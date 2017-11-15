JA Solar Holdings (JASO) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:JASO)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Victor Yang - Director, Investor Relations

Jian Xie - President

Herman Zhao - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners

Maheep Mandloi - Credit Suisse

Paul Strigler - Esplanade Capital

Joe Ryan - Bloomberg

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Q3 2017 JA Solar Holdings Company Limited Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. I must advice you that this conference is being recorded today November 15 2017.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Victor Yang. Thank you, please go ahead.

Victor Yang

Thank you. And welcome to JA Solar's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining us on the call today from the Company are JA Solar's President, Mr. Jian Xie and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Herman Zhao.

Before we begin the formal remarks, I would like to remind you that certain statements on today's call, including statements regarding expected future financial and industry growth, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We made these statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although, the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results.

Actual results may differ from management's current expectations. Therefore, we refer to you to more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided on today's call speaks as of today's date, unless otherwise stated. The Company undertakes no duty to update any information except as required under applicable law. Also, during the call, we will occasionally reference monetary amounts in U.S. dollar terms. Please keep in mind that our functional currency is the Chinese renminbi. We offer these translations into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the audience.

Now, I would turn the call over to Mr. Jian Xie.

Jian Xie

Thank you, everyone for joining our conference call today. First of all, third quarter performance was in line with our expectations with solid shipments resulting from demand in key geographic regions including China, North America, Europe and the Japan. External shipments are 1.62 gigawatts in Q3 were up nearly 31% year-over-year, but down 30% sequentially.

Revenue of RMB 4.3 billion in the third quarter was up approximately 4% year-over-year and down 27% from the prior quarter. The blended average selling price for our modules was stable in Q3 when compared to the prior quarter. Gross margin was down 110 basis points sequentially. The margin decrease was primarily due to higher blended cost in the quarter.

As we communicated to you in our last earnings call, we had an unexpected rising cost of raw materials including polysilicon and wafers which on margin in Q3.

Now let’s talk about regional shipment breakdown. Broader Asia represented nearly 64% of shipments in the third quarter, close to the FIT reduction demand in our domestic markets slowed in Q3. In spite of that, China dominated overall shipments with 47% of the total which is down from 59% in Q2.

The APAC region, excluding China, accounted for approximately 16% of total shipments, down from 25% last quarter. Japan and India were the largest markets within APAC region for us in, accounting for 17% and 5% of the total respectively.

Shipments to North America grew nearly 50% sequentially in Q3. This represented about 17% of total shipments in the quarter. Less sales in the U.S. market was primarily attributable to module stock piling ahead of the decision on Section 201 Trade Case.

Longer term, we continue to believe that U.S and India markets represent the key growth opportunities for us, but in the mid-term both markets are impacted by trade case investigations. We are optimistic about our competitive position in both markets will capture a share as they grow and the trade policies become clear.

From a demand standpoint, we believe visibility into 2018 is somewhat limited as module shipments to China expected to be largely flat relative to the 2017 level and the Section 201 Trade Case could dampen U.S. shipments in the next year. Because of this, we are positive on our longer term prospects, we continue to operate conservatively in the interim.

Now, let’s turn to our product development efforts. As discussed, we connected much of our own project pipeline in the first half in order to capture the higher FIT. In Q3, we shipped a total 205 megawatts of modules to our downstream projects. Additionally, we expect to connect around 14 megawatts of projects in Q4. For the full year 2017, we expect grid connections of around 110 megawatts.

I will now take a moment to discuss our business outlook and the Q4 guidance. We continue to expect demand in China to moderate in Q4 compared to Q3 mainly due to the seasonality, partially offset by the pull-in orders for DG projects ahead of the potential DG subsequent reduction by year end.

In the U.S., the market is waiting for the final decision on Section 201 Trade Case by the Trump administration. We will continue to closely monitor and work with our customers on a production solution close to final ruling.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect total sales on the module shipments to be in the range of 1600 to 1800 megawatts most of this being external sales.

In summary, we remain confident that our balanced global footprint and the flexible business model will enable us to adjust to evolving market conditions; we will navigate through the ups and downs as we have done in the past. Our team remains focused on executing our business strategies to provide our customers with high quality high reliability products as we continue to position JA Solar for long-term growth.

