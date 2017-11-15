Selectin Inhibition Justifies GlycoMimetics Investment

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) is a $370 million market cap company focused on developing treatments for sickle cell anemia, cancer, inflammation, fibrosis, and other serious diseases. 2017 has been a strong year for the performance of the stock, following a nice ~100% upward bound in May. Strong Bio is examining the candidates of GLYC as a unique diversification option for investment portfolios based upon novel and underexplored therapeutic mechanisms of carbohydrate moiety steric hindrance. Rivipansel (GMI-1070) is the lead phase 3 candidate of GLYC (with impressive partner Pfizer (PFE)) for the indication of vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC). Other candidates showing impressive promise in leukemia include phase 2 candidate GMI-1271 for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and phase 1 for multiple myeloma ((NYSE:MM)). E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonists are showing promise in related preclinical models as well. The company pipeline figure taken from the website is shown below:

The lead indication Rivipansel is being developed to treat is VOC. VOC is the most common clinical manifestation associated with sickle cell anemia (SCA). Sickle red blood cells can obstruct microvasculature, causing oxygen depletion of tissues which can eventually result in ischemic injury to organs. This situation can often result in significant pain (experienced throughout the body, risk of mortality), which is the most distinguishing clinical feature of SCA, and often requires hospitalization. Nearly half of SCA patients experience VOC, with some patients experiencing multiple episodes each year. Rivipansel acts as a pan selectin inhibitor, reducing red blood cell adhesion, activation and inflammation that are associated with blockage of blood flow through microvasculature. E-selectin expression has been shown to be upregulated during inflammation and can become a target of white blood cell adhesion. The following figure from the Expert Herald website has a nice schematic demonstrating potential molecular and cellular mechanisms of VOC.

GlycoMimetics has demonstrated promising Rivipansel phase 2 study results, reported in the journal Blood, showing significant reduction in opioid use (pain reduction indicator; p = 0.010) and potential reductions in time to resolution of VOC (statistically insignificant by narrow margin; p = 0.19) versus placebo. PFE, GlycoMimetics’ development partner for phase 3 studies of Rivipansel, also is studying whether treatment may reduce other medical complications that result from cell adhesion and activation, and vascular occlusion. The interest of Pfizer in the selection mechanism(s) serves as validation of the potential therapeutic approach. Rivipansel has received Orphan Drug status and Fast Track status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Key readouts are expected in 2H 2018. The market for the treatment of SCA is expected to reach about $600 million by 2025. Potential label expansion opportunities include intermittent claudication, peripheral artery disease, and other disorders mediated by inflammatory cytokines. The market for peripheral artery disease is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2022.

GLYC also is developing candidate GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, for the indications of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma (MM). Evidence of a therapeutic role for E-selectins in leukemia models are based upon preclinical findings that implicate transformed cell and cancerous cell binding to E-selectins in the bone marrow microenvironment where they are potentially shielded from anti-cancer agents. Along these lines, candidate GMI-1359, an E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, also is being developed for potential anti-cancer roles. Several leukocytes undergoing transformation to leukemia express or over-express selectin-sensitive cell adhesion molecules. Preclinical study results using animal models of AML were presented at meetings of the American Society of Hematology, which reported that GMI-1271 improved survival in combination with chemotherapy, compared to chemotherapy alone. In preclinical studies, treatment with GMI-1271 showed adverse event mitigation as well, demonstrating a reduction of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and chemotherapy-induced mucositis.

Excitingly, GMI-1271 received the coveted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in May 2017, a key positive indicator for investment candidacy by Strong Bio, for adult relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Results of clinical studies will be reported in two oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology in December 2017. In a clinical trial, GMI-1271 achieved higher than expected remission rates and lower than expected mortality rates at 30 and 60 days in this difficult-to-treat indication. GMI-1271 was well tolerated with a high ORR, low induction mortality, and promising survival outcomes. The company indicated it is in active discussion with FDA regarding a regulatory path for GMI-1271, including guidance for it's phase 3 trial expected to enroll in mid-2018. Manufacturing in preparation for phase 3 trials of GMI-1271 has begun. The annual market for AML is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2026. Multiple myeloma is estimated to have a considerable market of up to $37.5 billion by 2024. GLYC is currently examining candidate GMI-1271 in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of MM. The company also is developing preclinical candidate galectin antagonists for the potential treatment of fibrosis and cancer.

Research and development expenses were reported at $5.8 million for Q3 2017. General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million. Q3 report indicates $113 million in cash as of September 30, 2017. The company raised about $87 million from a public offering in May 2017, at about $11.50 per share. Since May 2017 the company reported raising $19 million under an at-the-market-equity facility, resulting in a pro forma cash balance of $132 million.

Potential risks to investors in GLYC include general risks of regulatory approval for investing in speculative biotechnology candidates. GMI-1070 has not yet been approved for use by any regulatory authority worldwide. The company is making headway in treatments for both SCA and AML in the short term, but both indications are competitive and somewhat limited in market for an investor seeking aggressive growth. However, if Rivipansel and/or GMI-1271 prove to secure a statistically significant clinical benefit in SCA and AML, the company should be able to generate a long-term cash runway until the indication of MM, with a considerable market, can be assessed. GLYC has given its manufacturing capacity for clinical trials some attention in its quarterly report, but all companies in the clinical stages might run large-scale manufacturing risks without outside help. With Pfizer as a partner developing Rivipansel, some of the large-scale GMP compliant manufacturing risk is mitigated.

Given the company's $360 million market cap, which is less than the expected annual sales for its two lead candidates upon FDA approval, the reward to risk ratio for GLYC is somewhat attractive in the short to mid term for the next two to three years. The company has a relatively low outstanding share count under 40 million shares, and low float. Should the company achieve outstanding results in MM, like Strong Bio suspects is probable due to the parallel mechanistic pathology, it would be a clear signal for investors to add GLYC as a mid to long-term position for the next three to five years. Given the last dilution at $11.50 per share, any dip under that price would be a reasonably good buy opportunity for speculative biotechnology investors.