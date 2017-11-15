Akers Biosciences' (AKER) CEO John Gormally on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)

Q3 2017 Results Conference Call

November 15, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Ben Simons - Global Public Relations Manager, Vigo Communications

John Gormally - CEO

Dr. Ray Akers - Executive Chairman & Chief Scientific Director

Gary Rauch - VP, Finance

Analysts

Marc Robin - Catalyst Research

James Terwilliger - Paulson Investment Company

On the call with me today we have John Gormally the Company's CEO; and Dr. Ray Akers the Executive Chairman and Chief Scientific Director; and Gary Rauch the VP of Finance.

Following the Safe Harbor statement, John and Ray will provide an overview of progress in the third quarter and then Gary will provide a summary of the financial results, before we open up the call for questions.

Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes, speak only as of the date made, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as otherwise required by Federal Securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein or elsewhere to reflect any change in our expectations with regard to any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

John Gormally

Thank you, Ben, and good morning everybody. Both 3Q and year-to-date revenues were up 10% and our gross profit year-to-date was up 6% demonstrating the continued positive trajectory towards the profitability. Now, before I continue with my summary of the third quarter, I would like to ask the Founder Dr. Ray Akers to give a brief summary of the Company’s technology and products for the benefits of anyone on the call who is new to the Company.

Dr. Ray Akers

Thanks John and good morning everyone. Akers Bio is underpinned by proprietary technology platforms that are now being applied the various medical and health and wellness tests. These platforms include technology that facilitates antibody testing and blood samples and technology that detect biomarkers of disease stage or metabolic conditions present in a person's breath. Our basic strategy is to use our technology to develop test and provide health information faster and less expensively than existing methods.

At present, our main commercialized product is a rapid antibody test for allergy to a widely-used blood thinner, heparin. The condition to test for is called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia or HIT and it is a life and limb threatening potential complication of heparin therapy. Heparin is the most widely-used blood thinner in the world because it is inexpensive. And our test is significantly faster than existing alternatives and as many of you know, the speed of diagnosis is paramount to good decision making in medicine and also key to ultimately saving money

Majority of our revenues are still derived from this test. We have also developed a line of breathalyzers for the health and wellness industry which sync with the Bluetooth-enabled reading device that enables users to use these and the first one is a breath test for oxidative stress which is a good indicator of a person’s overall health and well being. There are certain commercial initiatives employee with this test which is successful could result the significant revenue opportunities for the Company.

Although not a core product, the Company's first ever breathalyzer to be commercialized some years ago was a rapid disposable alcohol breathalyzer which is now beginning to see resurgence of interest, resulting from the marketing efforts of overseas distributors.

The Company has also developed the over-the-counter rapid self-test for cholesterol, which provides an estimate of the person's total cholesterol as well as the HDL cholesterol levels, otherwise known as good cholesterol, thereby providing an estimate of the person's LDL levels otherwise known as bad cholesterol. These features are essential to accurately differentiating between a person's good and bad cholesterol, thereby making the truly effective screening tests for high cholesterol.

Our test has recently started selling under the popular First Check brand in major drug store chains. We have a number of products in the advanced stages of research and development and these include BreathScan KetoChek, a health and wellness test to determine the level of ketosis. We have a number of products in advanced stages including not only KetoCheck, but also BreathScan PulmoHealthh, which is the first two minute rapid test for asthma.

BreathScan DKA, the first home test for diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious complication of type 1, and some type 2, diabetes, is also in final stages of the clinical trials and ready to be added to the submission with the Food and Drug Administration. And PIFA Chlamydia, the rapid test for the most prevalent sexually transmitted disease, it is under review by the Food and Drug Administration as we speak. We are confident in our data package on this test and the submission and continue to wait market clearance.

John Gormally

Thank you, Ray. I think you all know a significant majority of our revenue stream comes to be generated from the sales of our current flagship test for the allergy to the blood thinner, heparin. There was a solid foundation of reliable revenues for this test; however, the Company is not satisfied with the plateau in sales volume that recently has occurred. We are actively advancing future growth by pursuing the clinical pathways study that encourages pre-op testing for the HIT antibody, generating HIT awareness campaigns specifically with platelet factor 4 and focusing our attention on increasingly on surgeons who are central to raising awareness of the availability of a rapid HIT test.

We continue to believe sale of this product will materialize in China when NovoTek our distributor partner gains approvals for reimbursement rates from the various provinces. Now over the past several years, NovoTek has created significant product demand by identifying and working with the key opinion leaders and seeding the marketplace with sample products at their own expense I might add. As a result they anticipate a strong demand once reimbursement rates are approved, although timing remains unknown at this point in time.

