The Higher Income Portfolio For Retirees And Others

Does this portfolio take on too much risk? Or, is there more security in having any spending needs covered by portfolio income?

We'll build a portfolio using four asset classes, all delivering very generous yield and an overall portfolio yield well above 4%.

If I was going to go the route of building a portfolio that would cover my spending needs, I would go beyond the high yield dividend route and include other asset classes. With the goal of seeking greater income but within my comfort level for risks, and understanding of asset classes I would consider a portfolio Higher Yielding Dividends (HDV), Preferred Shares (PFF), Real Estate (IYR), and Higher Yielding Bonds (HYG). This might provide enough income while managing the risks that can be associated with seeking higher income. I would want to stay away from leveraged Closed End Funds and Business Development Corporations as those assets appear to carry risks that I don't understand. As Warren Buffett likes to quote, risk is not knowing what you're doing.

I used the iShares products as a demonstration as I started with the higher yielding iShares Core High Dividend ETF. It offers a generous current yield of 3.28%. The current yield at time of writing for PFF is 5.73%. The current yield for IYR is 3.95%. The current yield for HYG is 5.0%.

If we put them together in an equal weighted portfolio the portfolio yield would be 4.5%.

Here's how the individual assets would contribute to portfolio yield. If one had created that portfolio in 2016 the starting yield would have been 4.9%.

HDV PFF IYR HYG .82% 1.43% .99% 1.25%

If a retiree had a $500,000 portfolio as a component of their retirement funding, the portfolio would deliver $22,450 in year one. Of course a retiree would have to then take into consideration tax consequences. If that retiree was paying attention to the 4% spending "rule" and was only spending 4% of total portfolio assets, there would be a $2,450 surplus in year one if the portfolio income remained stable.

So how would this portfolio have delivered on a total return basis over the last few years? Courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com, here's the High Yield Portfolio from January of 2012 through to end of September 2017. HDV's inception date is March of 2011 limiting the time frame. The portfolio is rebalanced on an annual basis. As always, past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Those are very solid total returns, and it offered a lower volatility mix with a standard deviation below that of the US broad market (IVV). And let's have a look at the portfolio income history, with income reinvestment from 2012 to 2016. We have a starting yield of 5.2% increasing every year and settling at 6.9% in 2016.

Of course in the retiree stage we are spending that portfolio income or some of that portfolio income. Here's the portfolio income without dividend reinvestment, showing the income the portfolio assets would generate each year from the initial investment amount.

We see that the income has increased over the 5 year period, but with a stall in 2015. All said the 2012 retiree would have been able to live off of the income at a 4% spend rate, and would have had some excess funds to accumulate more units of the assets. That retiree might have decided to build up a cash pile with the excess funds, or spend the monies, or combination of the options.

And let's have a look at the Higher Yield Portfolio through the last recession. Due to the limited availability of HDV, I have substituted Vanguard's High Yield Dividend ETF (VYM). Here's the period once again, without dividend reinvestment.

We see that the portfolio income did come under stress, and did experience a 19% income decline. That said the portfolio would have more than covered the 4% spending rate. Due to the generous starting yield, the portfolio continued to throw off excess income. For retirement income requirements, that looks like success to me! Here's how the Portfolio would have funded retirement at an initial 4% spend rate, inflation adjusted. Portfolio 1 is the High Yield Portfolio.

The reason for the precipitous decline was the price decline of some of the assets. While VYM fell just slightly more than the S&P 500 through the last recession, the REIT and Preferred Shares indices fell more than the market. That retiree might have enjoyed generous income, but he or she would have had to stomach watching their nest egg get cut in half.

Here's the price performance of those non dividend assets.

Of course every market correction and recession has its own characteristics and causes and those unique events will affect asset classes accordingly and differently in each correction. As per my sector evaluation article, the REIT sector was a top performer in the 2000-2003 market correction, and then went on to be one of the very poor performers in the financial crisis. Obviously a real estate asset is going to be greatly affected in a financial crisis that has its roots in the real estate sector.

And preferred shares got hit hard in the crisis as investors fled to even safer waters. According to Seeking Alpha author Sure Dividend, the preferred share class typically has lower volatility than stocks, but more volatility than bonds. Here's a chart on historical volatility from a Sure Dividend article on preferred share ETFs.

We don't know how these assets will be affected in the next major or modest correction. But perhaps it is not wise to react to the most recent correction, but invest based on the expected characteristics of asset classes over time. Here are large cap stocks, REITS and High Yield Bonds through the early 2000's recession. Preferred Shares was not available as an asset class for historical evaluation. We see a different story with very manageable drawdown for REITs and High Yield Bonds in that market correction. Through the 2000-2003 recession, we see the portfolio mix hold up. The portfolio growth chart is total returns with income reinvestment.

The retirement start date is very important. And once again there is the possibility that a retiree could get a fortunate start date with a few years of portfolio excess gains before a major correction. That retiree might build up a separate cash and or short term bond nest egg.

If a retiree is looking for generous portfolio income, they might consider moving beyond the higher yielding dividend stocks, and get that added income boost and diversification by way of other income assets.

Thanks for reading. I welcome your comments and suggestions.

Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences. Investors might also consider international holdings.

Happy Investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.