With that, I will turn the call over to our CFO, Herman Zhao for a detailed review of our financial results.

Herman Zhao

Thank you, Mr. Xie and a good day everyone. Let me walk you through the details of our financial results. Note that I will present all monetary figures in U.S. dollars for the convenience of our listeners. Our press release presents the figures in both RMB and U.S. dollars. Keep in mind that RMB is our reporting currency and we offer the U.S. dollars translations strictly to help our audience compare our results with industry peers.

Let's start with our third 2017 performance. We had solid shipments in the quarter. We shipped 1,620 megawatts to external customers, up 30.6% year-over-year and down 30% sequentially. This was within our guidance of 1,600 to 1,700 megawatts. Modules of 1,583 megawatts represented nearly 98% of total shipments, and were up 32% year-over-year and down 26% sequentially. Sales shipments of 38 megawatts decreased 7% year-over-year and 27% sequentially.

Looking at Q3 shipments by geography. As Mr. Xie mentioned, demand in China slowed sequentially and it represented over 47% of total shipments in Q3. This compares to 59% in the last quarter and 32% in the same period last year. As discussed, demand in the U.S. was solid which accounted for 17% of our total shipments during the quarter. This compares to 7% in the prior quarter; Europe and Japan were also important markets for us, representing 14% and 7% of total shipments respectively.

After a strong first half, demand in India tapered off and that represented over 5% of total shipments in Q3. This compares to 17% in the previous quarter.

Next, let’s turn our attention to income statement. Net revenue was $653 million, up 4.3% year-over-year and down 27.1% sequentially. This year-over-year increase in net revenue was primarily driven by higher shipments in the quarter. Gross profit was $77 million, down 10.6% year-over-year and down 33.4% sequentially.

Gross margin was 11.8%, which compares to 13.8% in the prior year period and 12.9% in the second quarter of 2017. The 110 basis points sequential margin dip was largely due to higher raw material cost during the quarter.

Total operating expenses were $51.7 million, representing 7.9% of revenue. This compares to operating expense of 10.9% of revenues in the year ago quarter and 8.7% of revenues in Q2 of 2017. We invested approximately RMB6 million and RMB45.5 million on SG&A.

R&D expense was down 13% year-over-year and up 15% sequentially. Our R&D spending reflects our commitment to leading the industry in technical advancement. SG&A expense was down 26% year-over-year and down 37% sequentially. This sequential decline in SG&A expense was mainly driven by reduced shipping costs and sales commissions due – in sales regions. We also remained prudent in managing our operations with tightened expense control.

Operating profit was $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, resulting in operating margin of 3.9%. This compares to 2.9% in the prior year period and 4.3% last quarter. Below the operating line, we incurred interest expense of $12.1 million and expense of $5 million in other items.

Taxes were $1.8 million in Q3. Net income was $6.3 million, which was down approximately 5% year-over-year, down 69% on a sequential basis. GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were $0.13. This compares to GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $0.13 in the same quarter last year and $0.43 in the prior quarter.

Moving on to our balance sheet. Our financial position remains strong. At the end of the third quarter, we had a cash and cash equivalent of $309 million, down from $486 million at the end of Q2. Days sales outstanding increased from 46 days to 60 days during the quarter and inventory days increased from 42 days in Q2 to 79 days in Q3. Inventory increased by approximately $142 million in the third quarter. The increase in inventory reflected our production planning for Q4.

Debt decreased slightly to approximately $925 million from $908 million last quarter; debt was 30% of our capitalization, largely flat with Q2. Short-term borrowings were $491.8 million, long-term borrowings was $433.2 million of which $144.5 million are due in one year.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for the question-and-answer segment of our call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Philip Shen from ROTH Capital Partners. Please ask.

Philip Shen

Hi, Jian and thank you for the questions. I’d like to start with the capacity expansion. I think in your release, you mentioned that there is accelerated capacity expansion in the industry. Can you comment more on what you are seeing?

Is this just the Tier-1 exercise? Or do you see Tier-2 smaller companies doing the same thing? Was it really companies that have money or capital or access to capital be able to raise or actually expand capacity? And then, turning to discussions to yourself, help us understand how you are thinking about your own capacity expansion if at all in 2018? Thanks.

