that have spent resources and effort in the category. So we view that as another market that there's unmet needs.

In terms of the treatment approach, it's similar in regards to what we've seen with acne. Topical therapies are used as the first line of defense. And then as the condition becomes more significant or antibiotics are used, we see an acne oral minocycline as well as oral doxycycline is often used. And the same thing holds true in rosacea. In fact, the leading oral antibiotic in rosacea is the brand, Oracea, Galderma's drug. And it's quite significant.

And so the same thesis applies to rosacea as we have for acne. If we're successful enough on having an approved drug, and we have a product with our foam platform that can provide meaningful efficacy, but potentially reduce the side effects associated with the oral antibiotics, those same benefits for acne apply also to rosacea. So we like the potential for both, as I've shared since the beginning. Looking at rosacea, developing our product is a logical follow-on from acne. We believe there's a lot of similarities to the space and provide the health care providers and patients with meaningful options.

Regarding pipeline, whereas you can appreciate, we are currently focused on executing our Phase 3 programs for both acne and rosacea. Those programs are obviously at this stage, largely in the hands of – from a development standpoint, in the hands of our CRO and our internal clinical operations teams. Our internal R&D group is working expeditiously on various pipeline initiatives. I think as – again, as we start moving through the rest of this year, and then come into the turn of the year, my hope is to provide a little bit more color on that. We're obviously looking at a variety of different products that will be supportive to our acne and rosacea pipeline – product line, rather, but also looking at complementary products within dermatology and one way again. So we can look further down the line and at one-time in that stage provide more color.

Ken Cacciatore

Thank you.

Dave Domzalski

Got it.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Sriker Nadipuram with Barclays.

Sriker Nadipuram

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. I’m actually on for Doug Tsao. Can you just give us a sense of your cash burn, and when we can expect the step-down in R&D spend and increase in SG&A in preparation for commercial launch? And then I have a follow-up.

Ilan Hadar

Sure. So for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, we utilized approximately $41 million. And as you can see in Q3, you can really see that we increased the cash burn. I think that the cash burn that we received for the full year of 2017 will be quite reflective for 2018. As you can imagine now, we are running full speed with our CROs, and we do not expect that the cash burn will go higher at the beginning of 2018.

Sriker Nadipuram

Okay, great. And then maybe could you comment on any progress you're making in terms of partnerships with other topical product using the foam technology? Are you looking for – to expand like the Bayer partnership with other manufacturers? Or any color you can give on that would be great, too. Thanks.

Dave Domzalski

Sure. It's Dave. So obviously, we're quite pleased with the partnership that we have with Bayer. The royalty streams that we receive from that arrangement goes right through the bottom line and helps mitigate the cash burn that we currently have in place for our various clinical programs. As I shared on the first call last quarter, when I initially took the CEO position, we welcomed the opportunity for some of the test partnerships. I think a key caveat is those are the types of partnership that we really look to entertain, large substantial partnerships.

So we are clearly opportunistic. We will clearly look at those potential arrangements. We do have continuous discussions with potential partners. And such discussions do not distract or deviate from our focus on managing and executing our trials. So as they come to Bayer, if and when they come to Bayer, obviously, we'll announce that. So it's good where we – look, we believe we have a platform that has a lot of utility, not only organically, but also for potential partnerships. But in short, nothing at this stage to announce. But if and when that happens, we'll let you know.

Sriker Nadipuram

Great. Thanks very much.

Dave Domzalski

Okay. You got it.

And I would now like to turn our conference back over to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Dave Domzalski

Thank you very much. I appreciate everyone's participation for taking time out of their busy schedules to jump on this call. I wish you all a great rest of the week, and we look forward to providing you with updates as we progress our clinical programs, and having our next conversation on our next quarterly earnings call. So best wishes to all, and we'll speak soon. Thank you.

And that does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