Breathalyzer products sales were up 22% in the quarter driven by the interest in BreathScan OxiChek, an Akers Wellness breath test which we believe as a leadership team will become a major contributor, a profitable growth in the years ahead. We're also seeing a resurgence of interest in our rapid alcohol breathalyzer internationally. Now shipments of the rapid cholesterol test began under the distribution agreement with the First Check and we have visibility over an estimated four times increase in shipments in Q4. This is a very encouraging indicator that First Check is experiencing good retail demand for our products over-the-counter.

Now, before I turn over to Gary on the financials, I would like to mention the addition of Pamela Hibler to our leadership team as the VP of Sales and Distributions for North America. Pamela is a highly experienced in medical device sector sales and we are delighted that she has joined the Company. One additional caveat, Pamela was with me at BEI Medical and was one of our top sales executives.

Now, at this point, I’d like to invite Gary to give a brief overview of the financials.

Gary Rauch

Thanks, John, and good morning everyone. Both of the third quarter and year-to-date shows sales of approximately 10% above the corresponding periods in the prior year. Q3 revenues totaled $675,000 while our year-to-date is just over $2.5 million. Our gross margin reduced in the third quarter from 61% to 52%, but was for a positive region and it was tied largely to the impact of initializing the production for the cholesterol test for First Check and bearing one-off cost associate with that. As John mentioned, there is an encouraging pipeline of business developing from that relationship.

Gross profit was down 6% on the quarter of 350K, but up 6% year-to-date to $1.7 million. Loss before income taxes increased by 19% on the quarter to $1.2 million, but was reduced by about $9 million from the prior year of $3.2 million. These comparisons include a $1.3 million allowance for bad debt which was reversed in Q3, 2016. Overall cash burn excluding extraordinary legal expenses reduced fractionally further in the fourth quarter and year-to-date and the Company anticipates requirements to revert to $85,000 to $90,000 per week range by the end of 2017.

Our cash and marketable securities position of around $150,000 at the 31st September was bolstered thereafter by the receivable of approximately $700,000 in proceeds from warrants conversions and we continue to manage our overhead rigorously and board is exploring the possibility of non-dilutive sources of funding to help bridge the Company through to profitability. John?

John Gormally

Thanks, Gary. Now in summary, our year-to-date picture is both encouraging and positive with revenue striking at 10% increase over 2016 and with a cash burn rate shrinking with the exception of extraordinary legal expenses as Gary had mentioned. There are number of individual potential catalyst which would take the Company into profitability in the very near-term such as the conversion of our integrated delivery network strategy in the U.S., the China rapid HIT test opportunity exciting projects ongoing with BreathScan OxiChek and others. In addition, the Company remains excited about the introduction of several new targets for introduction in 2018 which we believe will further enhance sales growth potential.

I want to thank everybody for listening. And the leadership team here at Akers Bio will be more than happy to take any questions that you may have.

Ben Simons

Thank you. And just while we're allowing people time to register their interest in asking questions, Gary could I ask you just a turn back very briefly to and just read the lost before income tax line again because I think there may have been a number of mistakes in there. Would you just read the lost before income tax again?

Gary Rauch

I'm sorry sure. The lost before income tax increased by 19% in the quarter to 1.2 million but has reduced by 9% in the year-to-date to 3.2 million.

John Gormally

Yes, that’s it. I think you said…

John Gormally

Thanks for bringing that point forward Ben.

Gary Rauch

Thank you, Ben.

Marc Robin

Talk to me a little bit about the situation with the alcohol breathalyzer test overseas. Can you give a little more color on that situation?

John Gormally

Surely, this is John. This engagement is the better part of a year and a half with our distributor in Great Britain called Accutest. And we after a very deliberate and exhausted process secured today's group wholesaler on twin packs of our BreathScan alcohol detection test. And that one was a work of passion by our Vice President of Marketing, Mr. Doug Carrara, and also our independent manufacturer representatives in Western Europe, Sylvia and once the Company called Prisma. So we are really excited about that we have got -- we have secured in opening PO for 40,000 units and that is just the beginning of what we believe to be a very productive initiative on BreathScan alcohol.

Marc Robin

So, I am sorry. Forgive me for asking the jargon question. When you said opening PO, does that mean you have in hand a PO for 40,000 units?

John Gormally

Absolutely, we have a PO in fact we have already shipped that PO. Not only did we secure it, we shipped it.