Jian Xie

Phil, thank you for your questions. Let’s talk about our own capacity first and then we talk about the industry. Our expansion by the end of this year has no change as what we guided in previous quarter. So by the end of this year, our wafer and ingot business will be 3 gigawatts and module will be 7 gigawatts and cell will be 6.5 gigawatts, thus our own remain the same.

For industry, based on the information we see, we talk about our Tier-1 and Tier-2 major players. I think, we think 2017 by the end of the year, we have an ingot part of business probably exceeds 100 gigawatts, something close to 102 gigawatts and the cell probably will be something close to 104 gigawatts, amount 104 gigawatt we think there will be something plus minus were 25 gigawatt ballpark based. That’s what we see.

Philip Shen

Okay, can you comment on the – so your accelerated capacity expansion comments, was that for 2017 or was that for 2018 at all? And what are you seeing for 2018 in the industry?

Jian Xie

Well, we will share our 2018’s expansion when we are ready to do our Q4 conference call. For 2018, what we are seeing is for wafer and ingot’s part of business, probably we add another close to 30 gigawatts. So you better – and this year’s ingots wafer is 102.

We believe in the – by the end of the year 2018, ingot’s part of business probably will something close to 130 gigawatts and talk about a major Tier-1 and Tier-2 players and cell will increase from what we believe 104 end of this year to 120 gigawatts by the end of 2018, that’s what we believe. The major add up for ingots wafers probably from LONGi – Tongwei is the second one, the major player. And third part probably Tongwei and Icom, okay, those are the major add-up for sales.

Philip Shen

Okay, that’s really helpful. Thank you. And then, I know, you are not ready to announce your plans yet, but how are you thinking about 2018 expansion? What are the key factors that will help you decide to or not to expand?

Jian Xie

For ourselves, I think, for third-party, we probably resume our production in Yangzhou, which is what happened in sometime later part of this year for fire incident. So that part will resume production will give us additional 500 megawatts that’s for sale and module – we will see the global demand.

Based on what we’ve seen, next year, the global demand compared to this year probably will be flat. So, we will closely watch on the incremental. If there is a substantial amount added, we may consider, but at this moment, it’s something too early to tell, okay.

Philip Shen

Okay. Good. So, let’s shift to the other side of the equation with demand. China this year will be about 50 gigawatts. Do you expect China to be about the same next year? And the difference is, the traditional interview scale has a very specific target of even cap at around 15 gigawatts.

And I think this year, it might be closer to 25 gigawatts. And so, there is going to be a reduction there, but then DG has to – the distributed generation segment has to grow meaningfully. So, the question is, do you think the DG segment can grow in opposite that to Chinese markets in 2018 can be flat year-on-year on a total 50 gigawatt basis?

Jian Xie

Well, China announced 86.5 gigawatts for next four years. If we – that’s just for regular projects including front-runner projects. If we divide that 86.5 evenly in four years, so, that gives us 20 gigawatts plus from regular projects and the DG project, I think in the first nine months in China reached a little over 15 gigawatts.

So that will assuming that level come in turn at the end of this year just assuming add another two or three gigawatts from DG projects probably something close to 18 gigawatt plus minus, if that would remain the same at a rate of 20 plus gigawatts, that give us 12 to 40 gigawatts there. So then, we talk about probably addition projects, maybe in the 5 gigawatt plus minus, that will easily bring China market on to a 40 gigawatt level. So that’s what we believe and again, this year, even though people talk about 50 gigawatts probably will be connected to the grid, but that doesn’t mean the module market was that much, as what we mentioned before, the project built in later part of last year, did not get connected to this year, probably amounted for 5 gigawatts. So that’s what gave 50 gigawatts for China market this year. That really depends on how much the whole year module supply for this year and how much that can be connected to next year. So, from our own point of view, we think the module supplier in the market, for China market is still 4 to 5 gigawatts this year to next year. That’s our own view.

Philip Shen

Okay. Perfect. That’s very helpful. Thank you. I’ll pass it on.

Jian Xie

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse. Please ask.

