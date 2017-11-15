Helios And Matheson: Lots Of Sizzle (But Send A Search Party For The Steak)

On October 12, at 6:37am EST, I published a detailed premium piece: Helios And Matheson: This Will End In Tears For Retail Speculators. As I was so certain that retail investors would get hurt, I even wrote a brief instablog piece that was sent to my free site followers. The instablog alert was sent out at 6:55 am EST. That morning, as Helios And Matheson (HMNY) just experienced its then first big down day, on October 11th, after its gravity defying move from $2 to $38.86, the morning of October 12th, shares in pre-market were very volatile and bouncing around between $27 and $28. By 9 am, shares caught a pre-market bid and were at one point trading in the low $30s.

As you can see from the time and volume data, there was a brief period of time where retail speculators could have gracefully exited in the mid to high $29s. As I expected, one week later, shares were down to $16 and by November 1, they closed the trading session under $10.

Now I don't write this to gloat, as I didn't short the name. Quite frankly, it would have been hard to find anything to borrow to short shares, and if you could, it would have been at a usury 200% annualized rate.

At the time of publication, I did get a fair amount of criticism that I was raining on the speculators' parade and why didn't I alert free site readers in real time. My response is that I wrote the instablog piece only 17 minutes after publishing the premium site piece and, albeit with a delay, I even published my detail report on the free site of SA, at 1:50pm that same day (see here). So although the free site piece was published, with a six-hour lag, when shares where then in the mid to high $23s, there was still time to avoid some losses. I had to publish with a time lag as it wouldn't be fair to my Marketplace subscribers who are paying their monthly subscription fees.

Switching gears, I wanted to note that HMNY released Q3 2017 earnings results, just yesterday. I'm not even sure if results were reported before or after the bell. I find this ironic that the company issued this string of glossy press releases, see all of them below:

Lo and behold, where is the shiny press release that HMNY just reported its Q3 2017? After all, aren't financial results a critically important aspect of valuing a company?

I think we all know why there was no shiny press release, because HMNY is losing money faster than Vanilla Ice and M.C. Hammer.

And before we take a peek at the numbers and they are rated "R" for terrible, per yesterday's 10-Q: HMNY has 11,125,442 shares outstanding. HMNY's share count was even elusive and a point of contention/debate as there were so many dilutive financial capital raising maneuvers required to find its majority stake in MoviePass.

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer’s classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: As of November 13, 2017, there were 11,125,442 shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, outstanding

As for results, shareholders equity has gone from positive $11.9 million to negative $26.2 million. That isn't a typo. It is negative $26.2 million.

If you read the fine print then you quickly determine that the warrant liability was related to the series of highly dilutive Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes ($27.7 million). In connection with the financial engineering and low conversion strike prices, low priced warrants were a sweetner in some of these transactions.

In order to fund its operations, including the development of the RedZone Map app, and to obtain the funds necessary to purchase a majority stake in MoviePass, in September 2016, December 2016, February 2017 and August 2017, the Company issued and sold Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes having a total principal amount of approximately $27.7 million to the Investor. As a result of these securities offerings, during the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company incurred (I) a charge of approximately $27.5 million resulting from the change in market value of derivative and warrant liabilities and (ii) interest expense of approximately $16.9 million. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had issued and sold only approximately $4.3 million in Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Notes, therefore, during that period, the change in market value of derivative liabilities represented income of approximately $0.4 million and interest expense of approximately $1.2 million.

Source: HMNY Q3 2017 10-Q

Setting aside the GAAP accounting relating to the financing, note that HMNY's revenue during the first nine months of 2017 was only $3.7 million. Yet, SG&A expenses of $8 million, R&D of $1.5 million, and D&A of $1.3 million resulted in a $10.2 million loss from operations before the $16.9 million in interest expense. We don't need to worry about taxes because when you lose money, you don't pay corporate income taxes. So operating losses of $10.2 million plus interest expense of $16.9 million equals a loss of $27.1 million.

