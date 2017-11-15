Gold Weekly: Ready For A Strong Finish To 2017?

I remain constructive on GLD in the near term, expecting a strong finish to the year.

ETF investors were reluctant about buying more gold over November 3-10, in spite of friendlier macro forces.

Speculators lifted their net long position for the 1st time in 8 weeks over October 31-November 7, the CFTC shows.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long position for the first time in eight weeks over the reporting period (October 31-November 7) while spot gold prices strengthened 0.6% from $1,270 per oz to $1,278 over the corresponding period.

The net long fund position - at 483.96 tonnes as of November 7 – rose 13.46 tonnes or 3% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven exclusively by long accumulation (+14.54 tonnes w/w) and marginally offset by some short rebuilding (+1.09 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is substantially up 361.02 tonnes or 294% in the year to date.

My view

The improvement in gold’s spec positioning came amid a slightly positive macro backdrop for the precious metals complex. Indeed, while the dollar was little changed over the reporting period (neutral), US real rates moved sharply lower.

Source: Bloomberg.

I attribute the friendly macro forces toward gold to the dovishness of the Fed at its November 1 FOMC meeting and perhaps, more importantly, investors’ relief over the nomination of Fed governor Powel as the next chair of the Fed, underpinning continuity in the US monetary policy stance, ie, a gradual removal of policy accommodation via rate hikes and balance sheet normalization.

This was sufficient to offset the release of a stronger October US jobs report (vs September) and the release of a tax plan by the House, which triggered some upward pressure on the dollar and US real rates.

Source: Credit Suisse.

Has the wave of speculative selling in gold come to an end? I think it is too early to assert so. But it seems that my “risk-off” scenario has started to play out of late, with strong losses across equities, a global bond sell-off and a rebound in the volatility. Should this continue into year-end, I think the dollar and US real rates could move lower, which should prompt specs to rebuild some long positioning in gold.

The key risk to my view is that global macro data continues to surprise to the upside, invigorating the reflation trade and inducing investors to prefer riskier assets to safe-havens like gold. As the chart from Credit Suisse illustrates elegantly, global macro momentum is fairly robust at the juncture, which could continue into the New Year.

Source: Credit Suisse.

In this context, I am therefore cognizant of this key downside risk to my bullish view on gold.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors bought a small 1.69 tonnes of gold last week (November 3-10) while spot gold prices edged up 0.5% over the corresponding period.

ETF investors have been quiet since the start of the month after being uncertain in October. As can be seen above, ETF investors sold about 3 tonnes of gold in the first half of October before taking profit in the second half. This came in sharp contrast with September when ETF investors bought a strong 60.79 tonnes in September, the largest monthly buying since February (93.71 tonnes).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 176.78 tonnes of gold (i.e. an increase of 9.1% in gold ETF holdings).

As of November 10, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,126.84 tonnes, according to FastMarkets’ estimates.

My view

I would have expected stronger ETF inflows into gold considering the friendlier macro backdrop for safe-haven assets.

Indeed, last week was marked by a re-emergence of risk-off mood, caused by two main factors factors: 1)some hawkishness from ECB officials (eg, Eurozone market not “deep enough” for indefinite QE), triggering a yield rally and a sell-off in equities, 2)investor disappointment over the US tax plan after Senate Republicans proposed a tax bull that differed markedly from the version unveiled by the House.

Intuitively, this should have prompted investors to pile into gold in light of the negative correlation between equities and gold. But ETF investors continue to stay on the sidelines, perhaps not entirely convinced about golds’ effectiveness to protect their portfolios against a drop in equities.

This could suggest that ETF investors are already fully positioned in gold and are not ready to buy more aggressively gold unless a meaningful dip in prices occur.

But given the “buy on the dips” mentality in the gold market at present, a strong fall in gold prices is unlikely in the immediate term, which should therefore result in subdued changes in gold ETF investor demand.

Source: FastMarkets.

As can be seen in the chart above, gold has proven to be fairly resilient since late October, as tentative sell-offs do not lead to further momentum-based selling; rather, market players buy every dips on healthy trading volumes.

To sum up, while I do not expect strong gold ETF outflows in the near term, I do not expect ETF investors to buy gold aggressively. The future direction of gold prices should be driven mainly by the speculative community.

Trading positioning

I have been long SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) since this summer to express my bullish view on gold. For more details about my long GLD positions, please refer to the summary table at the end of this weekly report.

Let’s have a look at our weekly chart.

Source: Trading View.

While I am comforted by the recent rebound in GLD and the presence of a solid support at $120, there is presently no clear upward momentum. GLD remains capped by its 20 WMA (~$122) so a choppy trading in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out.

On the downside, I am watching carefully the $120 level. A break below it would signal that the consolidation in GLD has further to run and the next major support would lie at $117.50 (where my stop –loss level of my momentum-based position is placed), which corresponds to the downtrend line from the all-time high. A break below this key level would invalidate my “bullish breakout” thesis and force me to close partly my long GLD position.

On the upside, I am watching carefully the $122 level in so far as a break above it could give bulls renewed confidence and trigger some momentum-based buying. But the key resistance is at the 2017 high of $128. A break above it would confirm my thesis that GLD is in a bull market.

My base-case scenario remains unchanged: I see GLD in a bull market and a strong finish to the year.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

My dear friends, thank you so much for showing your support by pressing the “Follow” button and sharing this article. I look forward to reading your comments below. Best wishes to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.