Maheep Mandloi

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Herman, could you just talk about margins in Q4, given your visibility into pricing and costs both on the polysilicon side and your processing cost? Thanks.

Herman Zhao

Well, margin in Q4 compared to Q3, we would expect it to be flat. The reason being is, the raw material costs are still pretty high. As you know, current spot market price for poly is still between $19 to $20 per kilogram. That’s current spot market price. So it’s still pretty high. And if the raw material price keeps high, and there was no room for ASP to increase, that will really make us leave the margin in Q4 compared to Q3 probably will be flat.

Maheep Mandloi

Got it. And could you just talk about the shipment mix? What do you expect for Q4 and your current expectations for 2018?

Herman Zhao

You talk about our Q4?

Maheep Mandloi

Yes.

Herman Zhao

Okay, well, compared to Q3, I think, Q3 China represent around 46%. I think, Q4 the number from China’s market probably – on the percentage basis will come down a little bit. We believe – and it will be anywhere between 33% to 35% and Japan probably will go up little bit in Q3. We had a 7%, Q4 we expect in Japanese market probably something close to 9%.

And the Indian market in Q3 was relatively low, 5.4%, we believe in the Q4 we can ship more to Indian market and we will make it up to 10% to 11% and the other APAC area, mainly Australian market will increase in new volume. In Q3, we had 4.1%. We believe Q4 other APAC area probably will go up to something close to 14%.

In Europe, probably this quarter we had – Europe, this quarter we had pretty high percentage, close to 15%. Q4, we expect the number will come down to 8% level. And U.S. market, as Mr. Jian mentioned, we have strong shipments in U.S. market, a little over 17%. In Q4, we still believe U.S. will be a strong market for us. We probably do something close to 15%. That’s pretty much what we expect for all the regions.

Maheep Mandloi

Got that. Thanks. And just lastly, could you just talk about shift to PERC module, PERC cell capacity. How is that playing out this year and what to expect next year? And does that still carry a price premium for you in the market? Could you just elaborate on that as well? Thanks.

Herman Zhao

Sure. I think by the end of this year, our PERC cell capacity probably will reach 2.8 gigawatts and how much will further expand on PERC, it really depends on the demand. And as you know, the first half of this year mono based cell, that’s very high and – it’s very high so that’s why, on the percentage basis majority goes to mono based cell and the module. In the Q3, mono based wafer, really price come down a lot. So, it really depends on the price difference between mono and multi-based and currently, we don’t have any clear picture if we need to further expand our product from 2.8 gigawatts to higher level and we have to – based on current visibility, really we don’t have that far. We only see the demand for January and February, to give you an example, the backlog for January is pretty much 80% of our capacity and for February probably around 50% and March it’s only 20%. So basically, the visibility is not that far and we just cannot really too aggressively extend further on PERC until we have demand in that product area.

Maheep Mandloi

Got that. Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Paul Strigler from Esplanade. Please ask.

Paul Strigler

Hey, Herman. Just a question on the OpEx. Is the Q3 number a fair number to model going forward? Has it dropped so much from Q2?

Herman Zhao

So, as you ask, I know how interesting to see this area. I think, on a percentage basis, really compared to previous year, it dropped a little bit. I think, just for this quarter, two reasons. I think, number one, Q2 compared to Q3 OpEx on potentially it was little bit higher. For Q2, some higher percentage shipped to Indian market.

In the Indian market, we have to pay local people some commission. So that really what happened for Q2 on a percentage basis, they were higher than Q3. As you can tell, Q3, the Indian market only represented 5% versus 14% or 15%. That’s the one reason. The other reason is, overall, shipping volume is lower than Q2. The absolute shipping compared to Q2 is $5 million lower. So that’s another reason. So other than that, really I think, on an ongoing basis, the OpEx we believe still 9% plus minus.

Paul Strigler

Okay, so there was no one-time items or benefits in the OpEx in the quarter. No reversals of doubtful accounts or some other one-off types that…

Herman Zhao

Nothing happened in that nature. For previous quarters, they are written off, some of those recovered in this quarter. So you are right. There are something happened in that nature as well. So that’s why we are not seeing on an ongoing basis, we believe 8% as a minimum number. So there are something happening in that nature. We should recover – recovery from AR.