Cash provided by operating activities, for the nine-month period, was negative $7.7 million.

As don't need to say much more about HMNY's financials other than they are a showcase of how good management has been at burning capital. Moreover, as I covered in my original piece, the MoviePass business model is fundamentally broken. If MoviePass' average user goes to the movies more than once per month then, at least a monthly subscription cost of $9.95, they lose money on every subscriber.

If you want a bigger laugh then note that on November 6th, tier 3 sell side shop, Maxim, placed a $25 price target on HMNY. When I heard that I wasn't sure if Maxim was the provocative men's magazine or a firm that purportedly publishes objective investment research.

Only one day later, on the AMC Entertainment (AMC) conference call, it was made crystal clear that "AMC has absolutely no intention of sharing admissions or concessions revenue."

Before I wrap up and take my comments off the air, on November 6th, in typical splashy fashion, HMNY issued, yet another, fancy press release indicating that could raise up to $100 million in a complicated convertible offering (see the SEC filing).

Although, this time, the strike price could be at a more palatable $12.06 whereas prior deals where struck with conversion prices ranging from the high $2 to low $4s, they haven't raised all the capital. The filing is purposely complex and fully of legal mumbo jumbo.

On November 6, 2017 (the “Subscription Date”), pursuant to a securities purchase agreement (“SPA”) entered into by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (the “Company”) and certain institutional investors (each, a “Buyer”, collectively, the “Buyers”), the Company agreed to sell and issue senior convertible notes in the aggregate principal amount of $100,000,000 (each, a “Note” and collectively, the “Notes”), consisting of (I) Series A Senior Bridge Convertible Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $5,000,000 (the “Series A Notes”) and (ii) Series B Senior Secured Bridge Convertible Notes in the aggregate principal amount of $95,000,000 (the “Series B Notes”) for consideration consisting of (I) cash payments in the aggregate amount of $5,000,000 (the “Cash Amount”), and (ii) secured promissory notes payable by the Buyers to the Company (each, an “Investor Note”, collectively, the “Investor Notes”) in the aggregate principal amount of $95,000,000 with an aggregate mandatory prepayment obligation in the amount of $2,235,714.29 to be made by the Buyers every week (provided there is no existing Event of Default) beginning November 13, 2017, and every Monday thereafter including December 26, 2017, for an aggregate amount of approximately $20,650,000, including the amounts funded in connection with the Series A Notes (the “Financing”). The date on which the Notes will be issued is referred to in this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Current Report”) as the “Closing Date.”

Per the company's 10-Q, filed last night, they have only received an initial $5 million. If you read the fine print, they will only raise the other $95 million if there is enough investor demand to take it up. It is more of a P.I.P.E.

On November 7, 2017, (the “Closing Date”), the Company completed an offering of a new series of senior convertible notes in the aggregate principal amount of $100,000,000 to certain institutional investors. A portion of the proceeds from this offering was used to pay the Demand Note and the remaining proceeds may be used by the Company in connection with exercising the Company’s rights pursuant to the MoviePass Option Agreement or any other transaction whereby the Company increases its ownership interests or other rights and interests in MoviePass. On the Closing Date, the Company received $5,000,000 in proceeds from the sale of the senior convertible notes.

Either way this is additional dilution equity capital that will be used to fund large operating losses.

And there is one other item that is beyond laughable. Chet Lowe appeared on CNBC and hinted that streaming is in the company's future. For a reality check, Disney's (DIS) market capitalization is $160 billion and Netflix (NFLX) is a rocking $85 billion market capitalization.

My price target for Helios Matheson is $5. The only reason it isn't $2 or zero is because the high volatility gives the shares some trading value. In other words, HMNY's management team are good circus promoters. However, eventually when you are better at issuing press releases than dreaming up viable business plans, you run out of other peoples' money. But who knows, with this year's R&D spending of $1.5 million, both Netflix and Disney might be worried.