Marc Robin

And you sound awfully confident. Thank you very much that great news. You sound awfully confident about China and the heparin test. What's changed other than just the passage of time and continued pressure? What's changed that gives you the teams like you're far more confident that something is going to happen?

Ray Akers

Marc, this is Ray. I have been working with key opinion leaders and our distributor NovaTek there and in fact just returned from a visit with the top hematologist and the top vascular surgeon in China. And not only do they absolutely love the test and where our eyes open to market potential there that is ready to go as soon as they get their pricing approvals at about 90 different hospitals. But they adopted a model of prescreening people who are going to get heparin, which will take the market potential up to another level. And that’s been written into the country's hematology guidelines. So that is why we are very confident, we are very impatient I must add in that we can't do anything to help speed along the pricing approvals for the product. But sometimes when you have a transformational product that's what happens and -- but once the log jam breaks, there’s a whole lot a lot of logs rushing downstream. So we remain very, very optimistic.

John Gormally

And I think just to add…

Marc Robin

So you need to have the presidents bringing from JLL like the UCLA players, so that looks good.

John Gormally

You probably could deny that, Marc.

Marc Robin

Yes. On the other hand, maybe you should have talked to Trump about putting it in a good word, what I can say. John, talk to a little more about what kind of -- what happen, obviously, there's a hiatus and orders or use of the product here in the states. Why don't you explain a little better how I can understand that?

John Gormally

Sure, absolutely. Well, briefly you probably remember when I joined the organization, we put in three waves of growth, and the first one was capturing our value of expressed in price, and I think we did an exceptional job going out to the 157, 158 customers that we had back then and walking them through the course calculator and put it 2x pricing increase in place. Now not all of them took it at once, but the vast majority did, but we amortized that three year pricing -- that price increase over three years for about 40% of our customers.

So we continue to get profitable growth on organic business, if you will. We quickly moved into wave two of the strategy which was focusing, capturing market share with integrated delivery networks, and we most recently have engaged at a really high level with one of our distribution supply chain partners and their integrated delivery network. We're actually being used as the door opener to help that distributor who is a strategic partner, to help reduce the cost for the IDNs, but this is a longer sales cycle, but once you get done, as I stated in the past you get this explosive growth.

And then wave three of that strategy was about platelet factor 4 awareness, making sure that the health care community really understood the gravity of the problem and more importantly the solutions that they had which is an Akers bio rapid manual point-of-care test. Now to complement that strategy, once we recognized, we did an analysis as to what was causing the plateau.

And we walked away with five top priorities and all of those priorities were forced rank with the rating and we have taken action on the first three and -- but to complement that the takeaway was, we could get explosive growth in the customers that we currently have by putting together a clinical pathway study that is a part of the pre-op work up, that this is written into the protocol via the Chief Medical Officer and we have an engagement underway through Akers one of the of the major accounts in the Acurity, which is formally called GNYHA, Greater New York Hospital Association.

We are doing a platelet factor 4 awareness campaigns, as I just mentioned and again the big difference today is selling this product candidly, not just to the pharmacy and to the laboratory, but the engagement with the surgeons. So, you will see the addition of Pam Hibler, who has a very strong surgical background and also laboratory experience as well, and then also our new representatives in the Northeast who also was with me at BEI Medical. And it is my belief that that’s going to jettison this further plateau and profitable growth.

And these types of plateau just so that I’m clear are not unusual when you have an innovative proprietary technology. It takes time, you get a wave and then hit the speed bump and then it takes off again and I remain very confident that that’s going to be the case.

Marc Robin

Now definitely the plateaus don't bother me so much as you and I discussed previously, you have to have some surgeons through conviction fits in the operatories and say, hey, we have to have this on patient or I’m not going to do this anymore kind of the thing and finally the hospital attention. It sounds like that’s where you are.

John Gormally

Yes, we have move rapidly in that arena by changing the skill profile of the people that will help us catapult the adoption of this product and the surgeons are at now at the center of our discussions as opposed they were on parameter in the past.

Marc Robin

Yes. That’s very good. Is there a certain class of surgery where -- I’m sorry.

Ben Simons

Sorry Marc to interrupt you. If you don’t mind, just could be -- finish asking your questions and then if you don’t mind I wanted to just move onto a couple other people to get people a chance to ask some questions and then Bio means come back in. Would that be okay?

Marc Robin

That’s okay. I’ll go back in the queue. I’ll come back then.

Ben Simons

Thanks, Marc. Ashley let some other people come in.

