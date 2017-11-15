Northland Power: 11% Dividend Increase

Northland's development pipeline should help the firm to continue to grow its revenue and free cash flow through and beyond 2020.

Northland Power is expected to see significant EBITDA and free cash flow growth in 2018 as its Nordsee One project gets ready for commercial operation.

Investment Thesis

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) released its third quarter earnings report on November 8, 2017. The company's Nordsee One offshore windfarm is expected to reach completion by the end of the year. Along with its Gemini windfarm which was completed back in April, Northland Power is expected to grow its EBITDA and free cash flow significantly in 2018. Beside increasing its January dividend by 11%, the company also plans to regularly review its dividend. All of these makes Northland Power an investment choice for dividend growth investors.

Source: Company Website

Nordsee One Wind Farm Near Commercial Operation

Northland Power's major project in focus is its Nordsee One. Had it been delayed in the third quarter, it would result in future revenue loss and its share price may be affected. Fortunately, everything progressed according to schedule. On September 22, the 54th and final wind turbine was installed and all of the turbines were earning pre-completion revenues. On November 8, all of its turbines passed reliability test. The company expect Nordsee One to reach commercial operation date (COD) at the end of 2017.

Source: Company Presentation

Regular Dividend Hikes will likely be the pattern moving forward

In its October press release, management indicated that once its Nordsee One Project reach COD, they will evaluate its current dividend payment. I was excited at that time to hear this news as Northland had not raise its dividend since its IPO back in 2010. Indeed, management released the news that the company plans to increase its dividend by 11% starting in its January payment. The announcement was earlier than I anticipated as Nordsee One has not yet reached COD.

I have to say that I am pleased with Northland's 11% dividend increase. With this increase, its annual dividend will be C$1.20 per share, or C$0.10 per month. Its yield will be near 5% at today's share price. As a long-term dividend growth investor, I would also prefer the company providing more guidance on future dividend hikes. For Northland Power, this guidance has been absent in the past. However, it appears that the company is willing to evaluate its dividend payout more frequently. In the company's MD&A, management expressed the following,

The Board of Directors expects to review the dividend policy on a regular basis to balance growth requirements and investor preferences."

From the statement, I believe management is likely to review its dividend increase in an annual basis. While there is no longer term forecast on how much its dividend will increase per year, if the company is able to increase dividend regularly, it will attract more dividend growth investors. This will in turn help support its shares. With a declining payout ratio expected next year even after its 11% dividend increase, I believe Northland is in a good position to raise its dividend again in 2019 especially when its DeBu OffShore Wind Project will be nearing completion in 2019.

Source: Company Report

Management is Shifting Towards Long-Term Growth

In my opinion, Northland Power could have increase its dividend more significantly in early 2018. Management's choice to only increase dividend in the low single-digit growth rate indicates that they are choosing a balanced approach to both return cash to shareholders and to reserve more capital for future development opportunities.

Northland Power does not lack development pipelines. As Nordsee One Project near completion, management has already started its Deutsche Bucht Offshore Wind project ("DeBu"). Located in Germany's North Sea, this 252MW project is expected to cost about C$1.8 billion and is expected to reach COD by the end of 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

Beyond DeBu, Northland Power also has several projects in the initial planning stage including Taiwan and Mexico. In Taiwan Straight, Northland holds 60% interest in the 1GW offshore windfarm project. Taiwan Straight has one of the best wind resources in the world due to its particular geography. Hence, Northland's windfarm in Taiwan should be able to achieve higher operating efficiencies than other windfarms in average. In Mexico, Northland plans to bid a few solar and wind projects in the next three years. Management also identified United Kingdom as a possible country for future developments.

Significant EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Growth ahead

With Gemini project reaching COD in early 2017, Nordsee One reaching COD towards the end of the year, and DeBu expected to reach COD in late 2019, significant EBITDA and free cash flow growth is expected. In fact, management expect its 2020 adjusted EBITDA to increase by 80% from its 2016 level. Similarly, management also expect its Free Cash flow to grow by 60% in the same time period. Its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow will reach about C$590 million and C$388 million respectively.

Source: Company Presentation

Interest Expense Lowered

Another area that I am pleased with Northland Power's management is their effort to help reduce interest expense. In April 2017, following its completion of its Gemini project, the firm successfully renegotiated the project's €2.0 billion senior debts with more favorable interest rates. The weighted average all-in interest rate was lowered by 80 basis points to 3.8%. Likewise, in August the company was able to fix the interest expense for its DeBu project at a weighted average all-in swapped interest rate of 2.8% during the construction period and 2.7% during the term period. Both debts will mature n 2030 and 2031 within its power purchase agreement term. The company was also able to restructure its weighted average all-in swapped interest rate for its solar power plants.

Investor Takeaway

With all the positive signs mentioned in this article, 2018 is going to be a bright year for Northland Power. With its Nordsee One project expected to reach COD towards the end of 2017, we should be able to see significant free cash flow growth and EBITDA growth in 2018. In addition, its interest expense is expected to be lowered due to lower weighted average interest rates. In 2019, we also have DeBu project expected to reach completion in late 2019. Beyond that, its development pipeline include projects in Taiwan and Mexico. Although both are in the very initial stages right now, but they should help us see the Northland's future prospect. With its board planning to regularly evaluate its dividend payment, Northland is becoming an investment choice for dividend growth investors.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

