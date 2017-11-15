AdvanSix: Strong Results Through 2017 Bolster Shares

AdvanSix’s (ASIX) equity has defied gravity since I exited my position back at the beginning of 2017, roughly doubling since I moved on to what I thought were greener pastures. The company had dealt with unfavorable supply/demand dynamics for many years, with massive supply for its chemical products coming online within Chinese borders, which is coincidentally the world’s largest consumer of Nylon 6 resin and caprolactam as well – core AdvanSix products. With AdvanSix’s fate tied to commodities with weak long-term demand prospects and (at the time) no signs of real capitulation from producers, it made sense to me to take a very cautious approach. Now that the market has reached more normalized levels, it has become much clearer just how much quality there is within the underlying business here. It is interesting to go back and see how commentary and dialogue regarding the firm and its prospects have changed in just a short amount of time; something I am guilty of as well. At current levels, there likely is some incremental upside left, but not enough to warrant starting any position here. Nonetheless, it is a company I’m going to keep a close eye on for entrance opportunities in the future on downside weakness.

Market Fundamentals

Since the announcement of the spin-off, the macroeconomic landscape has shifted meaningfully. Netherlands-based Fibrant announced the closure of its North American caprolactam plant in Augusta, Georgia late last year, which took more than 500,000 tons of nameplate capacity offline here in the United States. That was not an immaterial amount of domestic supply. This was followed by news that BASF was cutting 100,000 tons of capacity at its Ludwigshafen chemical complex in Germany, which piled onto cuts by other private firms globally, such as Sumitomo Chemical in Japan. In many cases, these cuts were simply a balancing act versus Chinese production ramp; imports of caprolactam by Chinese customers fell from 700,000 tons in 2012 to less than 200,000 tons in 2015, with the balance (and then some) all driven by an onslaught of state-subsidized production.

That is beginning to change. Nylon 6 production is incredibly “dirty”; it uses highly aggressive solvents, produces nitrogen oxides (see AdvanSix’s heavy environmental capital spending), and acidic ammonium sulfate (which AdvanSix dumps into the fertilizer market for whatever price it can get). As far as China goes, the state has turned over a new leaf, embracing green policy to improve its environment. Nylon 6 production is very far down the list for protection to ensure national interests, and as such has been a far easier target for capacity cuts to reduce environmental impact versus other production processes like steel or aluminum. Still, these moves by China have led to the fundamentals of the caprolactam market to become more regionalized. Caprolactam shipments have always been difficult; it is shipped as a liquid most often (in an oxygen-deprived environment) or as a flaked product in moisture-proof bags. This has always increased shipping costs, and due to globalization, shipments are far more likely to come from other Southeast Asian countries with lower transportation costs versus from North America or Europe. Management has pegged caprolactam exports at next to nil, and only roughly 10% of total nylon business (including Nylon 6) is exported to Asia. That is a bit different for ammonium sulfate, as part of the big reason agricultural companies switched to ammonium versus other nitrogen-enriching fertilizers (besides price) was its ease of shipment. Today, roughly 30% of production is shipped down to South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, etc.) for agrarian use. Trends there are favorable, given the use of fertilizers there is on the rise, and there is intense focus by governments on reducing deforestation for cropland (higher yields per acre versus more acres).

2017 Earnings Results, Valuation

It has been interesting to see AdvanSix shatter expectations this year, because management has consistently pulled back the reigns and guided cautiously forward (although the team does not provide earnings guidance). Q3 2017, for instance, was a great quarter, and EBITDA was only down incrementally (~$4mm) versus Q2 sequentially. That ran very counter to this statement just a few weeks prior to Q3 close on August 10th during the Q2 earnings release:

I think we would come back and reiterate our cautious horizon post Q2… I mean certainly as we are coming into the back half of Q2 into Q3 that overall we do see the dynamics normalizing from what was in some cases an acute consideration in the first half with feedstock materials availability in China, which has been largely resolved.

So yes, while that little jump in spreads during March and April of this year is unlikely to repeat itself again (giving a little bit of juice to EBITDA), broadly the market is very healthy. Supply and demand looks very balanced in North America in regards to Nylon 6/caprolactam, and industry spreads are right around what AdvanSix considers “marginal producer cost”. As a low-cost producer, AdvanSix is earning healthy EBITDA margins (~14.5% for the full year) and is generating a lot of free cash flow, in spite of continued heavy investment in health and environmental capital spending to maintain emissions compliance. Positioning is very solid here.

2017, because of this, looks like a great year to set as what mid-cycle earnings will look like for AdvanSix going forward. Given the $20mm pre-tax impact from planned turnarounds at company facilities in Q4, the expectation should be for AdvanSix to report roughly $200mm in full year EBITDA. If 2017 is an accurate reflection of mid-cycle earnings, the company is trading at roughly 7.5x EV/EBITDA. This might actually be a discount in my opinion, given the high levels of free cash flow (7.7% yield based off my 2017 estimates) and low levels of leverage (net debt/EBITDA of 1x basically). 8x mid-cycle EBITDA valuations have been a fairly consistent valuation point for large diversified chemicals producers, and I think a similar valuation makes sense here given the light growth expectations for Nylon 6 globally (at roughly GDP). As a result, I think the case can be made for $45/share in valuation, but there isn’t much room beyond that – at least with what we know today.

