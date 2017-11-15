Ill-Timed, But Highly Valid - Revisiting My Recent Short Thesis On Highpower International

Reiterating my short recommendation - with the stock still trading only 20% below it's 52-week-high, there's ample room to drop further.

Margin pressure expected to increase even further going forward, expect Q4 earnings per share to come in below $0.10.

Revenues continued to grow in Q3 but ongoing increase in raw material prices is finally taking its toll on product margins.

Back in June, I issued an ill-timed short recommendation on Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ), a small, China-based producer of nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) and lithium-based rechargeable batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric buses, bikes, energy storage systems, power tools, medical equipment, digital and electronic devices, personal care products, lighting, etc. Most of the company's products are sold domestically or to other countries within Asia.

Photo: Highpower Lithium Battery Facility - Source: Company Presentation

Thanks to rapidly growing demand for lithium-based battery solutions, both the company's top and bottom line have improved considerably in recent quarters. Highpower also recorded an improvement in gross margins and cash flow from operations.

Fellow contributor Michael Fitzsimmons has repeatedly presented the bull case on the company in his ongoing coverage, so I would advise investors to start with these articles in order to get a more comprehensive view. In addition, there's an investor presentation available on the company's website.

My short thesis was largely based on the ongoing cost inflation for raw materials like cobalt and lithium but on July 19 Highpower issued preliminary second quarter results that showed gross margins having remained largely intact from rather strong Q1 levels. It later turned out that, in expectation of ongoing price inflation, the company proactively secured large amounts of raw materials during the first half of 2017, a smart move that benefited gross margins greatly in Q2.

But with the cheap inventory obviously largely exhausted in Q3, the company had to return to spot market purchases and in combination with a somewhat less favorable product mix, gross margins consequently dropped 430 basis points quarter over quarter to just 19.0%.

Even worse, with cobalt prices remaining at multi-year highs and lithium prices up almost 50% over the past six months, management is anticipating a further 200-300 basis point decline in gross margins in Q4.

Coupled with an expected more than 15% quarter over quarter decline in revenues, profitability will take a major hit next quarter with earnings per share most likely dropping below $0.10.

And while management guided for FY2018 revenues to increase at least 20% year over year and full year "gross margin levels to exceed that of the fourth quarter of 2017", I would actually expect Q1 and perhaps even Q2 gross margins to remain at or even below Q4 levels as it will take some time for the company to execute on its input cost mitigation plans:

We expect that raw material prices will continue to rise and impact our gross margins in the fourth quarter and the foreseeable future. However, we are actively improving our production capacity and efficiency, maintaining a strong and cost competitive supply chain, and shifting to a higher-margin product mix, which will aid our growth in the coming year. To further strengthen our technology and product offerings in anticipation of future customer demand, Highpower will increase investment in R&D focused on strategic hiring and partnerships with leading universities and institutes. We also remain committed to exploring more strategic business partnerships to further grow our business and create lasting shareholder value.

Moreover, ongoing capacity expansion and increased R&D expenses in combination with higher working capital requirements will heavily weigh on the company's cash flows going forward. So far in 2017, operating and investing activities caused cash outflows of almost $13 million and I would expect even higher cash usage next year.

So, while on paper the company is generating healthy profits each quarter, cash flows are telling a somewhat different story. This is in large parts due to the ongoing need for capacity expansion and ever increasing working capital requirements in conjunction with the growth in the company's lithium ion battery business. The stated intent to shift to higher-margin products will require additional investments in the business. Against this backdrop, I wouldn't be surprised to see cash outflows from operating and investing activities eclipsing $20 million in 2018, forcing Highpower to either increase its already meaningful debt levels even further or even pursue an equity raise.

As of the end of Q3, the company had available unused credit facilities of $24 million. Highpower's large working capital requirements are mostly caused by production lead times of 30-40 days and average accounts receivable days outstanding in the mid-80s.

That said, even at an assumed full year 2018 gross margin level of 18%. Highpower should still generate solid profits, at least on paper.

Bottom line:

Revenue growth continues at Highpower International, fueled by the ever increasing demand for lithium-ion based batteries but ongoing input cost inflation has finally started to weigh on margins, validating my original short thesis from June. Things will get worse before potentially getting better at some time in 2018 as Q4 margin expectations mark a further, significant step down from an already weak Q3.

Investors should not expect meaningful short-term improvement as it will take time and additional investments for the company to enhance its product mix in order to mitigate at least some of the persistent raw material pricing pressures.

In addition, cash flows remain a cause for concern given my expectations for further substantial cash usage from operating and investing activities next year.

Even after the earnings-related drop, the shares are still trading just 20% shy of their 52-week-high and almost 150% above the lows, leaving ample room for the stock price to drop even further as the company is heading into a very weak Q4 and an, at least, equally rough start to FY2018.

My personal expectation is for the shares to settle below $4 at the end of this year.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HPJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.