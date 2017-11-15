Applied Opto: Competitive Advantage

While we obviously can't predict the share price, we think it's unlikely the shorts have more fundamental cards to play.

We also think the shares are cheap, even with some light headwinds from the datacenter market.

And according to us, there is plenty of evidence not to dismiss this.

In a presentation to investors, the CEO went deeper into their manufacturing model and the sources of their competitive advantage.

In terms of margins and inventories, Applied Opto has escaped most of the damage done by the unforeseen crash in demand from its top customer.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) gave a very interesting presentation for investors at Needham, which you can read here. In that presentation, it has lifted some of the veil of what has enabled the company to increase revenues at a compounded rate of 40% over the last six years.

In an earlier article we noted that Applied Optoelectronics was able to shake off a really large drop in demand from its biggest customer. While there is some rise in inventories (although not remotely to the extent of the sales drop), management assured investors these would be back to normal levels within two quarters.

And margins hardly budged. We were quite impressed with how they pulled this off as it displays a level of organizational agility and leanness that is well, impressive.

During the Needham presentation management lifted the veil on these capabilities. There are two keywords here, integrated production and platform.

Integrated production means that they produce as much of the value chain in-house.

Platform indicates that they can use the same facilities for multiple products. Since they're supplying the data center market, where the product development cycles are faster compared to other parts of optical networking, like telecom they are forced to fast response.

The way they do that is through having a manufacturing platform, here are the main elements

Lasers

It starts with the most important building block of the product, the laser. Applied Opto manufactures these in house, using a combination of proprietary processes called Molecular Beam Epitaxy or MBE as well as Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition or MOCVD processes.

According to management, this yields (per Needham presentation):

gives us better high temperature performance and high speed performance, improves our yield, again for lower cost and it allows us to use directly modulating distributed feedback lasers or DFB for applications where many other companies need to use more expensive externally modulated lasers or electro-absorption modulator lasers or other types.

Needless to say that lasers go into almost everything, if you have your own well functioning platform this helps a great deal.

Production automation

The company designs much of its own production equipment and machinery which:

That gives us decreased cost per chip especially for testing, lower scrap rate and the ability to scale.

Assembly

The company can leverage the same, or at least similar assembly design over multiple generations of technology:

from 40G to 100G, 100G to 200G. And even our 400G platform is going to have a great degree of commonality between those different data rates.

This keeps costs and CapEx low. Combined, these advantages enable the company to also move into new markets without exploding CapEx:

these new markets that we're attacking are really based on the same fundamental capabilities that we've had, our knowledge in wafer growth, in epitaxy and packaging and subsystem equipment and design, all those play across multiple different product segments.

Integration

The company is bringing ever more production in-house. Not only does that save cost:

having the vertical integration that’s highly integrated allows you to keep your yields high, which directly impacts your cost and your ability to keep margins high.

And speed, essential in the large volumes and rapid technology cycles in datacenters:

Because of the rapid cycle and the large - the way that we tend to see large quick increases in demand as technology cycles through, having a highly integrated manufacturing process being able to do a lot of process in-house or with a very efficient supply chain becomes a benefit because it allows you to keep up with those rapid upgrade cycles.

It also allows the company to better optimize the design of products, as it has more variables under its control:

continuing to work on optimizing the design of products too, I mean, there's a lot of work that we can do by changing the design to take advantage of newer integrated circuits or newer technology as it comes out to be able to continue to drive that cost curve down

R&D is closely aligned with manufacturing at their two plants in Taiwan and Ningbo, China, which is also helping design.

Proof

Now, this all sounds pretty nice and looks nice on a powerpoint presentation. But is there anything to it? The answer should by now be a resounding yes. First, here is revenue growth:

With the exception of Acacia (ACIA), Applied Opto has consistently outperformed the competition. It also consistently enjoys higher gross margins:

Operating margins are a little less clear cut, but Applied Opto also here is one of the best performers:

And then there is the agility with which the company responded to the Amazon fiasco which we reported in our earlier article linked above.

Does the organizational advantage the company seems to have translate into a product advantage? Not necessarily, but the faster growth and higher margins make it difficult to escape the conclusion that it does translate into a cost advantage.

If you want to know how Applied Opto's products stack up against the competition, there is a SA contributor, Jay Deahna, who is much more qualified than us to comment on that, in fact he has done just that in several articles, for instance here.

Cable

One thing that is often overlooked is that Applied Opto is also a successful supplier to the cable TV sector. In fact, in the past 12 months the growth of this segment has been faster (+47%) than sales to data centers (+24%).

They are also heavily investing in remote PHY and believe that this will start to pay off by the middle of next year.

Valuation

The company that outgrows the competition for most of the time and generally enjoys higher margins should command some sort of premium valuation, right? Well, judge for yourself:

With the share price crash of the last couple of months, the shares have lost any bit premium valuation they enjoyed:

Finisar (FNSR) and Oclaro (OCLR) are still considerably cheaper and you won't be surprised that we find both stocks pretty compelling as well at today's levels.

Cyclical headwinds

All of these companies are experiencing some kind of headwind, whether it's from a big customer (Applied Opto), that elusive Chinese telecom recovery (Finisar, Oclaro, Acacia) or some softness in data center demand (basically all of them).

Only Lumentum (LITE), and to a lesser extent Finisar have compensation from cyclical headwinds by means of the secular growth in VCSELs for 3D-Sensing.

We have argued for quite some time that the combination of that secular growth and its low valuation should make investing Finisar shares especially attractive, but so far that has gotten us nowhere. The Chinese telecom apparently trumps all.

Investment decisions then revert to a timing issue. How long are these cyclical headwinds going to endure?

Quite a number of companies have reported some softness in data center demand, it's anybody's guess how long this will last. Our guess is perhaps a quarter or two. Capex spending at the hyperscale companies isn't slowing down so sooner or later we expect demand to come back.

Chinese telecom demand for metro and provincial networks, and optical networking gear in general has been soft for the best part of the year and there are still no definite signs of a lasting recovery. This could very well last another couple of quarters, but eventually demand will come. Not just for the metro and regional networks, but also for 5G and the Chinese data centers.

How do investors deal with this? Well, we can only suggest what seems sensible to us. Accept that you're not going to pick the bottom, unless by a stroke of fortune.

Also be prepared that at the first whiff of a recovery, these shares can move up very fast.

What we think is that valuations are now attractive. Yes, they could go lower still, but what we propose is to buy in tranches. An alternative is selling uncovered puts, although that risks missing the upside.

Buying Applied Opto?

And just as we were proposing the first tranche of Applied Opto shares, we read (from SA):

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is up 3.4% in postmarket trade after an SEC form 4 shows director Alan Moore boosting his holdings by some 22,400 shares. At a price of $44.6003, the transaction from yesterday comes to just shy of a million-dollar purchase.

So somebody beats us to it, and not just anybody. It is somewhat surprising to see the shares up on this as management hasn't exactly excelled at foresight.

But perhaps the right honorable gentleman Mr. Moore simply looks at the situation like we do, and he sees value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAOI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.