James Terwilliger

So, I’ve got two questions and they’re probably pretty similar to the first speaker. But maybe I’ll attack in a little bit differently. So, your total revenue was up 10%, which is good number. It’s double-digit revenue growth. Your number one product was a little flat. So that means your other products which is fantastic even on the big believe in heparin product, but your other products really had to steal the show.

John Gormally

Yes.

James Terwilliger

So, talk to me a little bit about some of the other products which I’ll be brutally honest, I need to get more up to speed on. How they had such just confidence and growth, just from a high level what were the other products that really stole the show this quarter?

John Gormally

It was our health and wellness line as which is our OxiChek or breath product there that measures oxidative stress and we begin a campaign in the network marketing arena that generated what we believe is a start of very, very strong trajectory and that catapult did our results that was the principal one. And second to that which is what we called out with First Check in the leap are over-the-counter tri-cholesterol test and we’re experiencing the pains on that from a margin perspective is start up as you would have imagine with any new product. But, the POs are coming in the adoption with CVS and Rite Aid is there, and we look like candidly to further expand that with our strategic partner First Check.

James Terwilliger

So how much were those businesses up just from a top line, the health and wellness and making that?

John Gormally

The product line that you would be looking at is the MPC products. And I am flipping through the Q.

James Terwilliger

Yes, that was so my.

John Gormally

I think we said in total, we said in total was around 22%.

Gary Rauch

22%.

John Gormally

22% in total for entire breath categories.

James Terwilliger

And so if we go back to heparin selling the integrated delivery networks is a long sales cycle and I don’t make anyone should underestimate, yes, nobody wants to change technically when you're going into surgery. Hospital some kinds don’t like to change even if it is better, so you do have an uphill battle, but you are going to win out in the end. Is there anything happening under this -- I mean you are gaining customers or you are losing customers? Is there any type of customer churn going on? Is there any type -- I know previously we have talked about maybe a price decrease. I'm trying to figure out if I'm comparing apples-to-apples correctly and then I also think, how should I be thinking about 2018 because is there a price increase? When I was at Johnson, Johnson also plans about price increases at the beginning of the year.

John Gormally

We have done internally some price elasticity studies on where our value up against our cost as oppose to our price and we feel quite confident now that we are at a point that truly reflects the benefit that the Company -- that this product has to offer. There some churn and the churn is directly attributed back to that plateau strategy that we quickly put in place. You get two consecutive quarters of flatness. That’s evident in the numbers. We had shift in the leadership from the commercial side, and any time you do that you are going to see some plateauing as well.

So we have identified the top five priorities and they are eternal at this point but I gave you some caller as to how we were managing them. And we have also put together a USP this wonderful training tools for PIFA that which reviewed by the entire leadership team, so it wasn't just the commercial tool it was an enterprise tool on it and the benefits that we have, and that will help people with readability or quite candidly making sure they're taking in the right sequence all the necessary steps to use that product correctly.

It requires ambient temperature, it requires a cool down period when you come out the refrigerator, and we believe that this sales tool that will help us sell more that again is developed across the entire enterprise will help us -- people go on maternity leaves if people change within the lab if there is a reduction in full-time equivalents and somebody comes on, this tool will help that there is no hick up in the transfer responsibility for doing the heparin-induced thrombocytopenia test.

James Terwilliger

So, in my life I can tell you what can go on will go on and when they are changing hospital behaviors something as important as surgery even the processes themselves have -- that’s a difficult sale, so that tool sounds very valuable. And the last thing I would ask and then I'll jump back in queue and I don’t have in front of me I apologize . You have had a contract with New York, GCA in New York hospital?

John Gormally

Yes. Yes.

James Terwilliger

And I know that’s kind of coming license, so you still have to go in there and win it tranche warfare hospital by hospital. What type of penetration rate do you think you have within that coming license within that group? I would think we’re very early on because you’ve got that in 2016.

John Gormally

Yes. So this is all about definitions. So it’s 300 member group hospital called Greater New York Acurity and right now we have six; one, two, three, four, five, six accounts that are using the product right now. Now we have another handful of other accounts that are evaluating it, they're going to what we call the validation process, it’s part of the sales funnel and -- but I really think that in order for us to be successful here, we've got to have every surgeon in what we're claiming a victory in that account, cognizant that this test is available from a rapid manual perspective than farm it out to allies of what have you the reference laboratories, and growing organically that account where we stuck a flag in it and said it's converted. The easiest customer to get is the one you have and by using the reference surgeons that have already are running scripts for it and then using them to influence other surgeons for all the right reasons is the strategy we're currently embarking on today, and we think that's really going to drive unit volume on our HIT rapid manual test.

