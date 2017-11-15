GE:  Buy, Sell Or Hold?  Research Regarding Outcomes Of Dividend Reductions

The dividend cut came as no surprise to well-informed investors.

General Electric’s (GE) recent dividend cut sent investors scurrying to the exits. A double-digit drop in two days is enough to unnerve even the battle-hardened investor. If one is considering an investment in GE, there are a number of questions to consider:

Is a dividend cut a harbinger of future poor performance?

Is there a given time period in which the share price descends and/or rebounds?

Do companies that cut their dividend experience long-term difficulties?

Fortunately, studies exist to give us insight into these queries.

The primary source for the majority of my thesis was gleaned from a 2004 study, Operating performance following dividend decreases and omissions, by Erik Lie, “. Mr. Lie is a Norwegian finance professor at the University of Iowa. The research covers samples from 1980 through 1998. Although most information I cite is from the aforementioned research, I have largely confirmed his results by perusing additional studies. I furnish links for information provided by sources other than Professor Lie’s research.

Does a Dividend Cut Indicate a Company’s Stock Price Will Perform Poorly In the Future?

In at least 80% of cases, the stock price following a dividend reduction drops markedly at the time of the announcement.

Rresearch by Michaely, Thaler and Womack determined stock prices continue to move downwards in the weeks after a dividend decrease.

A study by Richard Thaler et al. (1994) focused on companies that suspended their dividends. Nonetheless, I believe it is instructive. Firms that omit dividends have a 7% drop in share price over the first three days following the announced suspension and suffered an average of an 11% drop after one year.

It should be noted that my inquiries indicated firms that suspend dividends are generally in worse straits than companies that reduce dividends. Consequently, the outcomes for companies that suspend dividends are inferior.

Studies by Healy and Palepu, 1988; Benartzi et al., 1997; Grullon et al., 2002 indicated either a long-term appreciation in share price or in the case of Nissim and Ziv, 2001, no substantive change.

For the next few quarters following a dividend cut, the market tends to respond positively to quarterly reports.

Lie determined that firms record normal performance in quarters following a dividend cut.

These results are inconsistent with the conventional wisdom that dividend reductions are indicative of poor future prospects.

It is imperative to note that the authors of these studies are providing long-term stock results. Shorter periods can have markedly differing results. An article concerning FTSE 100 companies that cut or suspended their dividends in 2015 indicated one-year losses of roughly 20% or more for eight of the ten firms. The other two firms experienced modest capital appreciation.

Regarding the Future Operational Performance of Dividend Cutting Companies

Research by Bulan et al. found that firms that confront operational problems aggressively through dividend cuts experience a more rapid recovery than other companies that delay dividend cuts.

Research by Benartziet al. (1997) and Grullon et al. (2002) determined that firms that decrease dividends experience decreases in earnings during the same year and increases thereafter.

Nissim and Ziv (2001) determined that when controlling for earnings levels at the end of the event year and additional variables affecting future earnings, subsequent earnings are normal for firms that decrease dividends. Consequently, there is no evidence that a dividend decrease, in and of itself, contains long-term negative insights regarding a company’s future performance.

A study by Dhillon (2001) found future earnings are unrelated to dividend decreases.

DeAngelo, DeAngelo and Skinner (1992) and Healy and Palepu (1988) determined that a dividend reduction tends to result in a significant increase in earnings,

Professor Lie’s research indicates the operating performance following a dividend decrease was likely to suffer for the quarter immediately after the announcement of a cut. In subsequent quarters, the companies’ performance improved.

Likely Negative Aspects of Company Performance Associated With Dividend Cuts

Conventional wisdom states that due to a reduction in dividend costs, dividend cuts allow increased funding for a variety of company initiatives. Research indicates the opposite is true. Dividend cuts are generally the consequence of high debt levels and low cash ratios. Consequently, CAPEX and R&D spending are likely to suffer following a dividend cut.

This is true even though CAPEX, R&D and other spending levels are often normal prior to a dividend reduction. Therefore, while quarterly results are likely to improve for the second through the ninth quarter following a dividend reduction, it is postulated that companies may suffer long term effects due to the aforementioned reductions in spending.

Research by DeAngelo, DeAngelo and Skinner (1992) and Healy and Palepu (1988) determined that companies that reduce their dividends tend to sell more assets and have depressed sales in later quarters.

It is also common for companies to reduce staff levels and engage in a variety of cost-cutting initiatives following a dividend cut.

Food For Thought

I’ve provided four charts for companies that cut dividends during this calendar year. The source of the charts is Schwab. The dates of the dividend cut and the company ticker are above each chart.

Mosaic Company (MOS) May 18th

Mattel (MAT) June 16th

Xerox (XRX) February 24th

Progressive Corporation (PGR) December 3

Final Thoughts

Much of the research conflicts with conventional wisdom.

While I believe the information I related is of value, I caution that every company has its own story.

The research indicates that most companies that cut their dividend suffer sharp losses of share price. However, company prospects are often improved following dividend cuts, especially in the case of the company that moves sooner rather than later. I believe GE was reasonably proactive in this respect. Of some concern, according to the published research, is the prospect that GE may curtail R&D and/or CAPEX in the future.

I opine that any investor that holds GE stock has probably suffered the worst of the losses. While I wouldn’t be surprised to see the shares continue to fall, I believe the long-term upside will more than compensate for any remaining short-term losses, I caution readers, however, that the tax selling season will likely gain momentum in the coming weeks, and GE is undoubtedly a candidate for underwater sellers.

I assumed GE would cut the dividend. Consequently, I’m a bit surprised at the depth of the sell-off over the last two days. Perhaps SA readers are better informed than the average investor, or maybe the maybe will provide a sharp rebound in the share price in the next few days.

I currently hold no position in GE. However, I hope to complete a due diligence study in the near future. I will likely purchase shares on this coming Monday unless my research indicates otherwise.

I will probably publish an SA article concerning GE within the month. For those that are unfamiliar with my articles, they tend to be lengthy, reasonably comprehensive and they provide both bull and bear cases for potential investors.

