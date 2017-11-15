Is Boulder Growth & Income's Run Over?

My expectation is that the fund's market price will drop relative to its NAV over the coming weeks which removes a primary driver for owning the fund.

The fund's board has failed to take action that would continue that trend despite repeated declarations of their commitment to reducing the discount.

I have written positively about Boulder Growth and Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) several times, most recently last week (Beat The Dividend ETFs … With This Closed-End Fund). The common theme that ran through the series has been that BIF’s declining discount was what made it a superior investment. I have frequently compared BIF to dividend ETFs and BIF’s yield and total return outpaced that category. Absent that advantage in total return, I would consider the best of the dividend ETFs as a preferable holding.

A Brief History of BIF

A few things were driving BIF’s performance beyond the fact of its strong portfolio. In 2015, Boulder merged its four CEFs into BIF. Before that move it carried a perennial discount in the -20% range, the fund was low yielding, and the distribution was erratic. With the merger, a new management team was put in place with a message to shareholders that they would be committed to reducing the discount. The fund adopted a managed distribution policy with a regular monthly distribution. In Nov 2016, the distribution was increased—only by $0.001 per share but enough to give credence to the stated goal of moving to reduce the discount. A reasonable expectation was that future upticks in the distribution would be forthcoming.

And, the market did respond. In the articles cited above I've followed BIF's discount as it moved from -20% to -14.15%. We see that in this chart of the discount from the early 2016 lows through Nov 13.

The discount moves were enough to push the fund’s returns well ahead of nearly all general-equity CEFs, the S&P500, and most growth and income ETFs, especially those paying a dividend anywhere near BIF’s distribution yield. Here we see BIF's total return compared to SPY and some representative dividend ETFs: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Gr ETF (DGRW), PowerShares S&P 500 High Div Low VolETF (SPHD), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

The importance of the discount move seen in the first chart can be seen in the changes for net asset values. Tracking NAVs removes the impacts of the discount compression as well as the distribution and dividend incomes.

Color coding as above.

In the NAV chart, BIF shows as a mid-pack performer. The discount move of more than 10 percentage points (along with BIF's higher distribution) was the primary driver of its outperformance.

Therefore—and this is a point I have been emphasizing with each article—owning BIF is based on the thesis that the discount would continue its steady march to single-digits. Should the trend seen in the discount chart start to falter, the arguments in favor of continuing to hold BIF start to falter as well.

What has been driving discount reduction in CEFs?

The overwhelmingly most important factor that leads CEF investors to relegate funds to deep discounts is yield. It may not make sense at times, but CEFs that pay out high yields will run small discounts to large premiums, even when other return metrics would suggest those valuations are unjustified. So when you have a fund performing like BIF when I began writing about it here—deeply discounted, yielding better than 4.5%, and turning in solid NAV performance relative to the market—discount reduction was inevitable.

But as the discount shrunk, the yield fell with it. When I wrote on the fund last week the yield was 3.85%. If you put that up against the dividend ETFs, it’s a solid yield: The five listed above average 2.62%. But when compared to equity CEFs it runs toward the bottom of the list: The average equity CEF has a market yield of 8.28% and BIF’s 3.85% yield puts it behind 96% of the category’s funds. This is, I submit, the primary reason BIF's discount has not moved more quickly than it has.

Here is the trend for discount/premium vs. NAV yield for equity CEFs with over $200M in assets (n=94). BIF is shown with the filled circle.

To the extent that this relationship drives discount, BIF is reasonably well positioned for additional compression of the discount. But BIF has headwinds. First there's the fund’s high expense ratio. Every time I write about BIF I’m sure to hear from readers who object to the fund’s 1.43% expense ratio. The other headwind is its difficult history. Prior to the changes effected with the merger and new management, BIF was, to put it charitably, a poor choice among equity CEFs; shareholder interests seemed like an afterthought and performance was mediocre.

Can We Expect the Discount Reduction Trend to Continue?

My hope was that management’s repeatedly expressed objective of continuing to reduce the discount would be accompanied by actions to foster that objective. Foremost among those actions would have to be maintaining a yield greater than 4%. Without that, BIF fails to be competitive with alternative investment opportunities with lower fees and untarnished histories. I had anticipated that the fund would move in that direction by increasing the distribution. The last increase was November 2016. The announcement for the Nov, Dec, Jan distributions was due around the 10th of November. In my view even a minor increase would have been a positive statement and would have continued the momentum in the discount’s reduction. And, to repeat, it is the declining discount that has made BIF the category leader over the past two years.

But the fund’s board didn’t see it that way. Friday's announcement came with no increase. The distribution remains at $0.034 per share through January. My impression is BIF’s board has a strongly conservative bent and is unwilling to raise the distribution because the fund is not generating sufficient dividend income to do so. But that is only to be expected when 30% of your portfolio is devoted to non-dividend paying stocks. My response to that is the income could easily be found with a modest reduction in the fund’s expenses.

Two trading days have elapsed since the announcement. BIF’s market price has fallen -1.8%, while the fund’s NAV has lost only -0.08%. There were general market losses, of course, but SPY dropped only -0.12% and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), BIF’s largest holdings, fell -0.19%. The catalyst I see for that drop was the failure of the fund’s board to kick up the distribution.

Consequently, I expect to see a reversal in the discount’s trend moving from a reduction in the discount to a return to deeper discounts. If so, the enhancement of market value we have seen coming from the declining discount will turn into a drag on market value. And, since I’m holding the fund primarily for the expectation of gains from the shrinking discount, I've begun asking myself if that opportunity has run its course. Perhaps it’s time to move on to something else.

On a NAV basis, BIF lags SPY, BRK.B, DGRO and DGRW, even as it has been turning in strong performance over the past two years. Its payout, which comes off NAV, is higher, but BIF’s NAV lags even after adding the funds’ distributions and dividends back into NAV. BIF does well, but the drag of the 1.43% fee takes a toll, so it’s justifiable to use NAV returns as an indicator of how BIF will stack up against competing investments. Add the prospects for a discount moving from -14.5% to something closer to -17%, which is what it will take to bring the yield to at least 4%, and we’re looking at a fund that is no longer likely to be providing competitive returns.

Summary

To summarize, my opinion on BIF has changed 180 degrees with the board's failure to take action toward sustaining the discount reduction. I think the fund continues to offer an attractive yield from a solid, value-driven portfolio and that it will continue to track the market reasonably well. But I do not see the trend in discount reduction continuing until the distribution is increased or some other bold move is put in place to enhance the fund's appeal to shareholders. Without the gains that discount reduction has added, other investment opportunities emerge as more attractive.

I’ve compared BIF to the dividend ETFs noting that it has a higher yield and better performance stats. But with the primary driver of the fund’s outperformance now questionable to the point of reversing direction, a fund like DGRO is looking like a stronger opportunity going forward.

At this time, I would not consider putting any new money into BIF. I’ve been holding the fund since the discount was -20%, so I’m reconsidering my position and have begun taking those profits off the table instead of watching them decay as the discount grows.

I’ll continue watching BIF for two events that may entice me to re-enter the fund. First would be seeing the discount fall back to something like -18% or -20% which I do not see as being unlikely in the current environment. The second would be board actions to bring the fund back on a path to single-digit discounts, either a significant increase in the distribution or a reduction of fees to something nearer the norm for a straightforward equity CEF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF BRK.B DGRO SPHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have begun reducing my position in BIF. I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.