Paul Strigler

Great. And then one last question, so, in today’s market with poly sitting between $18 and $20, high purity poly, do you make a higher margin on your boring old multi-modules than our PERC modules today?

Jian Xie

If our PERC product margin is higher than multi…

Paul Strigler

Yes, so, it can be lower quality poly, yes, is it PERC you are kind of restricted on what sort of raw materials you can use whereas on multi you can use lower quality poly as need be?

Jian Xie

Well, the changing things for this industry is, things are changing so far. As I mentioned, first half mono based wafer was so high and too much, all of a sudden, in Q3, the mono based wafer price dropped. So, we have to see. I mean, based on the short-term change, our cost, it makes sense, right. Either, you will make more in a mono based PERC product, because the mono based wafer price come down.

But then you don’t know how the poly maker will react. I mean, assuming, if a poly maker, major poly maker do not make any reaction and they are in the – themselves to lose market share, of course we will focus on mono based PERC. But then, how long that feature can last?

We don’t know. So that’s the challenge part for a manufacturer player. So we have to gather all the proven information before we make our capacity or product change decision.

Paul Strigler

Understood. Thank you.

Jian Xie

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have another question from Philip Shen. Please ask.

Philip Shen

I just want to follow-up with two quick questions. Now the first one is on ASPs. Sorry if I missed this, but, we were estimating about a $0.40 to $0.41 ASP for Q3 on a blended basis. So, can you give us some color if that’s right and how do you expect that ASP to trend in Q4 and then Q1 of 2018?

Jian Xie

Well, it’s amazing. On a blended basis, Q3 ASP compared to Q2, if you look at a three decimal after, there was no change at all. Q3 blended basis was 0.383 and in Q3 exactly the same. But of course, in the region-over-region, there are some changes happened. But on a blended basis, that’s exactly the same for Q3. And for Q4…

Philip Shen

Do you see something similar - yes, exactly.

Herman Zhao

Yes, Q4, actually we can discuss it region-by-region a little bit. We expect China market, they actually will come down slightly not a whole lot, maybe by U.S. cents, by $0.01, to give you an example, Q3 30, and Q4 probably it will come down to 37 and the Japan, probably will come down by $0.01 as well and the U.S. market, of course, you know, will go up based on stock piling up Mr. Jian mentioned that before the final decision of 201 case.

We do expect Q4 ASP – blended ASP will go up from high 30s to mid 40s. And the Indian market, Q3, early part of the years, I think we quoted price so aggressively. Q3 was relatively low and we think Q4, the Indian market actually will recover a little bit which it will go up probably $0.02 higher. European, probably will go up by $0.01 or $0.02. Overall, ASP compared to Q3 on blended basis probably will be flat.

Philip Shen

Great. That’s really helpful. Thank you. And then, in your other income loss line, you’ve quoted a $5.4 million loss. We didn’t see any commentary on that. Can you help us understand what that relates to?

Herman Zhao

So your question is, what is the $5 million other item right?

Philip Shen

Yes.

Herman Zhao

Yes, that foreign exchange loss.

Philip Shen

Okay, great. That’s all I have. I’ll pass it on. Thanks.

Herman Zhao

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Joe Ryan from Bloomberg. Please ask.

Joe Ryan

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Can you talk a little bit about why poly prices are so high at the moment? And when you expect them to come down? Thank you.

Herman Zhao

I think this is still something related to major maintenance schedule in Q3 caused some shortage for poly. Thus far, Chinese market and overseas, I think as you know, the fire incident happened in Tennessee for Walker annual base is 20,000 metric tons. So, that part in our room production. So that will cause the overseas price up.

For China, I think it’s just a major maintenance schedule caused some shortage. And Q4, well, probably price - as ton price is still pretty high. So when the price can come down, I think quarter-over-quarter, we believe the price will come down. Probably sometime in second quarter of next year, we believe the price probably will go back to 16 plus minus U.S. dollars range. Just take some time quarter-over-quarter.

Joe Ryan

Thank you. That’s helpful.

Herman Zhao

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We don’t have any questions as of the moment. Please continue.

Victor Yang

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating on today’s call and for your continued support. We appreciate your interest and look forward to reporting to you again next quarter on our progress.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.