James Terwilliger

Okay. Thank you. I'm going to jump back in queue, but keep up the good work, double-digit revenue growth is -- its good number. So just keep it up, but it takes some time to execute and it’s a long sales cycle of hospitals, but I mean 2018 will be a good year for you. Take care, guys. Thank you.

John Gormally

Thank you so much. Thank you for your comments.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. So number one, I just wanted to know what is the status of the Chlamydia test in regard to submitting new data that the FDA requested and what sort of timeframe do we have? And second question and I don't need to sound harsh here, but just the stock this quarter was hit 52 week low. There is concern about the Company's financial health yet close to 260,000 was used for incentive stocks for the management. So how is it justified at this point in time?

John Gormally

Why don't we take the Chlamydia question first?

Dr. Ray Akers

Sure. We have submitted the additional information that the FDA requested. We believe that we have comprehensively answered all of their questions. We have gone on three rounds of data and questions with the FDA. So we can’t prognosticate exactly when they're going to approve this test or if there will be additional questions, we are very, very confident in the performance of our product and then the strength of the data that we have. And we will keep our shareholders apprised of any significant development as soon as they have.

James Terwilliger

Okay.

Dr. Ray Akers

Can you repeat your other questions, please?

James Terwilliger

My other question was that, the stock this quarter has hit a 52 week lower and there is some concern about the Company’s long-term financial health, but close to 260,000 was used for incentive stocks for the management. So just wondering how this is justified at this point in time?

Gary Rauch

Well, the restricted stock rents that were given to certain members of management were actually own to them as a result of particularly your 2016 performance. We were not able to issue those that we’re earned until recently because we -- these days the news incentive stock option plan which was passed at our Shareholders Meeting in August. So that’s the reason why for the timing quite frankly have we -- had a stock option plan in place these would have been issued in January. So, there is no real relationship between the other timing of these grants and the grant themselves. These were earned ten months ago. So, that’s really the answer.

Ben Simons

Marc, if you’re still on the line and want to jump back in please do by means.

Ben Simons

No more questions Ashley. Oh hang on, Marc jumped back in.

Marc Robin

Thank you. Well, I forgot my line of questioning, so I have to regroup here. John is there -- are there particular surgery procedures that require demand of the heparin test more than others or is it just one test for one surgery patient?

John Gormally

Marc, that is a phenomenal question and I think that those are very important for everybody to hear this. Dr. Michael Warhol, if you gone on the Akers Bio website, you would see his bio, he was Pathologist up in New England, New York and then Philadelphia, in cheers our Scientific Advisory Board. I ask this very question to him about eight months ago and he said most definitely yes, so orthopedic surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries. That has the greatest proclivity or need for a HIT test, heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. And, but things like C-section have a low waiting of need, so there is clusters or segments of surgeries that we are focusing on.

Now, our marketing team has put together a pretty deliberate focus on the 5,000 plus hospitals in the United States and focused on those few categories. And if you added up for the orthopedic and cardiovascular surgeries that occurred just within the United States last year, they’re in access of 6 million surgeries. So, at an average sell price is $68 a test, you can still see that there is a robust and genuine market for us to capture.

Marc Robin

That’s kind of what I thought, but I didn’t know for sure. Thank you, that’s most -- and really what it does, it allows you to target a much finer, finite number of surgeons to begin with and then spread.

John Gormally

That’s correct, absolutely.

Marc Robin

Then going back to the tests are being sold through the drug chain.

John Gormally

Yes.

Marc Robin

Do they start at the beginning or were they in last quarter as well and you’re beginning to see some sell through? Or is it still sale into the chain store marketplace?

John Gormally

Great question. This just happened most recently and we wanted to make sure that our communication on this was an active representation of the facts. And so, we coordinated an activity that included Ben who is our communications individual, our Head of Global Marketing, Richard Taylor who is the Founder and President of Accutest and the customer themselves to talk about this joint release press release, if you will. So that’s a fourth quarter initiatives that’s just begun and none of that was captured in 3Q.

Ben Simons

I think that was like everyone, so John if you want to conclude.

John Gormally

Yes, thank you Ben and I'm very excited the opportunity we need to rise in here with Akers Bio, not only with our current portfolio products but those that we hopefully will release before the end of the quarter and/or into 2018. And I look forward to the next performance call and press updates with you on a routine basis. Thank you very much.

