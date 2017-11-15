Mid-Con's Q3: Covenant Violation, Credit Facility Update And Major Disposition

Source: Mid-Con

Last week, Seeking Alpha published my article "Mid-Con Energy Partners LP: Q2 Analysis And Q3 Forecast." Firms like Mid-Con are required to release financials within 45 days of the end of the previous quarter so I knew it would not be long before Q3 figures were published.

There are not many small capitalization oil and gas companies that have escaped a restructuring three years into one of crude oil deepest depressions - Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) is one of them. I often write articles on and have personal investments in other small cap oil and gas stocks such as Legacy Reserves LP (LGCY) and Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) (see disclosures for specifics).

Source

The oil and gas sector is at a tipping point across the board as the weak hands have all folded yet crude oil remains closer to its cycle lows than its highs. Even super majors with better credit ratings than most sovereign nations, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX), are still being forced to consider comprising their near impeccable dividend track records in order to ride out the crisis. Putting money on perceived winners among small cap oil drillers is undoubtedly a high risk, and if done wisely, and high reward scenario. Some call it gambling, others swear they are investing, I'd say it is somewhere in between. Let's hit the key elements of the conference call and last quarter's financials.

Critical Disposition

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP sold its Southern Oklahoma assets for $25 million. Keep in mind that Mid-Con's entire market capitalization is approximately $35 million. This asset, however, was only allocated 5% of the firm's CapEx in recent periods and was not a major source of production volumes. Interestingly, commentators on that aforementioned article mentioned "rumors" the transaction had gone through at $28 million. I'll attribute that to a lucky guess. This disposition was a critical component of Mid-Con's Q3 and Q4 plan and they executed on it.

Another positive was news related to Mid-Con's preferred share issuance opportunity. Mid-Con's largest investor indicated willingness to purchase another tranche of Class B $15 million preferred securities at essentially the same terms as the previous issuance but with a 25% higher conversion premium. Based on the conference call, this $15 million can be used to reduce leverage, fund acquisitions, or general purposes. The flexibility is a significant benefit compared to other deals we've seen with tight restrictions on how proceeds can be used.

Drilling and Reserve Replacement (or not)

On the drilling activity front, Mid-Con's production averaged 3,500 Boe/d which was 1.7% less than Q2 2017 and a full 11.5% less than the same quarter last year. The substantial increase in Q3 2017 drilling spending makes sense as the firm attempts to offset these declines.

Source: Mid-Con

Mid-Con noted that production declines were steeper than anticipated in some regions but this was coupled with better than expected results from water floods in the Permian. This bodes well for results associated with the large CapEx in Q3 shown above. If management has indications the newer floods are performing well, we should see this to some degree in Q4's production volumes. Mid-Con needs to see production stabilize in order to deal with the increased cost of its preferred issuance and to take advantage of potential improvement in commodity prices. There is no reason to be long any part of Mid-Con's capital structure if you don't think oil will remain at or above current levels.

Onto perhaps the most concerning but not necessarily unexpected portion of the conference call and earnings release: Mid-Con violated its leverage covenant in Q3. Due to changes in its hedge portfolio and M&A activity, management saw this coming and already engaged with lenders. In fact, they've given Mid-Con a waiver and are working to extend out the maturity and address the non-compliance through new covenants. There is no guarantee it works out but the major hurdle was the successful sell of the Southern Oklahoma property which is near completion. Any firm that needs a waiver from its lenders to avoid restructuring is obviously in a difficult situation but all signs point toward Mid-Con maintaining a good handle on the situation.

Cash Flow Is King

Adjusting for planned CapEx, I calculated last year's sustainable cash flow at approximately $3.93 excluding depletion not replaced by the $13.0 million annual budget. Due to previous acquisition activity and no expected benefit in Q3 from very recent increases in drilling, I didn't expect major improvements in cash flow which turned out to be accurate. Lease Operating Expenses ("LOEs") climbed year over year from $5.71 million to $6.12 million while gross revenue from the sales of hydrocarbons was $13.96 million last quarter versus $14.41 million in Q3 of 2016. That being said, better pricing throughout the year resulted in the nine months ending September 30, 2017 generated $43.23 million in revenue from the sale of oil and natural gas compared to $40.46 million over the same period in 2016. Note that I pulled out gains and losses from those calculations to paint a more accurate picture. The situation is further tilted toward 2017 when including derivatives since 2017 has seen net gains of $2.92 million year-to-date while the same period in 2016 saw substantial net losses of $(7.96 million). Cash operating, tax, and G&A costs totaled $8.17 million last quarter, coupled with interest costs and preferred distributions of $1.63 million and $783,000, respectively, result in cash flow excluding hedges of $3.38 million. On the surface, this is an attractive figure for firm valued at $35 million. We do not, however, know with any certainty that Mid-Con is in fact replacing production adequately with its $13.0 operating budget. If we assume it is, we need to further deduct another $3.25 million quarterly resulting in a small but negligible true cash flow figure for Q3 2017. As I said after analyzing Q2 results, Mid-Con deserves credit for staying solvent this long into the downturn but still needs higher commodity prices or exceptionally better water flow results, which I would not bet the farm on, likely not even a top producing chicken, in order to provide compelling returns. There weren't any major changes to the balance sheet quarter over quarter.

Lastly, the CFO departed during the reporting period. As is sometimes the case with smaller firms, the CFO worked his way up from an analyst to investor relations before finally moving on to become the CFO for the last 18 months. Look for a CFO with prior oil and gas industry experience to hopefully take his role prior to the Q4 conference call.

Conclusion

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP executed on most of its primary objectives. Higher commodity prices and conservative hedging profile have kept it close enough to its covenant leverage ratios and inspired sufficient faith among its lenders to keep it out of a restructuring for the time being. The CFO replacement, clarified credit facility terms, higher production volumes from Q3 expenditures, and maintenance of the low cost structure it has achieved are what to focus on for the remainder of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI, NFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.