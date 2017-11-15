General Nutrition: Anatomy Of A Short Win

Introduction

A few months back we tested a method using Friedrich to identify great short candidates. Among the original "Thrilling Thirteen" that made up our test portfolio started on August 1, 2017 was Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA). The closing price on the day we added it to the test portfolio the price was $31.86. Then the company reported its quarterly earnings and the stock dropped like a rock beginning on August 3rd. This is what happened:

We also had several other huge wins including Chicago Bridge and Iron (CBI) and AMC Entertainment. There were other positions that produced strong gains but some are still in our short portfolio for subscribers and I dare not reveal too much. Out of the original 13 short positions we only had two that did not drop and those held fairly steady not harming the results. In total the portfolio recorded a gain of 15% in 15 days. So we decided to conduct a more in-depth test to determine what the biggest winners (or losers, depending upon your perspective) had in common.

After some back testing and further beta testing the criteria we identified to produce the best results when used in combination, we launched our Friedrich Model Short Portfolio on September 25, 2017.

Once again the majority of our positions selected using our Friedrich algorithm have produced gains on the short side. In less than two months the portfolio in aggregate is showing a gain of 12% so far. We recently recommended that our subscribers take profits on General Nutrition (GNC).

General Nutrition on September 25th

Below is the data file for GNC:

The Signs from Friedrich

Notice, if you will, that the Friedrich Super Six Score was "Short". But that is just the starting point.

Next, notice that the Sherlock Debt Divisor was more than double the Wall Street Price. That means the company is carrying excessive debt relative to its working capital.

Badwill stood at 174 percent. That indicates that the company overpaid for assets acquired in mergers.

The combination of these three conditions made this stock stand out as a potential short candidate.

We also look at the companies' cash levels, market capitalization, average volume traded and a few additional ratios from Friedrich during the screening process.

GNC today

The chart below show the GNC share price activity from July 31 through August 9th.

The stock is down 37% in since we added to our original model short portfolio. We have recommended that our subscribers take profits on this one already but it may eventually go into bankruptcy. We fell that it is never a bad thing to take a profit on the short side just in case a white knight comes along and offers to buy the company at a premium.

Conclusion

So far, of the 12 original positions we chose for the portfolio, four have cratered by more than 20 percent each, one is down by 44% and another is down 37%. Only four are still above the price where we added them (but not by much) to the portfolio although we are confident that all will eventually join the ranks of the fallen. But this is why we hold a diversified portfolio instead of just one or two. One can never be completely certain which stock will drop first or by the most and which may still have some support.

We realize that shorting stocks is not for every investor but we have had inquiries on how to use Friedrich for this purpose so we did the analysis and testing. Our results so far are very encouraging.

We just keep trying to increase the value of Friedrich for our subscribers in ways we had never imagined when starting out; pushing the envelope to create more value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.