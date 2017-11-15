Mirati Therapeutics: Buy The Dip

Readers who have done their due diligence should make an initial pilot purchase in the near term, waiting for the secondary offering or strength in shares to add to their positions.

Management has guided for cash to last through late 2019, but I believe a raise will come in the next couple quarters.

I remind readers that it´s easy to look for cheap stocks, but sometimes the winners are the ones already in plain sight.

At one point shares rose by as much as 45% since my initial article in September. I believe today´s dip represents a buying opportunity.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) rose by as much as 45% since my initial article in September, in which I noted that the double in share price following early data for sitravatinib in NSCLC was just the beginning.

MRTX data by YCharts

The stock brings to mind my piece on Loxo Oncology (LOXO) from December of last year, in which I stated the following:

It's easy for potential investors to feel like they've "missed the boat". However, as often seen on Wall Street, stocks that are winning can continue to win, and companies that execute solidly can continue to drive shareholder gains.

Lately with readers I have discussed bias against penny stocks and companies that have disappointed investors time and again. While it is important to stay skeptical, at the same time simply passing on these plays when material developments merit a fresh look can result in lost opportunities. Likewise, it is easy to pass on stocks that have already skyrocketed and search for those that "remain undervalued" or haven't run up yet. I call this valuation bias, and have repeatedly pointed out that sometimes the best investing idea is the one in plain sight. Sometimes, the winners just keep on winning and entry points present themselves to those with an open mind.

Today, shares of Mirati have dipped 15% on news that management is de-prioritizing lead candidate glesatinib in favor of freeing up cash to usher forward sitravatinib (and preclinical KRAS program). In light of the buying opportunity and future catalysts I decided to revisit this promising opportunity.

Key points to my original bullish thesis included the following:

Tailwinds in the space in which they are operating (targeting genetic changes in tumor cells), as seen with previous picks Loxo Oncology and Ignyta (RXDX). The former looks to see FDA approval soon, the second up after Merck's Keytruda already received expanded use approval earlier this year.

Data from the company 's case study involving the first evaluable NSCLC patient harboring a CBL inactivating mutation who was treated with sitravatinib was very promising. The patient was observed to have an objective response to treatment with a 77% decrease in target lesions. I pointed out that inactivating mutations in CBL occur in approximately 1.5% of NSCLC patients, which could be quite a lucrative market considering the small size of the company and lack of competition. Additionally, they are found in 3.5% of melanoma cases and 2% of cancers of unknown origin.

Early data for sitravatinib in combination with nivolumab as a treatment for NSCLC patients whose cancer progressed after being treated with a checkpoint inhibitor was somewhat encouraging as well. 3 of 11 patients experienced a confirmed partial response, which led the company to advance with the second stage and enroll a combined total of 34 patients.

Figure 2: Genetic alterations that sitravatinib targets (source: corporate strategy)

In my prior piece I did not even mention glesatinib except in passing to acknowledge its presence, as the value I was seeing in the small company was based on sitravatinib. I believe management is making an excellent decision to focus on their most promising programs and sidelines the ones that don't make the cut.

For the third quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $75 million, while net loss totaled $16.4 million. Research and development costs decreased slightly to $13.5 million, while general and administrative costs maintained about the same level at $3.1 million.

I remind readers that several key institutional investors I keep tabs on hold significant stakes, including Baker Brothers, Venbio, and Broadfin.

Two key catalysts could create value for shareholders in the medium term:

Results from the phase 1b study of sitravatinib as a single agent in genetically selected patients with NSCLC and other solid tumors by the middle of next year. Data from a mid-stage study evaluating the combination of sitravatinib and nivolumab in patients with checkpoint refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) by around the middle of next year.

Figure 3: Phase 2 NSCLC combination study results (source: corporate presentation)

Keep in mind that the indication being targeted amounts to around 40,000 patients per the company´s presentation. ORR for the mid-stage combination of 27% (3/11) compares favorably to 2nd line checkpoint inhibitor therapy (after chemotherapy) of 14% to 19% (nivolumab and atezolizumab, respectively).

Additionally, in the first quarter of 2018 results are expected from a phase 2 study evaluating mocetinostat in combination with durvalumab in patients with checkpoint refractory NSCLC. Lastly, the IND for their KRAS G12C program should be submitted by the end of 2018.

I would be remiss to point out to readers that I believe the company represents a clean "bolt-on" acquisition candidate for the right pharmaceutical or biotech company looking for an entry into the tumor agnostic therapy space. Generous economics in Loxo Oncology's recent deal with Bayer are proof of the promise here ($400 million upfront and over $1 billion in potential milestone payments while retaining co-promotion in the United States, not to mention tiered double digit royalties ex-US).

Mirati Therapeutics is a Buy

One key risk is dilution, which I believe will happen relatively soon considering its current cash position and ongoing losses. Management has guided for cash to last through late 2019, but I believe that is overly optimistic.

With promising early data, I believe several of the institutional investors known for investing in the targeted oncology space (OrbiMed, RA Capital, Great Point Partners, Tang Capital, etc.) will try to get in on any potential secondary offering. Another risk is that promising early data doesn't hold up in larger patient numbers, as well as clinical setbacks with not only sitravatinib but also other assets.

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence should make an initial pilot purchase in the near term. The expected secondary offering, when it occurs, could offer an opportunity to add to one´s position. Technical strength would also be a sign to add to one´s position.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.