Rex Energy's (REXX) CEO Tom Stabley on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:REXX)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Aydin - Director, IR

Tom Stabley - President and CEO

Analysts

David Deckelbaum - KeyBanc

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Rex Energy Corporation’s Conference Call to Discuss the Company’s Third Quarter 2017 Financial and Operational Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. Later, in the call, we will open the lines for a question-and-answer session and instructions for the question-and-answer period will be given at that time.

I’d now like to introduce Mark Aydin, Director of Investor Relations. Sir?

Mark Aydin

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Rex Energy’s third quarter financial and operational update call. On the call today is President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Stabley; Chief Operating Officer, Bob Ovitz; and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Rajan.

Today’s discussion will include forward-looking information. In addition, our release contains forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please review our cautionary statements in the release and in our corporate presentation. In addition, you should refer to our disclosures in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings regarding factors that could cause our future results to differ from any forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website, in the earnings release and in our 8-K filed with the SEC.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Tom Stabley.

Tom Stabley

Thank you, and good morning. I hope you had the opportunity to review our earnings release from yesterday. Thomas, Bob and I will address any questions regarding our third quarter results and the other information in the release during the Q&A session, later in the call. For my remarks this morning, I’d like to focus on a few key topics that are important to Rex.

First, I’d like to review the performance of our most recent well results that we saw during the third quarter. Beginning with the two Frye wells, I would like to review the work that we believe contributed to the improved performance. Starting back in June of this year in conjunction with a third party reservoir engineering firm, we began a comprehensive performance analysis of approximately 160 Rex wells, covering multiple horizons and the Butler Operated and Warrior North areas. This review included a detailed look at many of the factors that we consider critical in formulating a frac design.

During this review, we identified a number of items that appear to have a consistent and material impact on well performance and worked with our third-party engineering group to produce a more optimal frac design. Upon completion of our analysis, we implemented the new design on our most recent completed pads, which include the two-well Frye pad, the three well Manuel pad, all in Moraine East; the four-well Wilson pad in our Butler Legacy and the three-well Jenkins pad in Warrior North, which we are currently completing.

The two-well Frye pad, which was the first pad completed with the new design had initial 24-hour average sales rate per well of 9.4 million cubic feet equivalent per day. The two Frye wells went on to produce at an average 30-day sales rate of approximately 8.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day, exhibiting a much more shallow decline than historic wells. The four-well Wilson pad was the second pad completed utilizing the optimized frac design. And as we announced in our earnings release, the four wells produced at an initial average 24-hour sales rate per well of approximately 11 million cubic feet equivalent per day. The Wilson wells are continuing to clean-up and rates on several of the longer laterals are continuing to improve. While, it is still early in the life of the Fryes and the Wilson wells completed with this new design, we believe that the optimized frac design coupled with the higher sand concentrations we’ve been utilizing since late-2016, should lead to higher EURs and improve our type curves to the Butler Operated Area for our year-end review.

The next topic I’d like to discuss is price realizations for the third quarter of 2017. First, our post hedged natural gas price for the quarter was $2.66, which is on par with our peers that have reported this quarter. With a NYMEX price of approximately 2.93 for the third quarter, our hedge differentials for the quarter was approximately $0.27 off of NYMEX, an improvement of $1.15 off of NYMEX for the same quarter last year.

With the basis hedges we now have in place and a full year of Gulf Coast transportation, we now expect our hedge natural gas basis differentials to be in the range of $0.28 to $0.38 off of NYMEX for 2018. Our C3+ NGL price of $29.62 was approximately 61% off of WTI, an improvement over the second quarter of 2017. Looking to next year, if you take into account the strip pricing and our arrangement with BP that locks in the NGL pricing differentials, we expect our C3+ NGL prices to be approximately 55% to 60% of WTI next year. In addition, with 40% to 45% of the 2018 production expected to come from liquids, we anticipate approximately 45% to 50% of our total revenues to come from our liquids production.

Next, I’d like to briefly discuss our 3Q 2017 production. This quarter, we were very pleased to report that we exceeded our guidance range for average daily production, which as a result of the strong performance during the quarter from our six-well Shields and our four-well Mackrell pads in the Moraine East Area. With this strong performance during the quarter, we continue to be on pace to meet our full year 2017 production guidance of 180 million to 190 million cubic feet equivalent per day and hit our 2017 exit rate guidance of approximately 15% to 20% production growth.

It is important to note that achieving our exit rate guidance for this year will create a solid foundation for our efforts to achieve our 2018 production goals.

