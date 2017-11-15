With This Stock I Beat The Market, Because Most Investors Don't Beat The Market - Oh, The Irony

This investment benefits from the undeniable trend that most investors do not beat the market and the sizeable move to passive index investing.

The company that enables investors to simply buy the market, is ironically is beating the market.

One of my 3 US stock picks is BlackRock, the leader in passive and smart beta ETFs available by way of iShares.

I have 3 US stocks picks that complement my 15 Dividend Achievers that is detailed in this article Buying Dividend Growth Stocks Without Looking. The stocks are Apple (OTC:APPL), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), and BlackRock (BLK). They offer a nice accompaniment to my 15 Achievers, and have in fact outperformed the 15 Achievers with respect to total returns.

Here are those companies from January of 2014 through to end of September 2017, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns. Portfolio 1 is My Three Picks.

And here are the individual assets for the period.

And let's have a look at BlackRock from January of 2007 through to the end of September 2017. Portfolio 1 is BlackRock.

We see incredible volatility and incredible returns.

The iShares division of BlackRock is the leading ETF provider. As you may know iShares allows investors to buy the market indices by way of simple low fee exchange traded funds or ETFs. Here's a sample of the largest ETFs from the iShares site, showing the investment, the assets under management (AUM) and fee structures.

Investors can own the S&P 500 for just 5 basis points, a fee of .04%. Compared to high fee mutual funds, that is a revolution for investors. The development and proliferation of ETFs might be the greatest advancement for investors since the creation of those mutual funds that allowed small time investors to access the stocks and bonds that offer that longer term growth potential. But now, financial companies have built a better mousetrap.

Investors can quickly and easily create a globally diversified balanced portfolio with just a few tickers. And we know that historically those active managers mostly underperform the passive indices. From one of the most recent studies from Spiva that tracks the performance of actively managed mutual funds vs. the passive benchmark indices; it's not pretty.

This from a CNBC article on the most recent year end results for 2016.

But the latest report on active management performance, in the closely watched SPIVA U.S. Scorecard from S&P, paints an even bleaker picture over the long term. For the first time, the scorecard tracked 15-year performance to capture what it considers a "complete market cycle." In that period, 92.2 percent of large-cap managers missed their marks, while the number was 95.4 percent for mid-caps and 93.2 percent for small-caps. It's probably no wonder, then, that more than 58 percent of U.S. equity funds either folded or merged during the 15-year time frame.

And also from the same article.

Investors have been shoveling money into passive strategies. Exchange-traded funds, most of which track indexes, saw record inflows of cash during the first quarter on both the stock and bond side. In 2016, passive funds attracted a net $508.4 billion while active suffered $340.1 billion in outflows, according to Morningstar.

So there you have the potential 'perfect storm' for BlackRock and BlackRock investors. The professional active managers have drastically underperformed the simple benchmarks and given that truth investors are running away from active management into the welcoming arms of the passive indices and surging smart beta indices.

BlackRock is a major recipient of those passive ETF dollars. BlackRock released 3rd quarter results on October 11, 2017. I don't mind opening up my Seeking Alpha page to read ...

This from the BlackRock Quarterly results outline.

iShares® third quarter net inflows of $52 billion were diversified across both core and non-core strategies. Our continued investment in the iShares franchise, including product innovation, investor education and digital distribution, is driving accelerated growth and increased market share. During the third quarter, we again achieved the #1 market share of ETF flows globally, in both the United States and Europe, and in both equity and fixed income.

And BlackRock certainly has its hand in the active pie, on the big boy institutional side.

In today’s markets, clients rely on both index and alpha-seeking building blocks to achieve their desired outcomes. Strong investment performance drove third quarter net inflows of $6 billion in our active platform, led by fixed income and multi-asset offerings, which contributed to our strong organic base fee growth during the quarter. “Technology and risk management revenue, powered by Aladdin®, increased 15% year-over-year as institutions turn to BlackRock for our risk management and analytics capabilities.

And that risk management expertise is key. From my experience two of the greatest weapons for enabling more investors to achieve better results are lower fees and risk management (investing within ones risk tolerance level) and then of course the ability to match the investment mix to that risk tolerance level and investment objectives. For my money, they are fishing where the fishes are, and where more of the fishes are heading. They've got their big fishing nets out, and they can welcome them all. It's a simple and obvious trend.

One area of growth is in the smart beta ETF development that allows investors and advisers to tailor portfolios to potentially reach more specific goals, such as better risk adjusted returns, greater growth, lower volatility, value investing, dividend growth investing, equal weight index investing and on and on. These types of funds require greater management expertise and hence can command some higher fees compared to the plain vanilla large cap ETFs such as (IVV).

A second area of growth potential is the advisory channel. Advisers can use these simple ETFs for portfolio construction for their clients. It can be quicker and easier than buying and managing and rebalancing dozens of individual equities, bonds and other assets. The advisers will then have more time to concentrate on where they can potentially add value for their clients, focusing on the risk management, investor behavior, tax efficiency, estate planning and other important issues. Also, the robo advisers are mostly designed around the ETF universe. According to the consulting firm A.T. Kearney, assets under management by robo advisers will grow by 68% annually to a whopping 2.2 trillion in the next five years. There are many channels directing assets to ETFs.

When I pick a stock, I don't sweat the details. I invest on a simple theme or trend as per BlackRock and the trends outlined in this article. I will then check the numbers to see if the company is earning profits aka making money. It has to be a profitable venture.

Here's the 10 years numbers for BlackRock courtesy of Morningstar.

And for those who like the sweat the "valuation" thing.

They make money. They take advantage of that long term trend. Check, check. That's enough for me, I'm a simple guy.

The market appreciated the recent quarterly reports and outlook. This from TD Waterhouse ...

The investment trend away from active management is accelerating, the BlackRock market beat is accelerating. Dale's satisfaction with one of his picks is accelerating. I hope this works out long term, but who knows? I hope that one day they show a record of increasing their dividends every year for 25 years, and I will be writing articles on my Dividend Aristocrat, BlackRock.

If Indexing continues to rule, that Aristocracy may be around the corner.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

Happy Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.