This REIT Will Cut Its Dividend - Part 2

Our thesis was that Boardwalk was paying way more cash than its operations could sustain and the NAV assumptions were way out of whack. Management had signaled their intentions to continue with the current dividend policy and all analysts were on board, but we just found their assumptions overly optimistic based on the health of their primary markets.

This evening we got confirmation.

Boardwalk's Board of Trustees reviews the Trust's allocation of capital, including its monthly regular distributions, on a quarterly basis. Despite the improving fundamentals in the Trust's core markets of Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Trust's Management and Board of Trustees are confident that the Trust's capital allocation opportunities, which include the current suite renovation/re-positioning program along with its growth opportunities consistent with Boardwalk's long-term strategic plan to focus on NAV growth and creation, provides an opportunity for the Trust to utilize its cash flow, to maximize value for all Unitholders. The use of cash flow towards these initiatives will accelerate the Trust's FFO recovery in the near term, while providing an additional source of capital to fund its ambitious and exciting growth. Beginning in 2018, the Trust's distribution policy is consistent with the Trust's long-term focus of NAV growth and will comprise of an annual distribution, paid monthly, at least equal to the taxable portion of the Trust's income. This formal policy will allow the Trust to retain a significant portion of cash flow to re-invest in capital growth opportunities.

The sledge hammer to dividend was pretty significant with a stunning 55% cut starting in January 2018.

Do you buy after the bad news? To look at that we analyze the current fundamentals.

1) Guidance reiterated

After 4 downgrades in the past 5 quarters, Boardwalk maintained 2017 guidance today.

Based on third quarter results, it implies adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 41 to 51 cents for Q4-2017. Our estimate is that it will come in at the lower end of that range as rental revenue per unit is declining and this quarter struggled in at 43 cents. On the bright side there is a big development pipeline that will be hitting the numbers soon but we estimate this will help to keep AFFO flat at best in 2018.

2) Rental revenue per unit

Sequential stabilized revenue dropped in both its key markets of Edmonton and Calgary quarter over quarter.

We had previously suggested this was possible simply based on very strong supply of new units coming on to the rental markets with demand staying flat. Quebec and Ontario was relative bright spots but not enough to move the needle on the portfolio.

Boardwalk's rent movements are pretty much reflective of what the official statistics show.

Unfortunately Boardwalk's exposure to the "falling" markets is close to 60% of their portfolio and that makes producing Net operating Income (NOI) growth a tough ask.

3) NAV is still in La-La Land

After Q2-2017 we emphasized that Boardwalk's estimate of NAV was significantly ahead of where we thought fair value stood.

Our estimate for fair value was close to $30 versus the $63.24 NAV estimate by management in Q2-2017. With NOI guidance maintained and thinks looking very bleak for a quick recovery, we expected a big cut to the NAV. Instead we got this.

Ok, it is lower by a whole 53 cents but that is nowhere close to our estimate of fair value. Even more surprisingly, management has used a NOI of $308 million as "stabilized NOI" when current NOI will be less than $210 million by their own guidance.

We are not sure what management is thinking, but we believe that auditors at year-end might side with our IFRS view of the NAV. At least $10-$15 decrease in NAV seems highly probable. We think management is getting the idea and hence the dividend was cut so much. Otherwise, if this was the trough AFFO by bother cutting the dividend by 55%?

4) Valuation

Based on November 14 close of prices, Boardwalk is the most expensive among the Canadian apartment REITs based on price to AFFO multiples.

One of the reasons it sustained that high was that investors were drunk on the past performance of this REIT. The other was the dividend, which of course has been slashed. We think at the most this should trade at 15 times AFFO. Even if we assume next year's AFFO comes in at a $1.75, a tall task according to us, the fair value is $28/share.

Conclusion

It is fun to get the thesis right and even more so when it plays contrary to consensus. We don't think this saga is done yet as NAV has to be written down a lot and that will put pressure on debt to asset ratios. Management is well aware of this we think and hence the dividend was cut so drastically. The biggest macro challenge for Boardwalk continues to be Calgary and Edmonton's weak performance relative to other cities. Supply is going to be steady from new construction and from this unusual twist which we have talked about before.

Sierra Place was built at the corner of 7 Avenue and 7 Street S.W. in 1958. It's always been an office building, but the property owner is changing it into residential apartment units. Greg Moore with Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says the building is 50 per cent vacant and it's been tough to find and keep tenants. "We looked at how long the recovery is going to be in Calgary and how long it's going to take to get a normalized market downtown," Moore said. "We're about five to 10 years from that happening, so we looked at what the highest and best use of the property is going forward. The slumping economy has forced many companies to leave downtown office buildings. The office vacancy rate in the core is 27 per cent, so building owners are getting creative to fill floors.

There is a lot of office supply with single tenants that can be converted into residential. Residential vacancy is around 7% in Calgary and if possible to convert an empty building to residential and get a much higher valuation, the landlords are going to do it. While the amounts are not huge yet, they will pressure rental rates at the margin for the next few years. Boardwalk will transform into a slow growth apartment REIT that will have to fight for its rent increases. This coupled with significant expense pressure from minimum wage hikes in Alberta is likely to make Boardwalk's AFFO grow slowly. We will review the situation again should price and management actions dictate.