Staying on the topic of production, the ramp in production that we expect to see in the fourth quarter is expected to have a positive impact on our per unit cost going forward as well. As we ramp production, particularly in our Butler Operated Area, we anticipate that we will eliminate certain midstream fees in the region, thereby reducing per unit LOE costs substantially. As we outlined in the press release, our fourth quarter LOEs per Mcfe costs are expected to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.75. The midpoint of the guidance equates to roughly $0.13 decrease from the third quarter of 2017, and we anticipate we will able to improve on that throughout 2018.

Lastly, I will give you brief update on our efforts to improve our balance sheet liquidity. Over the last year, we completed multiple liquidity events through non-core asset sales, creating approximately $32 million of additional liquidity. In our efforts to continue to generate liquidity, we have engaged a third-party advisor, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey as exclusive advisors to market are non-operated Westmoreland, Clearfield and Centre county assets. This asset currently has net production of approximately 8.4 million cubic feet equivalent per day. Finally, we continue our efforts to reduce our letters of credit to free up additional liquidity and improve our overall balance sheet.

With that, I will open the call up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Your line is open. Mr. Dingmann, if your line is on mute, can you please unmute? All right. Mr. Dingmann, I’m going to have to remove you from queue. Please queue back up if you need to ask your question. Our first question comes from David Deckelbaum with KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

David Deckelbaum

Good morning Tom and everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Tom, I was hoping -- you guys discussed it and you guys have tied in a bunch of sales -- wells to sales, and now you’re on track to hit your exit rate guidance head up for your 2018 plan. In the fourth quarter, you kind of guided to some shut in production as you guys complete, I guess, the Goebeler pad or the Jenkins pad rather. I guess, I’m wondering, as you guys highlight the existing pad that you have, the 75 pre-existing pads and 40% of activity there, is this shut in downtime, is that abnormal relative to what you’ve experienced so far to-date, and is it more of a result of longer completion times in Warrior North versus say Moraine East or your Legacy Area?

Tom Stabley

If I understand your question, the shut in of the three Jenkins wells is during the period, which we’re fracing the new three wells, since the new three wells are offsetting the existing three wells, the shut in time period is really during the roughly 20 days of the frac and then about an additional 20 to 25 days following the completion of the frac while we get some of the initial water off from the new wells at which time we can open up the existing wells. So, the 2.5 million that listed is essentially a higher number during those 40 days but we’ve accounted for it as if it was across the entire quarter to be adjusted for production. So, we do anticipate going forward, as we’re going back into these different areas including for instance the Goebeler pad in 2018 that the initial offset wells will need to be shut in during the completion periods.

David Deckelbaum

So, it sounds like the shut ins that you’re announcing with fourth quarter guidance were expected then. So, this is sort of in line with what your plan was as you’re completing the offset wells, right?

Tom Stabley

I think there always was an expectation of the certain amount of shut in. I think as we completed the analysis with our third-party reservoir engineers and we looked at some initial offset operators and what happened with some of those wells, we’ve probably shut them in for a little bit longer period than we initially would have thought.

David Deckelbaum

Got it. And if I could just ask one more. You guys sort of laid out this two-year view and setting up for that growth in 2018 with some of the help the joint development partners. When do you think you can come back for the market with some more visibility beyond the 2018? And what sort of initiatives are you thinking about right now for sort of an ongoing growth?

Tom Stabley

Sure. Well, I think the first thing for us was to see -- we have a pretty significant number of wells that we’re bringing in to sales here late in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter, some of which are offsetting some better areas for us in Ohio, some of which are extensions of much longer laterals. And so, I think the first thing for the Company was to get some additional data on how these wells are going to perform along with some of the enhancements that we’ve done to the completion design. So, I would anticipate as we get into late December and early January, we have more information from how these wells have performed and how we can lay out where those wells are going to be drilled next year and which pads we’re going to utilize, based on available capacity and takeaway. We’ll be in a position to come back with some additional color on 2018 as well 2019. As far as next steps, I think we’ve been relatively proactive. The existing facility gives us the liquidity that we need to move forward. And so, I think you could expect something probably early in the first quarter of 2018 that lays out something similar to what you saw last year for us, except including 2018 and 2019.

David Deckelbaum

That’s helpful, Tom. Thank you.

Tom Stabley

Yes.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] I’m not showing any additional questions. So, I’d like to turn the call back over to Mr. Stabley for closing remarks.

Tom Stabley

Okay. I’d like to thank everyone for participating and listening to our third quarter conference call, and look forward to discussing our year-end results on our fourth quarter call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

